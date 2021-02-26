Brandon Berg: McDonell's Geissler leaves her mark on girls basketball program

Anna Geissler has first-hand experience on how much a player can impact a girls basketball program.

The lone McDonell senior for this year’s state-qualifying Macks squad saw her prep basketball career come to an end on Thursday as McDonell fell to eventual state champion Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 46-43 in the Division 5 state semifinals in La Crosse.

The Macks trimmed a 14-point deficit in the second half to one with two minutes to go before the Royals closed out the win and then went on to defeat Three Lakes 55-48 for the title. Geissler scored eight points in the game to go with one assist and one rebound. On a McDonell team with just one senior, Geissler more than made up for the lack of senior numbers with her leadership and fire in sparking the surge to a place the Macks program has not been since joining the WIAA in 2000.

Both of Anna’s parents Reggie and Lori played for the Macks during their high school basketball careers and instilled the value of hard work at a young age. Lori starred for the Macks in the late 1980s and was a member of the team’s most recent conference championship squad in 1989 when McDonell won the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference before going on to play in college at Lawrence University.

