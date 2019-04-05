Defense is what first got Cory Hoglund on the basketball court.
By the time his senior season ended, his all-around game made it hard to keep him off it.
The McDonell senior has grown from a defensive specialist to well-rounded, all-state player that led the Macks back to the Division 5 state tournament for a fourth year in a row.
Hoglund is the 2018-19 Chippewa County Boys Basketball Player of the Year, the cap on a high school career with plenty of success, but also plenty of work to get there.
“He’s a leader. He’s competitive, just really works hard,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said of Hoglund. “I’d say when he’s focused in on something he really puts everything he has into accomplishing his goals. He leads by example and vocally when it’s needed.”
Defense first
Cory Hoglund has always looked up to his older brother Nathan.
Getting involved in the game of basketball came from simply following what his big brother was doing.
“I’ve always looked up to him and wanted to follow in his footsteps,” Cory said of his older brother.
That also meant seeing challenging action at times earlier than he was prepared for. Nathan played AAU basketball for Schilling in the offseason and Cory would many times be pulled from the stands to play if the team was a player short. That meant the middle schooler would be mixing it up with high school players and Cory admitted the increase in physicality was an eye opener.
But that sharp introduction helped mold Cory into a tough defender, talent that allowed him to see varsity playing time earlier than many. Cory played and scored a basket in McDonell’s 63-41 Division 5 state championship game victory over Columbus Catholic in 2016, capping the first year of a four-year active streak of state appearances for the program.
Cory saw more playing time off the bench for the Macks as a defense-first sophomore on a team surrounded by prolific scorers before ascending to the starting lineup his junior season. Hoglund averaged 12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last year as the Macks finished runner-up at state. Hoglund remained a lockdown defender, but started to see gains in his offensive game and also had a flair for the dramatic, hitting the go-ahead basket with eight seconds left in a regional final victory over Owen-Withee.
But with a large senior class that included program career scoring leader Hayden Baughman departing, Hoglund and this year’s senior class knew it would need to replace plenty of scoring.
“I always take defensive pride and don’t want anyone to be able to score against me. That’s number one,” Cory said. “I’ve carried that throughout my whole career. But especially this last offseason, I knew that I had to pick up scoring and that would be one of my main responsibilities this year.”
Hoglund put the time in the gym, working on his shooting while also trying to improve his consistency.
Schilling took over the McDonell program this season, but was familiar with Hoglund both from AAU as well as being around the team as a McDonell girls basketball assistant coach in recent years.
As the team entered this winter, Hoglund was a player Schilling would have to count on if the Macks wanted to make a fourth consecutive trip to state.
“I knew Cory was a very good defensive player,” Schilling said. “I knew how hard he worked in the offseason preparing himself for this year to be able to carry us offensively if he needed to.”
In all facets
McDonell opened the season with a 59-47 victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Nov. 27. Hoglund led the team with 14 points, a common occurrence for the season as he not only led the Macks in scoring at 17 points per game, but scored at least 10 points in all 28 games played.
Hoglund showed a knack for getting the rim, but Schilling wanted him to show more finesse and utilize his improved shooting stroke.
“He’s really depended on his strength in the past. Coming into this year one thing we talked about was showing his skill level,” Schilling said.
Hoglund showed that skill often, pouring in a career-high 33 points in a 62-29 win over Cadott on Jan. 15. He shot 46.9 percent from the field for the season while making 81.5 percent of his free throws and hitting 49 3-pointers.
That hard-nosed defensive ability now had multi-faced offensive strength to go with it, helping Hoglund become one of the best two-way players in the area.
Hoglund was named to the All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team at the end of the regular season and after the season was selected as a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-State first team selection.
Legacy
In a program that has had many great players in recent years, Hoglund has carved out his own niche. A member of all four of the program’s state qualifying teams, he and teammate Charlie Bleskachek were on the roster for each of those four state tournament appearances.
Hoglund played significant minutes on three of those teams and evolved from a primarily a defensive player to all-around playmaker. He and this year’s senior class were determined to continue the program’s state qualification streak and did just that with other achievements along the way. McDonell finished second in the Western Cloverbelt Conference to Division 4 state qualifier Osseo-Fairchild.
The Macks won their fifth consecutive regional championship with a victory over Prentice before overcoming an early double-digit deficit to defeat Athens in the sectional semifinals. McDonell defeated Luck in the sectional finals to clinch this year’s trip to Madison before falling to eventual state champion Sheboygan Area Lutheran 74-61 in the state semifinals. Hoglund led the team with 18 points while holding prolific 6-foot-7 Crusaders scorer Jacob Ognacevic to seven points in the first half of the game before Sheboygan Area Lutheran pulled away in the second half.
“We all wanted to go back (to state) and not end it with us,” Hoglund said. “To go there four years in a row, I couldn’t ask for more.”
Hoglund received interest from several schools in the WIAC and on Friday committed to play for UW-Stout, according to Hoglund’s AAU team WI City Hoops Select on Twitter. Hoglund heads for Menomonie where he will rejoin former McDonell coach Archie Sherbinow who is an assistant coach on staff.
The guard showed his ability to become a leader for the Macks and could get the chance to do it again at the next level.
“He understands the tradition at McDonell and he wanted to find his niche in there and he really did that this last year playing at McDonell,” Schilling said of Hoglund.