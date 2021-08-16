Chi-Hi Hall of Fame: Olson, Hogan and Hogseth honored as Class of 2020

Kendra is one of only 19 players in the history of the MIAC to earn all-conference honors four straight years. She also earned MIAC All-Tournament Team all four years and earned Tournament MVP honors in 2012 and 2013. Kendra was a three-time MIAC Pitcher of the Year, three-time conference champion, three-time conference tournament champion, and participated in four straight NCAA Playoffs having a second-place finish in regionals in 2012 and 2013, a fourth-place finish in regionals in 2014, and a third-place finish in nationals in 2015. Kendra was a NFCA All-Midwest Region selection all four years, earning second team honors in 2012, third team in 2013, first team in 2014, and second team in 2015. After graduating from St. Thomas in 2015, Kendra went on to pursue getting a master’s in school counseling from Capella University. Kendra just completed her first year as a licensed school counselor at Minnetonka High School. She has continued to pursue her love for softball by being on the coaching staff for Minnetonka High School for the 2019 and 2020 season and hopes to continue giving back to the sport that gave her so much.