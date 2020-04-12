Chippewa County Boys Basketball Co-Players of the Year: Chi-Hi's Rogers-Schmidt, Reuter spearhead program's most prolific season in decades

The 6-foot-6 Rogers-Schmidt averaged 5.7 points per game as a sophomore before taking a step up in his junior season, averaging 13.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while earning All-Big Rivers Conference second team honors. Rogers-Schmidt showed the ability to throw down highlight reel dunks and was a unique matchup for any team. But it took extra commitment and work to get him to the next level this season as he spent last summer working on sharpening his all-around game, including his 3-point shot and making himself a threat to score from wherever, whenever he had the ball.

“I just knew that they wanted me to do what I had to do, and they pushed me in practice, and I just got more confidence over the summer, and I knew I’d have a bigger role this year," Rogers-Schmidt said.

Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook's Mark Miller named Rogers-Schmidt as the state's biggest sleeper prospect entering his senior season and Rogers-Schmidt more than lived up to the billing, leading the team by averaging 17.2 points per game to go with 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest. Seeing Rogers-Schmidt put up double-doubles or triple-doubles quickly became a common occurrence.