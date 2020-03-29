Chippewa County Co-Wrestlers of the Year: State champions Sonnentag, Brenner and Spaeth dominate on way to top honor

Brayden Sonnentag, Blaine Brenner and Brady Spaeth were as dominant as they were successful.

Each member of the trio powered their way to state championships on the wrestling mat, marking just the second time in Chippewa County history three wrestlers were crowned champion in the same season.

They had just one combined defeat between them and were at their best on the state's biggest stage. The senior Spaeth and junior Brenner repeated as champions while the freshman Sonnentag announced his presence with authority with a dominant showing in his first high school season.

Sonnentag, Brenner and Spaeth are the 2019-20 Co-Chippewa County Wrestlers of the year after a season they each shown they have what it takes to be champions and are also set on proving that the best is yet to come.

The Prodigy

Sonnentag entered high school with big expectations.

Backed by an impressive youth career and coming from a family heavily involved in the sport, the freshman and his coach knew exactly where they believed he could be by February.

“I had the goal to win it (a state champion)," Sonnentag said. "Not thinking that I was looking past anything, but that was the goal to win it.”