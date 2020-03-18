Brandon Berg: Nobody wins as sports world stops amid larger concerns

Prep sports are awesome for many reasons.

But above all else there are two I can point to as being both useful and important — they can teach valuable life lessons to competitors and they bring communities together.

Unfortunately, the prep sports schedule for the immediate future has been put on hold through a series of cancellations made in response to the growing threat of COVID-19 and the spread of the disease in the United States and worldwide. The last official date of prep action came last Thursday with boys and girls basketball playoff games. But even by that point the landscape had been altered with more on the horizon as the WIAA in accordance to recommendations from health organizations limited the amount of those in attendance to 88 people per team.

This made for some noticeably different environments from what we would most see this time of year. The nearly 10,000-seat Resch Center in Green Bay sat all-but vacant for the Division 3 and 4 girls basketball state semifinal games while neutral site boys basketball venues around the state were similarly empty.