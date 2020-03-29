Chippewa County Co-Wrestlers of the Year: State champions Sonnentag, Brenner and Spaeth dominate on way to top honor

Brayden Sonnentag, Blaine Brenner and Brady Spaeth were as dominant as they were successful.
Each member of the trio powered their way to state championships on the wrestling mat, marking just the second time in Chippewa County history three wrestlers were crowned champion in the same season.
They had just one combined defeat between them and were at their best on the state's biggest stage. The senior Spaeth and junior Brenner repeated as champions while the freshman Sonnentag announced his presence with authority with a dominant showing in his first high school season.
Sonnentag, Brenner and Spaeth are the 2019-20 Co-Chippewa County Wrestlers of the year after a season they each shown they have what it takes to be champions and are also set on proving that the best is yet to come.
The Prodigy
Sonnentag entered high school with big expectations.
Backed by an impressive youth career and coming from a family heavily involved in the sport, the freshman and his coach knew exactly where they believed he could be by February.
“I had the goal to win it (a state champion)," Sonnentag said. "Not thinking that I was looking past anything, but that was the goal to win it.”
Sonnentag wrestled in the offseason as a part of the elite Team Sconnie, a group of grapplers that also included a fellow future freshman state champion in Greyson Clarke from Kaukauna in Division 1 at 106 pounds. Sonnentag admitted to being nervous in his first few matches. He took his only loss of the season early, falling by a 5-2 decision to Burlington's Jaden Bird at 120 on Dec. 14 at the Devil Duals. The junior Bird would go on to finish fourth at state in Division 1 at 113. The freshman learned from the match, one he was winning late in the third period before Bird got a takedown to help him finish for the win. Always focused on offense and scoring, Sonnentag learned the lesson that sometimes it's best do simply wrestle the match it takes to win instead of always trying to score.
He wouldn't lose again.
But he also learned a valuable lesson about his teammates. The freshman was worried about how the talented veteran team might react to a first-year wrestler losing in such a manner, but quickly saw his fellow Hornets were helpful and focused on making the freshman better, not putting him down when he made a mistake.
That added confidence gave him all the juice he would need as Sonnentag moved into first place in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online Division 3 state rankings at 106 following his win at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic over the holiday break and he stayed there the rest of the season. Sonnentag added wins at the Cadott and Arcadia invites before capping the regular season with a Cloverbelt Conference championship. He followed with dominant regional and sectional wins to lead him to state.
As a youngster Sonnentag spent plenty of time in the stands watching Hornets vie for state championships on the mats at the Kohl Center. Now he was one of them.
He wouldn't let his first opportunity pass, opening the tournament with a first-round pinfall over Riverdale's Jonah Dennis. Sonnentag followed up with an 8-0 major decision over Pittsville's Peter Esser to advance to the finals where he pitched another shutout, defeating Saint Croix Falls' Luke Thaemert to become the first Cadott freshman in history to win a state championship.
Fun back-and-forth banter between Brayden and his uncle Greg, a four-time state finalist and two-time state champion during his career at Cadott, has helped power the freshman to great heights in his first year with a 39-1 record. This summer Sonnentag wants to get bigger and stronger and put in some work at freestyle greco wrestling if his schedule allows for it, wanting to return next year and clean up the few mistakes he made and push for his second title.
“A lot of people say they want to be a state champion and he wanted to and he worked hard for that goal," Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said of Sonnentag.
The Analyst
Blaine Brenner always has a game plan.
Coming into his junior year and fresh off a Division 2 state championship at 106 pounds, that plan involved sharpening his mental focus, preparation and nutrition as he made the move up a few weight classes to 120. Brenner faced a hurdle even before this season started when he suffered torn ligaments and a dislocated right elbow in the offseason, an injury he had to work through for the entire season.
“He’ll fix very small things," Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee coach Greg Burzynski said of Brenner. "In wrestling a lot of times the small details are a huge deal. People don’t think so, but they really are.”
But you wouldn't know it by how Brenner wrestled as the logged a perfect 45-0 mark with championships at the Eau Claire North, the Bi-State Classic, Wausau East, Independence and a Cloverbelt Conference championship in the regular season before regional and sectional titles set him up with a chance at his second state title.
