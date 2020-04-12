Chippewa County Boys Basketball Co-Players of the Year: Chi-Hi's Rogers-Schmidt, Reuter spearhead program's most prolific season in decades

Lightning will catch your eye.
But thunder can quickly grab your attention, too.
And when they're combined, they can make for quite a storm.
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and Joe Reuter's unique skill sets on the basketball court complimented each other perfectly as the duo served as a catalyst for the most successful Chi-Hi boys basketball season of the 21st century.
The explosive senior Rogers-Schmidt delivered jaw-dropping plays and Reuter grew into much more than a sharpshooter as both players put together all-around efforts in a memorable year.
Rogers-Schmidt and Reuter are the 2019-20 Chippewa County Co-Boys Basketball Players of the Year after a season in which both players took their games and their team to another level.
Breakout
Rogers-Schmidt entered high school with plenty of raw ability but needed to hone it.
Third-year Chi-Hi boys basketball coach Jason Proue coached Rogers-Schmidt on the program's junior varsity team as a freshman and quickly saw a player with sky-high potential and told then-head coach Matt Bessen and assistant coach Jason Nichols they had something special on their hands.
“We knew from the start he had something special within him and all it took was a little confidence and he was going to bring that out and he really showed that the last couple years," Proue said of Rogers-Schmidt.
The 6-foot-6 Rogers-Schmidt averaged 5.7 points per game as a sophomore before taking a step up in his junior season, averaging 13.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while earning All-Big Rivers Conference second team honors. Rogers-Schmidt showed the ability to throw down highlight reel dunks and was a unique matchup for any team. But it took extra commitment and work to get him to the next level this season as he spent last summer working on sharpening his all-around game, including his 3-point shot and making himself a threat to score from wherever, whenever he had the ball.
“I just knew that they wanted me to do what I had to do, and they pushed me in practice, and I just got more confidence over the summer, and I knew I’d have a bigger role this year," Rogers-Schmidt said.
Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook's Mark Miller named Rogers-Schmidt as the state's biggest sleeper prospect entering his senior season and Rogers-Schmidt more than lived up to the billing, leading the team by averaging 17.2 points per game to go with 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest. Seeing Rogers-Schmidt put up double-doubles or triple-doubles quickly became a common occurrence.
“Our coaching staff has talked about it many times and we were very conscious of it to not take him for granted because he made a lot of things look really easy on the court," Proue said of Rogers-Schmidt. "We had said it’s not that easy, the things that he’s doing and the impact he’s having on the game. You’d go through a game, you’d win a game and you’d look at the numbers and be like holy cow he had 20 points and 14 rebounds and eight assists and four steals and three blocks.
"It’s just sneaky how good and how much and how quickly his numbers accumulated.”
Rogers-Schmidt had his share of big moments as well, be they rim-rocking jams in high-profile victories over Eau Claire North and Hudson or his last-second 3-pointer in a 59-56 win over River Falls on Feb. 17 that put the Cardinals firmly in the driver's seat in the Big Rivers Conference championship chase.
“We knew exactly what we could do at the start of the year," Rogers-Schmidt said of the conference title. "We just stayed on top of the conference and knew what we had to do to keep going.”
He had a season-high 29 points on two occasions, including in his team's 83-63 Division 1 playoff-opening victory over Appleton East in the regional semifinals. Two games later, Rogers-Schmidt finished his final high school game with a team-best 18 points in a last-second 49-47 defeat to Neenah in the sectional semifinals.
Hard work
Proue knew of Reuter's work ethic and drive long before he stepped foot on the court with the Cardinals.
As a teacher at Chippewa Falls Middle School and coach of Reuter in seventh grade, Proue could tell big things were coming for the 6-foot-4 guard.
“He was always the hardest working kid in the gym," Proue said of Reuter.
That included an eye-opening effort at the program's offseason camp prior to Reuter's freshman year where he turned heads and drew the comparison to another former Cardinal great Aaron Knez for his drive and commitment to the game.
