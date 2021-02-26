Brandon Berg: McDonell's Geissler leaves her mark on girls basketball program

Anna Geissler has first-hand experience on how much a player can impact a girls basketball program.
The lone McDonell senior for this year’s state-qualifying Macks squad saw her prep basketball career come to an end on Thursday as McDonell fell to eventual state champion Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 46-43 in the Division 5 state semifinals in La Crosse.
The Macks trimmed a 14-point deficit in the second half to one with two minutes to go before the Royals closed out the win and then went on to defeat Three Lakes 55-48 for the title. Geissler scored eight points in the game to go with one assist and one rebound. On a McDonell team with just one senior, Geissler more than made up for the lack of senior numbers with her leadership and fire in sparking the surge to a place the Macks program has not been since joining the WIAA in 2000.
Both of Anna’s parents Reggie and Lori played for the Macks during their high school basketball careers and instilled the value of hard work at a young age. Lori starred for the Macks in the late 1980s and was a member of the team’s most recent conference championship squad in 1989 when McDonell won the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference before going on to play in college at Lawrence University.
In the lead-up to the state tournament, junior Laneyse Baughman said one of the main motivating factors for the McDonell team was wanting keep playing and winning for their senior leader. After the Macks defeated Prairie Farm 72-53 last Saturday for a sectional championship, freshman Emily Cooper told Geissler she played hard for the senior, something Geissler admitted made her tear up.
“She’s been such a wonderful senior and to have a senior like this with the great character and everybody rallying behind her on such a momentous run,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said after Thursday’s game.
Geissler has been a steady multi-year starter for the Macks and was a member of the 2018 regional championship squad. She averaged 11.5 points per game this year and made a run at her mother’s career program assists record but ultimately fell a few shy of the mark. But fittingly Geissler did have an assist on McDonell’s final basket of the season, a dish to Lauryn Deetz for a 3-pointer that brought the Macks to within three before the Royals ran out the final few seconds to secure the win. She’ll end her career in second place, next to her mom.
The success of a landmark year for the McDonell program can be attributed to many things. But near the top of the list should be leadership and play of its lone senior, someone who set the standard of what younger players in the program can aim to emulate in the coming years as the Macks bring back nearly their entire team for next year.
“It was a great experience and I’m so thankful that I got to be able to do it with my teammates,” Geissler said. “I’m really grateful for the experiences we had together and I’ll remember them for the rest of my life.”