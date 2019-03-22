The commonalities Blaine Brenner and Brady Spaeth share are what made them state champions.
Focus. Determination. Drive.
All traits the Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee sophomore and Cadott junior each have.
Brenner and Spaeth are the 2018-19 Chippewa County Co-Wrestlers of the Year, an award shared after each won their first state championship last month. The duo were both dominant and highly touted entering the postseason and backed those accolades up with dominant runs to championships.
Disappointment drives determination
Brenner and Spaeth each ended last season at the WIAA Individual Wrestling Championship Tournament in Madison, but not the way they had hoped.
Brenner missed much of his freshman season due to injury, but returned in time to make a push to the Division 2 state tournament at 106 pounds. He fell by a 7-5 decision in his opening match to eventual state champion Tommy Larson of East Troy. Spaeth made his way to the finals in Division 3 at 152 where he lost by pinfall to Boyceville’s Brock Schlough as the then Bulldog junior won the third of his four state championships.
For Spaeth, it marked the second year in a row in which he fell to a four-time state champion at state. Stratford’s Jeremy Schoenherr beat Spaeth by decision in the semifinals at 138 in 2017 on his way to his third of four titles. Spaeth rallied to take third that year, but his first two high schools seasons ended short of his goal and both Brenner and Spaeth entered the offseason determined for it to not happen again.
“Being third and then second, it sucked at the end of the year,” Spaeth said. “I just felt like it was about time I sat at the top of that thing (podium).”
Both wrestlers attacked their offseason work, wrestling in club events during the spring and summer. That offseason work helped set the tone for big seasons for both.
Overcoming obstacles
Spaeth and Brenner entered their respective junior and sophomore seasons with big goals.
Spaeth was dealt an early curveball early in the season when he tore the meniscus in his right knee while competing at the Tomahawk invite in mid-December. Spaeth finished up the event and gave his knee some rest. He’d be able to compete the rest of the season, but would have to fight through the pain. With the prestigious Northern Badger Classic on deck over the holiday break, that’s exactly what he did. But it forced the junior to alter his style a little bit to keep him out of situations that might cause his knee pain.
“He had to change his style of wrestling a little bit. He was very, very dominant on his feet until that,” Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said. “He still was, but he was more selective with his shots because he was hurting but it made him become a pinner.”
It was around that time Brady’s father Josh had stents put in his heart.
“It’s like running a race with hurdles,” Brady Spaeth said after winning state last month. “You’ve got to make it over every one of those obstacles to get that last goal.”
The obstacle for Brenner came in the form of confidence.
The sophomore lost a pair of matches early in the year, including by pinfall to Lancaster’s Remington Bontreger in the quarterfinals at the Bi-State Classic during the holidays in La Crosse. But not long after that defeat to Bontreger — who would go on to take second in Division 3 at 106 pounds at state — Brenner achieved a breakthrough victory in the form of a pinfall win against Viroqua’s Cale Anderson to take third at the Bi-State.
Anderson and Brenner entered the tournament as the top-two ranked wrestlers in the state in their weight class and the win gave Brenner the boost of belief he needed to fuel his championship push.
“I’d say that was the turning point of my season. After Bi-State I knew — Cale Anderson was number one at that point and I was number two — I knew he was good and beating him proved to me that I can be the best,” Brenner said.
Championship pushes
Both wrestlers entered the postseason ranked first in their respective weight classes and backed up the billing by rolling to regional and sectional championships on the way to the Kohl Center.
Brenner worked quickly in his three matches with a first-round pin in the quarterfinals over Little Chute’s Logan Verboomen followed by a 12-0 major decision win over Anderson in the semifinals. Brenner capped a championship season with a pin in one minute, 21 seconds over Winneconne’s Caleb Meunier to give Stanley-Boyd its first state champion since Jon Lechleitner in 2005.
Brenner was at his best under the brightest of lights — the sophomore was not scored upon in any of his three matches in Madison.
“You don’t see that a lot. The fact that he didn’t give up a point was impressive,” Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee coach Greg Burzynski said. “At state the cool thing was he was laser focused while he was warming up and getting ready to go. But in the down time between sessions, he was just chilling — laying back, hanging out with Sean (Hassemer), hanging out with the coaching staff and just relaxed. In the past, Blaine would be more wound tight the whole way through.”
Spaeth too was at his best to close the season, picking up sizable decision wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals to advance to his second straight state championship match. In the finals Spaeth faced Random Lake’s Grayson Vandenbush, a wrestler known for his defensive style. So the junior Spaeth knew he’d have to be patient and wait for his opportunity. Following a tight first two periods, Spaeth secured a reversal and a nearfall to give him the push he needed en route to a 9-4 decision win as he joined an illustrious list — one that includes Brady’s dad Josh — of Cadott state champions.
“It does make it twice as good that it’s a family thing,” Brady Spaeth said of the title. “Him (Josh) winning it set my goals even higher.”
Spaeth ended his season with a school-record 31 pins and earned pinfall, technical fall or major decision wins in 41 of his 46 matches.
Titles to defend
Both Brenner and Spaeth have already begun taking steps to prepare for next season. Brenner said he won’t remain at 106 for his junior season and has been working out hard to prepare himself as he moves up to 113 or 120.
“I’m working out every day and not taking any days off — wrestling, just shoring up my technique and getting bigger and stronger,” Brenner said.
Spaeth had surgery earlier this week to repair his meniscus and said he didn’t expect it to impact his offseason plans. Both Brenner and Spaeth are shooting to compete in this summer’s nationals in Fargo, North Dakota as a part of what will be busy summers for both.
Last season Spaeth took second in the USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals and was third in the USA Wrestling Freestyle Nationals.
Brenner will be entering a new weight class next year, which means a new set of challengers as he looks to make another title push. Spaeth has several Division I colleges talking with him about wrestling at the next level and will enter his final season of high school aiming to add onto what is already an impressive resume.
Wrestling has been a family activity for both and the hard work and dedication instilled in both Brenner and Spaeth has served them well.
“Blaine made Blaine,” Burzynski said of Brenner. “He put the work in, he took the initiative to do all this stuff and it’s on him and it’s paying off for him.”
Both coaches praised their grapplers as not only being tremendous wrestlers, but also important influences to younger athletes as they help mold the wrestlers of tomorrow while being the best from today.
“I think that success might hopefully breed other success (for the program),” Josh Spaeth said.