Chippewa County Co-Wrestlers of the Year: Cadott's Tegels, Sonnentag enter rare air as multi-time state champions

CADOTT — It takes something special to carve out a legacy in a wrestling program as decorated as Cadott’s.

But that’s exactly what Gavin Tegels and Brayden Sonnentag have done, as each are now part of an exclusive group as multiple time state champions for the Hornets.

Tegels and Sonnentag are the 2021-22 Chippewa County Co-Wrestlers of the Year after putting together identically dominant seasons that ended with return trips to the top of the podium at the Division 3 individual state wrestling tournament.

On the board

Gavin Tegels couldn’t help but stare at it.

In the wrestling room at Cadott hangs a board with photos of every state champion in the program’s illustrious history. And even at a young age, Tegels knew where he wanted to be.

“Every little kid has dreams,” Tegels said. “Yeah, I dreamed about it, and coach (Josh) Spaeth always pointed up there and said, ‘Who’s next?’ as the next one up on the board with your picture and name on the state champion board.”

Tegels’ high school career started strong as he advanced to the state individual tournament as a freshman at 195 pounds, falling in the opening round to Edgar’s William Raatz as the senior ended up taking third place overall. As a sophomore, Tegels was poised for even more success but his postseason was over before it began as a loaded regional competition ended with him taking third place behind Stratford’s Trevor Dennee and Athens’ Connor Westfall — two wrestlers who went on to take first and third, respectively, at state.

Tegels attacked his junior year with a strong 18-1 record in a statewide COVID-19 shortened season that ended with a 9-4 decision win over Reedsville’s Cole Ebert to capture the 220 state championship in Wausau. This season, Tegels featured only one blemish on his 48-1 campaign — a major decision defeat to Amery’s Koy Hopke in the championship match at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic in late December. Hopke went on to post an unbeaten 53-0 record in winning the Division 2 title at 220.

“I learned that I have a lot of work to do if I want to compete with the best,” Tegels said of the loss. “But I also learned that there’s always someone better. So never think you’re the best and keep working.”

Tegels didn’t lose again as he captured Cloverbelt Conference, regional and sectional titles before two pins pushed him into the Division 3 finals at 220, where he met a familiar face with Ebert. This year’s matchup with the fellow senior was closer, but Tegels grinded out a 3-1 decision win to repeat as state champion. He is one of just 265 wrestlers in state history and one of three wrestlers in Cadott history (joining Greg Sonnentag and Brady Spaeth) to win two titles.

Family tradition

The Sonnentag name carries a lot of weight in the Cadott program.

Many successful Sonnentags have come through the program, including two first team all-county selections this year with Brayden and Kaleb. From an early age, Brayden knew wrestling was the sport for him and he has made as much time as possible to use towards honing his craft on the mat.

“For me, wrestling is all about me. If I lose, it’s on me. If I win, it’s me, and then also I learned to love the grind,” Sonnentag said. “Getting in and going hard in the wrestling room and I really like it.”

Sonnentag’s first three high school seasons have all ended with state championships. He won the 106 title in 2020 before taking the crown at 120 a season ago. Like Tegels, Sonnentag’s championship campaign this year featured one defeat to a nationally-ranked foe. That loss came at the Devils Duals on Dec. 11, where Sonnentag was pinned by Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera. The unbeaten senior wrapped up a Division 1 state championship at 126 pounds at roughly the same time two mats over from where Sonnentag won his Division 3 title at 126 in the Kohl Center.

“It’s alright to take those losses,” Sonnentag said of the loss. “Nobody wants to take those losses, but at least it happened at a time in the season that wasn’t something that mattered too much.”

From there Sonnentag won every match, with a tight 1-0 state semifinal decision over Weyauwega-Fremont’s Kaleb Mannel advancing the junior to final where he defeated Mineral Point’s Lucas Sullivan by an 8-2 decision. Now a three-time champion, Sonnentag is just one of 76 wrestlers in Wisconsin history to accomplish the feat and is joined by program alum John Burns as the only Hornets to do so.

Looking ahead

Sonnentag’s season never stops.

After earning his third state title last month, the junior went back to work. This week, he’s competing at the NHSCA High School Nationals in Virginia Beach. Sonnentag has a 103-2 record in high school competition but admits he’s taken many more losses than that in national competition.

But that’s how the soon-to-be senior finds things to work on. He’ll stay busy throughout the spring, summer and fall before his senior season with the Hornets next winter, where he will chase a truly elite statewide feat. Only 22 wrestlers in state history have won four state championships, and Sonnentag will have that chance. As a youngster, Brayden remembers watching Ellsworth’s Jens Lantz win four Division 2 titles in the early 2010s and dreamed to one day be in that spot.

As Sonnentag has gotten older, he’s realized there is more to wrestling than simply winning championships. In the coming months, he’ll be making his college decision before returning to “business as usual” with the Hornets. Sonnentag leads by an example that his older teammate Tegels has followed, saying Sonnentag’s commitment to practice and honing his craft is what has helped him become a champion.

“It feels good to do that, but you’ve got always got to go earlier so you’ve always got to give it to the coaches that push you and seen your potential when you were knee high to a grasshopper,” Tegels said. “It all goes back to them because without them I wouldn’t be where I am today, and you can say the same thing about Brayden. Brayden pushed me to go to practice all summer. I wouldn’t be standing here right now (without that). I really thank him and all the parents that are involved in that.”

Tegels is also finalizing his college plans and wants to continue with athletics at the next level. A Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state honorable mention at linebacker last fall, Tegels wants to play football in college but said he’s also keeping an open mind to wrestling as well.

Wherever that path goes, Sonnentag has no doubt his teammate will be successful.

“Gavin’s a freak athlete. You can put Gavin in just about any sport, and he’s going to go excel in it but he works really hard,” Sonnentag said. “He’s always doing the right things. He’s being a great leader by actions and by words.”

