Brandon Berg: Sectional championship a victory not only for this year's team, but for players who came before

In the moments following the McDonell volleyball team’s Division 4 sectional championship victory against Turtle Lake on Saturday night, coach Kat Hanson was already reflective on what the moment meant.

Not just for a team that came into the season not knowing how long it might last. But also for how difficult it can be to get to the level the Macks are at now as they prepare for Saturday’s state tournament in Little Chute.

McDonell has consistently been one of the best volleyball teams in the area over the last several years. Competing atop the Western Cloverbelt Conference and making deep playoff pushes are the expectation for the Macks.

The program has made two trips to the state tournament under Hanson’s leadership, including one state championship. But those trips came when many on this year’s roster were in early years of school, in 2009 and 2010. Since advancing to the state semifinals in 2010 before falling to eventual champion Highland, the program had won five regional championships prior to this fall.

