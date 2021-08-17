Chi-Hi Hall of Fame: Perault brothers, Silloway honored as Class of 2021

Three standout Chi-Hi contributors will be honored as the school’s hall of fame Class of 2021. Rick Silloway, Jim and Tom Perault will each be recognized during Thursday’s home football opener against Holmen. They will also be honored along with the Class of 2020 on Friday evening at an induction dinner at Fill-Inn Restaurant.
Jim and Tom Perault
Jim and Tom Perault are some of the most decorated student-athletes to graduate from Chi Hi. Together they had many accomplishments in football, basketball, golf, and track & field.
Jim was known for his size and speed as a running back and linebacker on the football field. He was considered one of the best fullbacks in the entire area when he was in high school. In his senior season, he rushed for 754 yards in 122 carries (6.1 yards/carry). One of his top plays was when he caught a rare forward pass against Rice Lake for the go ahead score with under a minute remaining in the game. His top rushing game came in the Homecoming game against La Crosse Logan, tallying 176 yards rushing on 20 carries. His nickname on the football team was “Mr. Offense” as his team relied on his skills to carry them to victory.
Jim also competed in basketball where he was known for his rebounding skills. During track season, he ran in the 100 yard dash and also on a relay team. Jim attended the University of Minnesota, where he was a part of the 1960 National Championship football team. Jim now lives with his family in Minnesota.
Tom Perault was known for his all-around athleticism across many sports. He competed in football, basketball, track and field, and golf. Most notably, Tom was named the Vern Anderson Memorial Trophy winner as the most outstanding athlete in all sports in 1962. Tom was an All-Conference running back on the football team and was the leading scorer in the entire conference in 1961. Known for his ability to score on offense, defense, or special teams, Tom had many games where he scored multiple touchdowns.
Tom was also considered one of the top guards on the basketball team as he was an All-Conference selection in consecutive seasons. In track, he had numerous victories in sprints, most notably the 100 yard dash. He even had success as a golfer as he owned the course record at Ojibwa Golf Course in 1962. Tom attended UW-Eau Claire where he played football and ran track for the Blugolds. Tom now resides in Florida.
Rick Silloway
Rick Silloway dedicated most of his life serving our community’s youth as a CFAUSD elementary teacher, youth mentor, youth golf instructor, and the high school men’s golf coach for over 30 years. He was instrumental in getting a women’s golf team started at Chi-Hi and coached from its inception until retiring from the role in 2020. He also was a fixture as Chi-Hi’s color commentator for Football, Basketball and Wrestling for the past 20 years and was the Master of Ceremonies for the Annual Booster Club Extravaganza Fundraiser since its initiation.
His characteristic voice was recognized by many, but it was his sense of humor injected into his instruction, coaching, commentaries, conversations, and words of wisdom that his listeners appreciated. He was as passionate about teaching on the course as he was in the classroom and life lessons were as important as the curriculum. He strived to build confidence, to teach respect, and to take pride in representing the community and school.
Every person he interacted with had his undivided attention and each person has a memory of a lesson, a laugh, or witty remark come to mind when they think of Coach Silloway. His actions were intentional and he was present in the moment. Life goes too fast – and in the words often heard from Coach Silloway, “just slow it down.”