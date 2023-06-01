The Chippewa Herald track and field honor roll recognizes the top-five performers in each event throughout the spring with dates and times or distances listed. For missing results, please email sports@chippewa.com.
Boys
100
Trent Nitek, C/LH (5-2)....10.74
Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi (5-15)....11.07
Simon Polman, Stanley-Boyd (5-25)....11.33
Samuel Hebert, Chi-Hi (5-9)....11.40
Madden Mahr, Stanley-Boyd (5-16)....11.48
200
Trent Nitek, C/LH (5-16)....22.04
Madden Mahr, Stanley-Boyd (5-25)....22.90
Jackson Bohland, Chi-Hi (5-9)....23.00
Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi (5-15)....23.18
Samuel Hebert, Chi-Hi (5-9)....23.30
400
Samuel Hebert, Chi-Hi (5-25)....50.12
Peter Weir, Cadott (5-16)....50.95
Ethan Faschingbauer, Chi-Hi (5-15)....51.29
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi (5-9)....51.80
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-6)....54.42
800
Peter Weir, Cadott (5-25)....1:56.56
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi (4-27)....2:00.13
Benjamin Cihasky, Chi-Hi (4-27)....2:00.23
Andres Michaelsen, Bloomer (5-25)....2:00.94
Lucas Walker, Stanley-Boyd (5-25)....2:01.23
1,600
Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (5-25)....4:27.77
Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (5-22)....4:32.16
Paul Pfeifer, McDonell (5-25)....4:33.44
Benjamin Cihasky, Chi-Hi (5-4)....4:34.99
Lucas Walker, Stanley-Boyd (5-22)....4:42.11
3,200
Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (5-25)....9:50.16
Seth Rogge, Bloomer (5-25)....9:53.68
Paul Pfeifer, McDonell (5-25)....10:07.25
Lucus Walker, Stanley-Boyd (4-27)....10:27.84
Benjamin Cihasky, Chi-Hi (4-14)....10:36.25
110 Hurdles
Alex Tokarski, McDonell (5-25)....15.88
Solomon Mason, Chi-Hi (5-15)....16.59
Ethan Fleming, Chi-Hi (5-15)....16.68
Nic Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd (5-16)....16.75
Simon Fish, Chi-Hi (4-14)....16.83
Wyatt Engel, Cadott (5-16)....16.83
300 Hurdles
Alex Tokarski, McDonell (5-16)....41.94
Simon Fish, Chi-Hi (5-22)....42.56
Jack Zwiefelhofer, Chi-Hi (5-9)....43.30
Solomon Mason, Chi-Hi (4-11)....43.42
Nic Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd (5-25)....43.82
400 Relay
Chi-Hi (Jackson LeMay, Wesley Tanzer, Jackson Bohland, Carter Bowe)(5-22)....44.11
Stanley-Boyd (Jake LaGrander, Madden Mahr, Carson Hodowanic, Simon Polman)(5-25)....44.42
Chi-Hi (Jackson Bohland, Xander Neal, Carter Bowe, Jackson LeMay)(5-4)....45.16
Stanley-Boyd (Jake LaGrander, Madden Mahr, Cole Brenner, Simon Polman)(4-25)....45.63
Chi-Hi (Jackson Bohland, Mason Von Haden, Wesley Tanzer, Carter Bowe)(5-15)....45.75
800 Relay
Chi-Hi (Jackson Bohland, Kansas Smith, Jackson LeMay, Carter Bowe)(5-15)....1:33.40
Stanley-Boyd (Cole Brenner, Carson Hodowanic, Madden Mahr, Simon Polman)(5-22)....1:33.42
Cornell/Lake Holcombe (Trent Nitek, Blake Anders, Dylan Bowe, Avery Turany)(5-22)1:33.88
Chi-Hi (Ethan Faschingbauer, Jackson Bohland, Kansas Smith, Jackson LeMay)(4-4)....1:35.61
Stanley-Boyd (Cole Brenner, Madden Mahr, Carson Hodowanic, Jake LaGrander)(5-16)....1:36.13
1,600 Relay
Chi-Hi (Ethan Faschingbauer, Benjamin Cihasky, Mason Howard, Samuel Hebert)(5-22)....3:25.73
Chi-Hi (Samuel Hebert, Mason Howard, Benjamin Cihasky, Kansas Smith)(5-4)....3:29.90
McDonell (Calvin Rineck, Ben Siegenthaler, Alex Tokarski, Paul Pfeifer)(5-25)....3:34.08
Chi-Hi (Benjamin Cihasky, Ethan Faschingbauer, Kansas Smith, Samuel Hebert)(4-4)....3:41.19
Chi-Hi (Grant Von Haden, Blayden Vranish, Chase Kline, Mason Fredrickson)(4-6)....3:42.46
