The word complacent is nowhere to be found in Caelan Givens’ dictionary.
Whether the Chi-Hi junior is on the basketball court or in the classroom, Givens has an insatiable hunger to be the best.
Givens is the 2018-19 Chippewa County Girls Basketball Player of the Year, the latest in a long list of accolades this year. The UW-Green Bay commit was a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State First Team selection, Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention and All-Big Rivers Conference First Team pick while also being selected as the BRC’s Player of the Year.
Givens averaged 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game and became the program’s career scoring leader as the Cardinals finished with an 18-6 record and won the team’s eighth straight Big Rivers Conference championship.
“As a player, she’s a gym rat,” Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said of Givens. “She’s in the gym all the time. If we don’t have practice she’ll go to the Y(MCA) or she’ll go shoot around somewhere else with her family or a friend. She’s always finding ways to improve.
“If she feels like she had a poor shooting night, or she needs to work on something outside of practice, she’ll find the time to do that.”
Finding what fits
Givens remembers the exact moment she knew basketball was for her.
She first picked up the game when she was four years old and sampled basketball in a team environment through the Chippewa Family YMCA. Her parents signed her up for a variety of sports, allowing her to try many until she found one she liked. Her first team she was a part of was made up mostly of boys and initially Givens had tempered expectations for herself and she didn’t expect to play much.
The league played at a slower pace, outlawing fast-break opportunities unless a player made a steal. Givens forced a turnover in her first game — but initially waited for her teammates and opponents to get down the floor until being told she could take off toward her basket. Givens did and finished with a layup.
“I remember thinking I proved my point here. Girls can do it, too,” Givens said of her first basket. “That was pretty exciting.”
Givens liked the game and felt she could play, as did her family and that helped to hammer home basketball could become a big part of her life. The 5-foot-11 hit a growth spurt early on and was the taller than most in middle school, something that led her to believe she’d be a post player in high school. But as others started to catch up in height, her father and Givens began to focus on developing guard skills like dribbling and shooting to expand her game.
Givens also watched her older sister Chantel play basketball and started to develop an IQ for the game. Some of Givens’ first exposure to the game also came from pickup games with her sister against future teammate Ashley Hanley and her siblings.
This year’s Cardinal junior class includes five players that earned All-Chippewa County recognition — Givens, Aaliyah McMillan, Alexis Zenner, Hanley and Maria Friedel. The group has pretty much played together since fifth grade, chemistry that shows on the court for the fast-moving Cardinals.
But even before Givens hit the court as a freshman in high school, she knew where she wanted to play basketball in college.
“Green Bay is my dream school,” Givens said. “I told my mom when I was in eighth grade when we went there, if they offered me I was committing there, no doubt. It was tough for me to say goodbye to those schools (that recruited her), but I knew in my heart that’s where I wanted to be, so I didn’t want to waste their time or my time.”
Self analysis
Bestul took over the Chi-Hi girls basketball program in 2016, and it didn’t take her long to see the type of talent she already had on the roster as well as the ability from the incoming freshman class Givens was a part of.
“I could tell from the first time I saw her that she was an athlete and that she had spent a lot of time working on her game,” Bestul said.
Givens averaged 12.9 points per game coming off the bench as a freshman for a Chi-Hi team that finished 19-7 and advanced to the Division 1 sectional finals before falling to eventual state champion Appleton North.
When she was a sophomore, the Cardinals finished 16-8 and fell to the Lightning in the regional finals. Givens led the team in scoring (19.6) as it won consecutive championship No. 7.
Givens’ ability on offense earned her playing time early, but it’s been her improvement on the defensive end that has helped her become more of an all-around threat. The junior admitted to being a bit ‘lackadaisical’ on defense earlier in high school, but work during the winter for the Cardinals and out of season on the AAU circuit has helped her grow that part of her game.
“I think the thing about her that is the most impressive to me is how hard she works to improve her game,” Bestul said of Givens.
Givens’ AAU team features no shortage of top talent from around the state with Owen-Withee’s Jen Wendler, Menomonie’s Kylie Mogen, Melrose-Mindoro’s Katie Christopherson and Wausau West’s Maddie Schires and Kadie Deaton being among those teammates. But it’s another one of her teammates — Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau senior guard and Youngstown State commit Lexi Wagner — that Givens has watched closely as she finds new ways to improve her game.
“I learned from her just to really hunt the shot,” Givens said of Wagner. “She’s a girl where she’s not going to make all of her shots, but she works relentlessly at it, so you always have to defend her out there. You can’t let her be.”
Givens has also worked on expanding her offensive repertoire from long-range, making 14 3-pointers this season. Givens broke former teammate Lexi Hanley’s career scoring mark in Chi-Hi’s 55-52 win over Eau Claire Memorial on Feb. 8 and with a full season still in front of her can put some distance on any future challengers to her mark. Givens hit the 30-point mark twice this season, but Bestul has noticed that even on nights where the junior has a scoring spike, she’s still keeping her teammates involved.
“Those are games where she scored 30 points herself, but she’d also have eight, nine or 10 assists. She didn’t do that as a freshman or a sophomore,” Bestul said. “In spurts, you could see she was capable of it, but I think this year she took on that role of ‘I’m the leader, I need to pull them with me’ and be able to get everybody involved.”
A year-round commitment to the game has turned Givens from a good player into a great one.
“Caelan is the player she is because she’s worked on her game outside of the season,” Bestul said. “She’s worked on getting herself stronger, tougher, quicker outside of the season and that’s something a lot of high school players don’t necessarily understand. I think a lot of high school players come into the season and think they can get better where really the biggest strides for kids are made in the offseason. Caelan is the type of player that takes that to heart and gets better in the offseason.”
Givens has one more season with the Cardinals before making the jump to the Horizon League at the Division I level with the Phoenix. The Cardinals will return their entire team and will be immediate favorites to win a ninth Big Rivers title and make a deep push in the playoffs. Givens and her freshman teammates watched the senior class that led Chi-Hi to the sectional finals in 2017 closely and want to end their high school careers with a bang, just as that group did.
“When we were freshmen they were seniors, and we saw what they were able to do,”Givens said. “So looking back at it, we aren’t going to be those freshmen anymore. This is going to be our senior year, and we need to leave a mark. We really want to go win our senior year, show what we can do, because I know what we can do is better than what we have done.
“I think we just need to prove it now.”