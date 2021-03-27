Chippewa County Prep Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Unsurpassed passion fuels Chi-Hi's Reuter to become one of program's top players ever

This year's All-Chippewa County boys basketball first team, second team and honorable mentions.
By the time most people are just starting their day, Joe Reuter is already putting the work in.
It’s that drive and determination to be great that has helped the Chi-Hi senior in a prep boys basketball career with the Cardinals that few can match.
He’s a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State First Team selection, an Associated Press All-State Third Team honoree and the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.
Reuter is the 2020-21 Chippewa County Player of the Year, a dominant senior campaign fueled by a relentless pursuit to be the best each time he steps on the court.
The blueprint
Being good enough has never been good enough for Reuter.
Reuter saw his first varsity action as a freshman and quickly showed a knack for hitting shots from distance. His role grew as a sophomore as he averaged 9.5 points per game with the Cardinals and was poised for bigger things in the coming years.
He put together a gameplan to make sure he could reach the lofty goals he had for himself. One of the players Reuter grew up idolizing was Kobe Bryant and after hearing how much work the late Los Angeles Lakers legend put into honing his game, Reuter concocted a similar approach.
Weekdays for Reuter begin with a 4:15 a.m. wake up call to be ready for his first workout of the day at the Chippewa Falls YMCA, which will start at 5 a.m. or soon after. The workout cannot officially begin until Reuter makes 10 free throws in a row. Once he does, Reuter warms up before the first 40 minutes of the workout are dedicated to ball-handling exercises with stationary, two-ball, tennis ball and medicine ball work.
The six o’clock hour is set aside for weight lifting before returning to the gym to focus on scoring with work from the mid range and 3-point range also putting his ball-handling skills into play.
This is the gameplan for Reuter on Monday through Friday with the same schedule starting a few hours later on the weekend since the YMCA opens a little later in the morning.
What fuels the senior to continue to work on his game? Unsurpassed passion.
“I love what I do and waking up that early may seem like it’s difficult to a lot of people but for me it’s not,” Reuter said. “It’s another day to do what I love.”
Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue first met Reuter in elementary school and even coached him in seventh grade before joining the program as a freshman.
“I knew that anything he enjoyed or he competed at, he was going to put his all into,” Proue said of Reuter. “He’s the kind of kid that’s the best at everything and if he’s not, he works to become the best at it. When I heard he was there at 5 o’clock I thought well, that’s Joe.”
Reuter also made a strong impression with the Cardinals before stepping foot on the court for a high school game, turning heads with his work at the team’s offseason camp prior to Reuter’s freshman campaign.
“That summer coming in as a freshman we always have our basketball camp and in the past it was guys like Aaron Knez and Jake Sperry would go at drills in the camp just ridiculous and then Joe came and he even exceeded that,” Proue said. “Those are special kids that work really hard and I always knew he was going to put himself in position to get where he wanted to get and to be able to be recognized statewide as one of the top kids in the state is just pretty amazing.”
The growth
Reuter’s long-range marksmanship is what first got him playing time but as he went through high school it became just one instrument of what would become a stellar toolbelt of basketball talents.
“I was on varsity (early) and coach told me I was going to be coming off the bench and be able to knock down shots,” Reuter said. “I knew if I wanted to be able to expand my role and to be a bigger part of the team and eventually live out my dream, I needed to be more complete and develop my skills on the offensive end and the defensive end as well.”
Reuter upped his production in 2019-20 as a part of Chi-Hi’s most successful season of the 21st century thus far, averaging 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game as he shared Chippewa County Player of the Year honors with teammate Peyton Rogers-Schmidt. Both players led the way in the team winning its first outright Big Rivers Conference title since 1980 and first regional title since 1998.
His rise and growth mirrored that of another Cardinal sharpshooter Tyson Kalien, both players who made varsity early for their ability to knock down shots but grew their games in becoming the program’s top-two career scoring leaders. As a senior Reuter’s scoring improved by nearly 10 points per game as he led the team and county at 25.8 points per game with 8.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and one block per contest in being named the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.
“He’s just dangerous all over the floor. He’s not only a good shooter, he’s a good passer,” Menomonie coach Matt Riley said of Reuter after a game on Feb. 6. “He sees the floor well.”
Chi-Hi finished with a 13-10 record overall, the third winning season for the Cardinals in the last four years overall.
Reuter launched an assault on the Chi-Hi record book, a place his name is now easy to find. His 44-point performance against Tomah on Jan. 28 ties him for third place in program history with Bob Meslow, trailing Kalien’s 52-point effort on Feb. 5, 2011 and teammate Jacob Walczak’s 47-point performance against D.C. Everest on Feb. 2. Reuter sits second in career scoring at 1,220 points behind Kalien (1,621) and his 594 points scored this season are 21 behind Kalien’s 615 points from the 2011-12 season for single season scoring.
The 25.8 points per game average for Reuter is the most by a Chi-Hi player in a single season in school history, edging Kalien’s 25.6 average from 2011-12.
The hard work and growth of Reuter’s game was noticed statewide as he was named a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 First Team All-State selection and was chosen by the Associated Press as a Third Team All-State honoree.
“There’s a lot of individuality in the awards for me but I wouldn’t be able to do that without my teammates, without Coach (Proue) here and without the people around me supporting me,” Reuter said.
The legacy
Reuter will continue his basketball journey in college at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Mich.
The legacy of Reuter will go well beyond the amount of points he scored and the accolades he earned. Reuter and his fellow classmates have helped instill an expectation of hard work and what it takes to be great.
Reuter often wasn’t alone at his early-morning workouts as he would get teammates to join him, helping others grow their games just as he was his own.
“It’s the culture, it’s guys like Joe showing that work ethic and then just passing that on to the next guy and hopefully that next guy passes it on to the next guy and that’s when we have something special with our program,” Proue said.
But before he heads off to college, Reuter will have one more opportunity to represent Chippewa Falls as he and Walczak were chosen earlier this week to play in the WBCA’s Division 1 All-Star Game in July at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
One more chance for Reuter to show just what hard work and commitment can achieve.
“It’s cool to see how we have been able to represent and how the coaches from around the state have been able to see that,” Reuter said of he and Walczak playing in the game. “Looking at the team it’s a lot of good guys on the team and it’s an honor to be with them.”