“I love this game so much that I want to be around it all the time, and so just being driven to be better and just having a lot of the passion for the game just drives me to be around it," Reuter said.
Reuter played sparingly for the Cardinals as a freshman, averaging less than a point per game in limited minutes. He took a step forward in his sophomore campaign, bumping that scoring average up to 9.5 points per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
But Reuter's passion and commitment fueled him to sharpen every aspect of his game in the offseason, focusing on become more than just a sharpshooter. He incorporated workouts to improve his ball handling, athleticism and ability to handle pressure.
“I think last summer after my sophomore season I was just determined to just prove everybody wrong that I can play and I do really put in a lot of time and effort into this game," Reuter said. "I think this summer I just took a giant leap in my game, just doing my workouts and playing.”
Reuter opened the season with a 20-point effort in a 72-62 win over Menomonie and scored a season-high 26 points in a 70-69 loss at River Falls on the final night of the regular season. The junior shot 86.4 percent from the free-throw line and 35.9 percent from 3-point range while averaging 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game on the way to All-Big Rivers Conference first team accolades.
“For a high school kid to be as committed to something as he is, is unheard of," Proue said of Reuter. "During the season (or) offseason, it doesn’t matter. He’ll find a gym somewhere at 5-6 o’clock in the morning and put in a good workout. He just doesn’t just go and get shots up. He gets a good workout in and then have school and go to practice and we’ll have to push him out the door after practice because he’ll stay all night if you let him.”
Rogers-Schmidt's winning three against River Falls was set up by a pass from Reuter before the junior would then steal the ensuing inbound pass to ice the win. The Cardinals won their first regional title since 1998 and first outright Big Rivers Conference championship since 1980 armed with four first team all-county caliber players in Jacob Walczak, Nick Bruder, Rogers-Schmidt and Reuter.
Reuter will be back next year and for the team to put together another stellar season, Reuter said it will need to maintain the chemistry, accountability and never satisfied mentality of this year's squad.
“The regional championship and conference championship, I definitely think if we put in the work we’ll contend for another one of those and then I think just moving forward going even further, maybe going to a sectional final game and competing for one of those," Reuter said. "There’s a lot of stuff to take away from this season. I think expanding upon that and going even further is within our reach.”
Next
Rogers-Schmidt said his best memories from his time as a Cardinal didn't just come from the big victories, but also from the day-to-day grind of getting better in practice and the time spent with his teammates.
Now an all-around player, Rogers-Schmidt drew the attention of many college scouts as the season went along as he played a big role in his team's success.
“We’ve said a lot throughout the entire year (about Rogers-Schmidt) and it’s all just culminated," Proue said. "He’s proven throughout the entire year that he’s a freak of an athlete. He’s grown so much as a person and as a basketball player over the last four years and it’s just been crazy to see his development in everything he’s done for Chi-Hi basketball.”
Reuter will get the chance to come back and lead a sequel to this year's success, something Proue and his staff are already looking forward to.
“We tell ourselves every day that we can’t take it for granted but at the same token we get him for another year," Proue said of Reuter. "That’s really exciting because he brings everyone around him to that next level.”
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-11-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-11-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-11-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-11-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-11-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-11-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-11-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-11-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-11-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-11-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-11-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-11-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-11-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-11-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-11-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-17-20
Big victory
Chi-Hi at Menomonie boys basketball 2-25-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie boys basketball 2-25-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie boys basketball 2-25-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie boys basketball 2-25-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie boys basketball 2-25-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie boys basketball 2-25-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie boys basketball 2-25-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie boys basketball 2-25-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie boys basketball 2-25-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie boys basketball 2-25-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie boys basketball 2-25-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie boys basketball 2-25-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie boys basketball 2-25-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie boys basketball 2-25-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi boys basketball 3-7-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!