3,200 Relay
Chi-Hi (Benjamin Cihasky, Mason Howard, Mason Fredrickson, Jake Mason)(5-25)....8:05.58
Bloomer (Lucas Anderson, Zechariah Anderson, Anders Michaelsen, Seth Rogge)(5-16)....8:42.00
Chi-Hi (Blayden Vranish, Jake Mason, Mason Fredrickson, Grant Von Haden)(5-4)....8:44.37
Bloomer (Zechariah Anderson, Dominick Meisner, Seth Rogge, Clayne Swartz)(5-25)....8:53.60
McDonell (Calvin Rineck, Ben Siegenthaler, Corbin Holm, Paul Pfeifer)(5-16)....9:05.83
High Jump
Nathan Meinen, Chi-Hi (4-11)....6-2
Dylan Drehmel, Cadott (5-9)....5-11
Cameron Kohls, Stanley-Boyd (4-6)....5-8
Dylan Halom, Bloomer (4-11)....5-8
Zack Boes, Stanley-Boyd (3-2)....5-6
Harley Schroeder, C/LH (4-14)....5-6
Peter Weir, Cadott (5-9)....5-6
Pole Vault
Zack Boes, Stanley-Boyd (5-12)....13-0
Collin Clary, Chi-Hi (5-25)....13-0
Avery Turany, C/LH (5-5)....12-6
Dylan Bowe, C/LH (4-14)....11-0
Troy Trevino, Stanley-Boyd (5-12)....10-6
Xander Neal, Chi-Hi (5-15)....10-6
Long Jump
Kansas Smith, Chi-Hi (5-25)....21-2.75
Trent Nitek, C/LH (5-2)....20-5.25
Benjamin Miller, Bloomer (5-16)....20-3.75
Calvin Rineck, McDonell (5-16)....19-10.5
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-4)....19-7
Triple Jump
Kansas Smith, Chi-Hi (5-4)....44-6
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-27)....42-7
Connor Fossum, Bloomer (5-16)....40-3.5
Blake Anders, C/LH (5-22)....39-6
Simon Fish, Chi-Hi (4-6)....38-11.5
Shot Put
Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi (5-25)....54-1.25
Andrew Gotham, New Auburn (5-25)....48-11.5
Chase Sturm, Stanley-Boyd (5-22)....45-0.25
Henry Koch, Stanley-Boyd (5-22)....40-7.75
Karim Bah, Bloomer (5-16)....39-7
Discus
Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi (4-27)....134-05
Zach Ciszak, Stanley-Boyd (5-12)....133-06
Andrew Gotham, New Auburn (5-12)....128-10
Robert Poole, Stanley-Boyd (5-5)....123-11
Collin Clary, Chi-Hi (5-9)....122-02
Girls
100
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (4-11)....11.75
Olivia Sedlacek, Chi-Hi (5-9)....12.60
Taylor Mosher, Chi-Hi (5-15)....12.88
Kali Goulet, McDonell (5-16)....13.04
Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Chi-Hi (4-11)....13.28
200
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (4-11)....24.23
Olivia Sedlacek, Chi-Hi (5-9)....26.00
Emma Lechleitner, C/LH (5-25)....26.81
Jensyn Skaar, Bloomer (5-22)....27.48
Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Chi-Hi (5-9)....27.50
400
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (5-9)....54.44
Iszy Sonnentag, Cadott (5-25)....58.53
Olivia Sedlacek, Chi-Hi (5-15)....1:00.04
Bethany Pilgrim, Stanley-Boyd (5-25)....1:03.64
Lydia Martin, Chi-Hi (5-25)....1:04.19
800
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (4-25)....2:22.98
Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (5-4)....2:31.86
Susan Bergeman, Chi-Hi (5-9)....2:33.10
Noelle Simetkosky, Chi-Hi (5-9)....2:33.70
Lauren Samardzich, C/LH (5-25)....2:35.29
1,600
Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (4-27)....5:48.19
Jordan Chen, Chi-Hi (3-31)....5:54.13
Noelle Simetkosky, Chi-Hi (5-4)....5:54.98
Ella Spitz, Chi-Hi (5-15)....5:58.94
Liona Rufledt, Bloomer (5-12)....5:59.89
3,200
Jordan Chen, Chi-Hi (5-15)....12:22.08
Liona Rufledt, Bloomer (3-31)....13:05.08
Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (4-14)....13:10.24
Alena Otto, Bloomer (5-22)....13:17.26
Ella Spitz, Chi-Hi (4-27)....13:19.56
100 Hurdles
Iszy Sonnentag, Cadott (5-16)....15.09
Makaiah Kempe, Bloomer (5-22)....16.33
Jaycee Stephens, Cadott (5-25)....16.61
Elyse Bushman, McDonell (5-25)....16.70
Marcella Boehm, C/LH (5-25)....16.79
