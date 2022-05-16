Check out Tuesday's prep sports schedule

Tuesday's prep sports schedule features prep track and field conference meets for the Western Cloverbelt, East Lakeland and Eastern Cloverbelt as well as the Cloverbelt Conference boys golf championships and a busy schedule of other events.
Baseball— Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, 5 p.m.; McDonell at Cadott, 5 p.m.; Elk Mound at Bloomer, 5 p.m.; Thorp at Eau Claire Regis, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf—McDonell/Regis, Bloomer, Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp at Osseo (Skyline GC), 9 a.m.
Girls Soccer—McDonell at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.
Softball—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire North, 5 p.m.; Mondovi at McDonell, 5 p.m.; Bloomer at Prescott, 5 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Durand, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis—Chi-Hi at Amery, 4:15 p.m.
Track and Field—Lake Holcombe/Cornell, New Auburn at Flambeau, 4 p.m.; McDonell, Bloomer, Cadott, Thorp at Stanley-Boyd, 4:30 p.m.; Gilman at Colby, 4:30 p.m.