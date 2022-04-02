Chippewa County Prep Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Stanley-Boyd's Hause grows into all-around force

STANLEY — Carsen Hause has grown up around the game of basketball.

As a youngster he had the bumps and bruises to prove it.

But that unique education helped guide the Stanley-Boyd senior on a strong prep career capped with one of the best seasons in program history.

Hause is the 2021-22 Chippewa County Player of the Year, an award earned after a prolific senior season with the Orioles.

Around the game

Growing up the youngest of three siblings in a basketball family, Carsen was always around a hoop.

His older siblings Seth and Hannah played for Stanley-Boyd and his father Tom just wrapped up his 15th year leading the Stanley-Boyd program.

The family's basement featured plenty of Fisher Price plastic basketball hoops for the young Hauses to grow their game on until they graduated to standard baskets. Family events for Carsen often meant pick up basketball games with his older brother Seth and cousin Neil Hebert, two former Stanley-Boyd standouts with several years on the youngest Hause.

“I shed a few tears back then because they were so much bigger than me," Carsen said of those matchups. "They weren’t going to take it easy on me.”

Carsen said he learned about toughness in those matchups and from his family in general as he grew with the game of basketball. He was a manager for the boys team, including in the 2016-17 season when Stanley-Boyd put together a 20-6 season and finished second to McDonell in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings. The Orioles made a run all the way to the Division 4 sectional finals before falling to Cameron. The round prior, Stanley-Boyd earned a 56-46 sectional semifinal win over Eau Claire Regis at a jam-packed Chi-Hi in a raucous environment the youngest Hause said helped motivate him to play in high-profile games one day.

Tom coached Carsen and his classmates beginning at a young age, watching a senior class of Brady Potaczek, Cooper Nichols, Lucas Smith and Carsen grow into what would be the nucleus for this year's successful squad.

“It’s always fun to see kids develop because kids that were starting now or major contributors in fourth, fifth or sixth grade were bench players and still trying to find their athleticism and just beginning basketball," Tom said. "It’s fun to see them work into those spots and that’s one of the great parts about coaching is to see kids develop and then they contribute at the varsity level.”

Carsen's first big taste of varsity basketball came as a sophomore in 2019-20 when an inexperienced team without a senior took its lumps at the varsity level. He was third on the team in scoring at 9.7 points per game as the Orioles went 6-17 and finished sixth in the Western Cloverbelt.

“We were pretty young then. We didn’t have a single senior on that team," Carsen said of his sophomore season. "We were all sophomores and juniors at the time. We had to push through. We were going to take our lumps that year but keep building to become a better team and become closer together and create a better future for the program.”

The team improved to an 8-13 record last season and Hause earned first team All-Western Cloverbelt accolades in averaging 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Tom credited Carsen's work on his own during the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic to grow his game from simply a shooter into an all-around scorer.

“If that’s what the other team is giving you then you’ve got to be able to take it," Tom said. "We struggled when they were younger not being able to take advantage of pressure on the perimeter.”

Step ahead

The Orioles came into this season with big expectations and built a nonconference schedule to match. Stanley-Boyd started the season 1-4 with nonconference losses to Wausau West, Wausau Newman, Somerset and Spring Valley before settling in.

Stanley-Boyd started notching Western Cloverbelt wins and stayed near the top of the standings all season long. The Orioles entered the final league game of the regular season with a chance to win the program's first conference title since sharing the Eastern Cloverbelt crown with Greenwood in 2003. Stanley-Boyd and Fall Creek battled in a double-overtime instant classic that ended with the Crickets holding on for a 53-52 triumph.

The team's 16 wins were tied for the second most in a single season for the program since the late 1980s.

And Hause saved his best for the final one of those wins, scoring a career high 32 points including the game-winning bucket at the buzzer in a come-from-behind 64-62 Division 3 regional semifinal victory over Black River Falls. Hause shot 13-for-18 from the field that day including a 4-for-6 effort from 3-point range.

Carsen was prolific from 3-point range, but it was the growth of his game to get to the basket that helped him take a step forward.

“He did a great job,” Tom said of Carsen, “I think some of our post players benefited from him being able to get in the paint and be a threat from the outside because he drew attention when he put it on the floor.”

For the season Carsen averaged 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game and repeated as a first team All-Western Cloverbelt Conference honoree while also garnering Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 all-state honorable mention honors.

The next step

Carsen wants to continue with basketball in college.

He's spoken with a few schools about playing and will be taking part in the Wisconsin Sports Network Spring Basketball Spotlight on April 10 in Fond du Lac.

Regardless of when his time with the sports comes to an end, basketball has left an indelible mark on Carsen's life. Carsen has been a three-sport standout during his high school career at Stanley-Boyd but wastes no time in stating that basketball is his favorite sport.

As a youngster it taught him the value of toughness. As he grew older, it taught him and his teammates what teamwork and hard work could accomplish.

“All of us have worked since we were little," Carsen said. "The biggest takeaway was we all worked together and we had a common goal. We wanted to be conference champions and we fell short of that but it was one of the better years our program has seen.”

Also Considered Mason Monarski, Chi-Hi • The junior sharpshooter took his game to a new level this season with the Cardinals. Monarski averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game in earning All-Big Rivers Conference second team honors.

Recent Winners 2020-21: Joe Reuter, Chi-Hi 2019-20: Joe Reuter and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, Chi-Hi 2018-19: Cory Hoglund, McDonell 2017-18: Hayden Baughman, McDonell 2016-17: Alex Ohde, McDonell 2015-16: Ben Retzlaff, McDonell 2014-15: Ryan Dachel, New Auburn 2013-14: Jesse Knitter, Cornell 2012-13: Austin Poehls, Cadott 2011-12: Tyson Kalien, Chi-Hi

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.