Brandon Berg: Nobody wins as sports world stops amid larger concerns

Prep sports are awesome for many reasons.
But above all else there are two I can point to as being both useful and important — they can teach valuable life lessons to competitors and they bring communities together.
Unfortunately, the prep sports schedule for the immediate future has been put on hold through a series of cancellations made in response to the growing threat of COVID-19 and the spread of the disease in the United States and worldwide. The last official date of prep action came last Thursday with boys and girls basketball playoff games. But even by that point the landscape had been altered with more on the horizon as the WIAA in accordance to recommendations from health organizations limited the amount of those in attendance to 88 people per team.
This made for some noticeably different environments from what we would most see this time of year. The nearly 10,000-seat Resch Center in Green Bay sat all-but vacant for the Division 3 and 4 girls basketball state semifinal games while neutral site boys basketball venues around the state were similarly empty.
That was an unfortunate development for the players and communities in action, including close to home with Chippewa Falls and Thorp. The Chi-Hi boys basketball team was back in the sectional round for the first time since 1998 and had a full home gym for its previous game, a thrilling 69-67 regional final win over D.C. Everest on March 7. Chi-Hi had already sold several hundred pre-sale tickets before news of the restricted attendance started to trickle out in the 24 hours leading up to the game and unfortunately the most important Cardinal boys basketball game of the 21st century was only able to be attended by a fraction of the amount who would’ve been there under normal circumstances.
Jacob Dietz's basket with less than a second to go was the difference as the Neenah boys basketball team edged Chi-Hi 49-47 on Thursday evening in a Division 1 sectional semifinal matchup in Marshfield.
“The community has been great. They’ve been really supportive,” Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said following Thursday’s 49-47 defeat to Neenah in Wisconsin Rapids. “We were fortunate to be playing well early and have a nice stretch. We were on the road for a long time, and then when we got back the gym was packed every single night, and that’s huge. That means so much to these guys and for us to play well in front of them it’s just great for the community, and we lost one game at home this year and a large part of that was because of that community support we were able to get.”
Chi-Hi more than held up its share of the bargain, winning the program’s first outright conference championship since 1980 and taking the state-ranked Rockets down to the wire before a last-second basket was the difference.
Meanwhile in Osseo, the Western Cloverbelt Conference foes McDonell and Thorp matched up for the third time with a Division 5 showdown. The Macks earned a 47-35 win to move on to the sectional finals in a surreal setting of limited fans. Both communities had turned out in strong numbers to support their respective teams and no doubt would have again in the rubber match if allowed the opportunity.
You have free articles remaining.
McDonell’s opportunity to advance to a fifth straight Division 5 state tournament would be snuffed out hours after the win over the Cardinals when the WIAA announced the remaining boys and girls playoffs were canceled. McDonell was able to put together a consolation prize for their players, arranging an intersquad scrimmage with students and fans in attendance on Friday. The team’s seniors said it gave them a sense of closure following the abrupt end.
“I think the pep rally gave good closure to our basketball team, especially our seniors,” McDonell athletic director Emily Mallek said. “I’m glad we were able to make that happen in such a short period of time.”
Prep Boys Basketball: Sectional finalist McDonell ends season on own terms with scrimmage in front of fans after cancellation of remaining playoffs
On the heels of Thursday evening's cancellation of the remaining boys and girls basketball playoffs, the sectional finalist McDonell boys basketball team staged a scrimmage on Friday afternoon before students and fans.
Division 3 and 4 girls basketball teams that played their state semifinal games on Thursday did so in a sterile setting void of fans while state qualifiers in Divisions 1, 2 and 5 never even got that opportunity. Players and coaches that spent years working to get to a certain point were unable to receive the well-deserved result of their dedication.
So what was the valuable life lesson the state’s athletes learned last week?
That unfortunately, life isn’t fair.
But it’s how you respond to those circumstances that ultimately decides who you will become.