300 Hurdles
Elyse Bushman, McDonell (5-25)....46.97
Iszy Sonnentag, Cadott (5-9)....47.18
Emma Lechleitner, C/LH (5-25)....47.21
Lula Chwala, Stanley-Boyd (5-16)....49.12
Jaycee Stephens, Cadott (5-22)....49.60
400 Relay
Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Madison Hunt, Brooklyn Sandvig)(5-4)....49.59
Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Madison Hunt, Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Olivia Sedlacek)(5-25)....51.15
Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Madison Hunt, Lydia Martin, Emma-Lyn Stephenson)(5-15)....52.09
Bloomer (Jensyn Skaar, Makaiah Kempe, Faith Bowe, Isabel Rubenzer)(5-22)....52.24
Chi-Hi (Abby Tomczak, Lydia Martin, Ella Spaeth, Jada Wood)(5-9)....53.70
800 Relay
Chi-Hi (Olivia Sedlacek, Brooklyn Sandvig, Emma-lyn Stephenson, Maddie Hunt)(4-11)....1:44.71
Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Madison Hunt, Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Olivia Sedlacek)(5-25)....1:46.47
Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Madison Hunt, Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Jada Wood)(5-9)1:47.50
McDonell (Kali Goulet, Isabelle Keck, Anna Thaler, Elyse Bushman)(5-25)....1:50.26
Chi-Hi (Olivia Sedlacek, Taylor Mosher, Leah Martin, Brooklyn Sandvig)(4-4)....1:50.56
1,600 Relay
Chi-Hi (Olivia Sedlacek, Lydia Martin, Emma-lyn Stephenson, Brooklyn Sandvig)(4-27)....4:13.94
Cadott (Iszy Sonnentag, Jaycee Stephens, Taylor Hager, Lilly Spaeth)(5-25)....4:15.36
Chi-Hi (Olivia Sedlacek, Susan Bergeman, Lydia Martin, Brooklyn Sandvig)(4-4)....4:19.10
Cadott (Jaycee Stephens, Taylor Hager, Lucy Lindeman, Iszy Sonnentag)(4-27)....4:22.81
Chi-Hi (Susan Bergeman, Abby Merconti, Noelle Simetkosky, Emma-Lyn Stephenson)(5-4)....4:23.18
3,200 Relay
Chi-Hi (Noelle Simetkosky, Susan Bergeman, Libby Spitz, Abby Merconti)(5-15)....10:12.86
Stanley-Boyd (Janelle Schesel, Adyson Gustafson, Elena Trevino, Bethany Pilgrim)(5-22)....10:46.35
Chi-Hi (Ella Spitz, Libby Spitz, Noelle Simetkosky, Susan Bergeman)(4-27)....10:52.95
Chi-Hi (Addison Seaholm, Abby Merconti, Noelle Simetkosky, Jordan Chen)(4-11)....10:57.79
Chi-Hi (Ella Spitz, Libby Spitz, Abby Merconti, Susan Bergman)(4-4)....11:03.14
High Jump
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (3-24)....5-2
Leah Martin, Chi-Hi (4-11)....5-1
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd (5-12)....5-1
Ava Krista, Chi-Hi (5-9)....5-0
Ella Spaeth, Chi-Hi (4-14)....4-10
Danielle Latz, Bloomer (5-16)....4-10
Pole Vault
Isabelle Keck, McDonell (5-9)....10-0
Natalie Schueller, Chi-Hi (5-25)....9-9
Grace Gugel, Chi-Hi (5-15)....9-0
Natalee Weiss, Chi-Hi (5-22)....8-6
Audi Whitcome, Chi-Hi (5-16)....8-0
Long Jump
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (5-25)....18-7.25
Iszy Sonnentag, Cadott (5-9)....17-11.50
Ava Krista, Chi-Hi (5-22)....17-9
Maddie Hunt, Chi-Hi (4-6)....16-5.5
Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer (5-16)....16-1
Triple Jump
Ava Krista, Chi-Hi (5-22)....36-7
Iszy Sonnentag, Cadott (5-25)....36-1.25
Anna Thaler, McDonell (5-25)....34-10.75
Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer (5-22)....34-1.25
Madison Hunt, Chi-Hi (5-22)....33-23.5
Shot Put
Ava Reuter, Chi-Hi (5-22)....33-9.5
Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer (5-22)....32-9.75
Haley Mathison, Cadott (5-22)....32-6
Morgan Berg, New Auburn (5-22)....31-2
Lucy Lindeman, Cadott (4-13)....30-5.25
Discus
Lucy Lindeman, Cadott (5-22)....110-02
Haley Mathison, Cadott (5-16)....108-06
Morgan Berg, New Auburn (5-22)....96-04
Ava Reuter, Chi-Hi (4-27)....92-02
Faith Bowe, Bloomer (5-22)....91-01
