Brandon Berg: Sectional championship a victory not only for this year's team, but for players who came before

In the moments following the McDonell volleyball team’s Division 4 sectional championship victory against Turtle Lake on Saturday night, coach Kat Hanson was already reflective on what the moment meant.
Not just for a team that came into the season not knowing how long it might last. But also for how difficult it can be to get to the level the Macks are at now as they prepare for Saturday’s state tournament in Little Chute.
McDonell has consistently been one of the best volleyball teams in the area over the last several years. Competing atop the Western Cloverbelt Conference and making deep playoff pushes are the expectation for the Macks.
The program has made two trips to the state tournament under Hanson’s leadership, including one state championship. But those trips came when many on this year’s roster were in early years of school, in 2009 and 2010. Since advancing to the state semifinals in 2010 before falling to eventual champion Highland, the program had won five regional championships prior to this fall.
Prep Volleyball Division 4 Sectionals: McDonell advances to state for first time since 2010 with four-set win at Turtle Lake
The McDonell volleyball team overcame a loss in the first set to defeat Turtle Lake and advance to the Division 4 state tournament on Saturday evening.
Each time the Macks fell in the sectional semifinals, and in four of those five meetings the team that beat McDonell went on to bring home hardware from the state tournament. Two of those matchups (Clayton in 2017 and Clear Lake in 2019) were contests between the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association’s first- and second-ranked teams in the state.
The top-ranked Bears outlasted the second-ranked Macks in an emotional five-set victory in the semifinals in 2017 on their way to the program’s first state championship since 1996. The same scenario popped up last fall when top ranked Clear Lake swept McDonell on the way to an unbeaten state championship.
McDonell broke through that sectional semifinal barrier last Thursday in a straight-set win against Northwood before overcoming a first-set defeat in a win at Turtle Lake for the sectional championship.
“It’s really surreal,” Hanson said following Saturday’s win. “We have been really close with some really, really good teams in the past, and it’s been really hard to watch teams we had beaten earlier in the year go down to state and win hardware. This moment right here is for this team and every other team that has deserved that too. It’s so surreal to be in this moment and finally have that another goal crossed off.
“We have other goals but to get this one was a big one.”
Senior setter Maggie Craker has experienced some of that heartbreak first hand. The Western Illinois commit is a four-year starter for McDonell and has played in 14 playoff games during her high school career thus far. She was on the court for those one-two sectional semifinal battles with Clayton and Clear Lake.
“It’s great in the program, just knowing all the hard work paid off,” Craker said after Saturday’s win.
There was some other historical quirkyness in McDonell’s victory over Turtle Lake. Prior to this year, the last victory for McDonell in the sectional semifinal round came on Oct. 28, 2010, when the Macks earned a straight-set win against Luck. That victory occurred in Turtle Lake.
And who is the program the Macks face on Saturday in the state semifinals? Prentice, the team McDonell defeated for the 2010 sectional championship.
McDonell’s focus is now fully on this weekend’s state tournament, but the program is still very much aware of the significance of getting back to state. It is an important milestone for the players who entered the fall not knowing if a state tournament would even be held.
It’s important for the coaches and parents, who have put in countless hours in helping those players.
And it’s important for those athletes that were working towards the same goal, but ultimately were denied.
Until now.
