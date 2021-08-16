Chi-Hi Hall of Fame: Olson, Hogan and Hogseth honored as Class of 2020

Three standout Chi-Hi athletes will be honored as the school’s Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Kendra Olson (Bowe), Mikayla Hogan and Scott Hogseth will each be recognized during Thursday’s home football opener against Holmen. They will also be honored along with the Class of 2021 on Friday evening at an induction dinner at Fill-Inn Restaurant.
Class of 2020
Kendra Olson (Bowe)
Kendra Olson (Bowe) graduated in 2011 as one of the most successful athletes Chippewa Falls High School has seen. She earned 11 varsity letters in the team sports of volleyball, hockey and softball. She earned First Team All-State honors in softball twice (2010, 2011) and second team once (2009). In hockey, she earned All-State honorable mention twice (2010, 2011). Kendra was a First Team All-Big Rivers Conference selection five times in her sports, including earning the recognition in all three sports her senior year. Kendra was a leader in all her sports, which helped the team gain success as well. Her teams won five Big Rivers Conference championships, eight WIAA regional titles, four WIAA sectional championships, and one WIAA state runner-up where Kendra was the starting pitcher for the softball team as a sophomore. She earned the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award in 2011, which only four females in Division 1 receive per year in the state. Kendra continued her softball career at St. Thomas University, where she continued her success.
Kendra is one of only 19 players in the history of the MIAC to earn all-conference honors four straight years. She also earned MIAC All-Tournament Team all four years and earned Tournament MVP honors in 2012 and 2013. Kendra was a three-time MIAC Pitcher of the Year, three-time conference champion, three-time conference tournament champion, and participated in four straight NCAA Playoffs having a second-place finish in regionals in 2012 and 2013, a fourth-place finish in regionals in 2014, and a third-place finish in nationals in 2015. Kendra was a NFCA All-Midwest Region selection all four years, earning second team honors in 2012, third team in 2013, first team in 2014, and second team in 2015. After graduating from St. Thomas in 2015, Kendra went on to pursue getting a master’s in school counseling from Capella University. Kendra just completed her first year as a licensed school counselor at Minnetonka High School. She has continued to pursue her love for softball by being on the coaching staff for Minnetonka High School for the 2019 and 2020 season and hopes to continue giving back to the sport that gave her so much.
Mikayla Hogan
Mikayla Hogan graduated in 2009 as one of the most decorated female athletes in Chippewa Falls High School history. She earned 10 varsity letters in the sports of tennis (three), hockey (three) and softball (four). She was a First Team All-Big Rivers Conference selection six times in her career (three hockey, three softball), including BRC Player of the Year in hockey (twice) and softball. She was a First Team All-State honoree five times (three hockey, two softball). Mikayla holds the WIAA state record for most goals (six) and most points (seven) in a state hockey game and is the top scorer in program history with 202 points in three seasons. She caught all 100 games of her high school career and is in the top five all time of Chi-Hi softball in batting average, slugging, at-bats, singles, doubles, triples, home runs, runs batted in and total bases. On top of her outstanding individual accomplishments, Mikayla’s teams had enormous success as well.
In hockey, her teams finished with a state runner-up in the program’s inaugural season in 2007 and as a state semifinalist in 2008. For softball, her teams finished as state runner-up in 2006, state qualifier in 2007 and state runner up in 2009. Mikayla went on to play college softball at St. Cloud State University, where she caught all 205 games in her four-year career as a four-year team captain. After her career was over, she left her mark in the Huskies’ record book in the top two in several categories, including doubles, home runs, most runs batted in, runners caught stealing and runners picked off. After college, Mikayla returned to the area to work as an engineer and coached the Chi-Hi women’s hockey team for five years and is a volunteer with the softball program.
Scott Hogseth
Scott Hogseth achieved an extremely rare feat as a student-athlete. He advanced to the state track and field championships all four years of high school, while also graduating with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. After graduating from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 2001, he continued to excel as a Division I student-athlete at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
During Scott’s high school athletic career, he broke five school track and field records and the Big Rivers Conference 400-meter dash record. He was named the conference MVP twice, in his junior and senior years, as he led the Cardinals to two Big Rivers Conference team championships. He was a team captain for two years and a multiple event conference, regional and sectional champion. He qualified for state in five different events (200m, 400m, triple jump, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay). He was a three-time state medalist and was named All-State his senior year in the 400-meter dash. Scott was also a two-year starter on the varsity basketball team and won the WOGO Radioactive Award as a junior. Scott was a member of many other school organizations, including the National Honor Society, Apollo, C.A.R.D.S. and Badger Boys State.
Upon attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Scott became a member of the Badgers’ men’s track and field team, where he concentrated on running the 400m, 600m and 4x400m relay. During his collegiate career, he earned four varsity letters and four Big Ten team championship rings. He also earned Second Team All-Big Ten and All-NCAA Region honors. He was a member of the four indoor and four outdoor Big Ten Conference champion teams. In addition, he was named Academic All-Big Ten four times, from 2003 to 2006.