A technical fall and pin pushed Brenner to the state finals for the second year in a row where he would meet a familiar face in East Troy senior Tommy Larson. Brenner and Larson squared off two years ago during Brenner's freshman season in the opening round at state at 106. Larson prevailed by decision 7-5 on his way to a state championship that year.
Following his semifinal win this year, Brenner was able to Larson's semifinal major decision win over Waupaca's Kaleb Mannel. Brenner watched closely for about 30 seconds and knew what his plan of attack for the finals. Much of Brenner's game plan in his rematch against Larson involved staying away from the senior's double-leg takedowns, a strategy the junior executed well on his way to a 7-4 decision win for his second state championship.
“He’s a hard working kid," said the 11th-year coach Burzynski. "He’s the hardest worker I’ve had."
Brenner has already been back on the mat training and has a plan in place for what he'd like to do for the summer leading into his final season as an Oriole.
“My plan is to keep getting bigger and stronger and keeping up with good nutrition to help my goals," Brenner said. "Now that I want to get bigger and stronger maybe incorporate more protein and carbs and fat and just getting bigger, stronger and once the time comes and this coronavirus thing is over with, then I’ll work in more getting ready for summer tournaments.”
The Dominator
Brady Spaeth doesn't shy away from a challenge.
The Cadott senior refused to move weight classes in his freshman and sophomore season, even though he knew it would lead to harder competition at state.
But that mindset helped him become the one opposing teams try to avoid.
Spaeth's future was secure by the time he stepped on the mat to start his season senior with the Hornets. Three top-three finishes in his first three seasons including a Division 3 state championship at 160 a year ago got the attention of many with Spaeth signing to wrestle collegiately at the University of Minnesota last fall. Spaeth entered this season focused on having fun and with a deep team loaded with talented veterans and newcomers, success followed.
“Going to practice was super fun this year," Brady said. "Sometimes you dread going to practice but this year I loved it. I was ready to go to practice, I’d be itching for two hours before practice ready to go.”
The senior didn't have as many high-profile matches as he was hoping, as teams would move wrestlers out of his weight class with that leading to several quicker duals and tournaments than he would've liked.
“It got old fast," Brady said.
Spaeth won titles at Ellsworth, the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic, Cadott and Arcadia before a Cloverbelt Conference crown to cap the regular season. He won regional and sectional championships to qualify for state for the fourth time. Spaeth's only losses at state came to wrestlers who eventually won four state championships. Stratford's Jeremy Schoenherr beat Spaeth in the semifinals at 138 in 2017 before Boyceville's Brock Schlough pinned Spaeth in the state championship match at 152 in 2018.
That pinfall loss to Schlough would be the last defeat of Spaeth's prep career. Spaeth won the final 92 matches as a Hornet, capping his second state championship by pinning Marshall's Dylan Horstmeyer at two minutes and 49 seconds. Spaeth punctated his victory with a backflip on the mat at the Kohl Center.
“He knows exactly what he’s going to do," coach Spaeth said of Brady. "He knows his opponents and he knows his abilities. He’s never been afraid to wrestle anybody.”
Brady capped what he called the 'funnest year of high school' by joining with Sonnentag to become the first set of Hornet wrestlers to win a state championship in the same season. Spaeth and Brenner are two of just 259 wrestlers in state history to win at least two state championships. This year marks just the second time in history Chippewa County crowned three state champions — Chi-Hi's Craig Henning and Luke Smith and Cornell's Colby Roberts won championships in 2003.
Now Brady is ready for his next challenge of wrestling in the Big Ten Conference with a premier Golden Gopher program. He will join several Wisconsin natives including Boyceville's Garrett Joles and Hudson's Dylan Anderson with the Gophers. He leaves Cadott as of the most accomplished wrestlers in school history, holding several school records that will inspire those that wrestle after him to break.
“I think the legacy Brady has is he has a lot of records now -- all-time takedown leader, all-time pin leader, one of the best records, four-time (state) placer. He’s set records for other guys to beat and we’ve got guys in the room that’re going to chase those records," coach Spaeth said.