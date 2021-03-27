Chippewa County Prep Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Unsurpassed passion fuels Chi-Hi's Reuter to become one of program's top players ever

Reuter also made a strong impression with the Cardinals before stepping foot on the court for a high school game, turning heads with his work at the team’s offseason camp prior to Reuter’s freshman campaign.

“That summer coming in as a freshman we always have our basketball camp and in the past it was guys like Aaron Knez and Jake Sperry would go at drills in the camp just ridiculous and then Joe came and he even exceeded that,” Proue said. “Those are special kids that work really hard and I always knew he was going to put himself in position to get where he wanted to get and to be able to be recognized statewide as one of the top kids in the state is just pretty amazing.”

The growth

Reuter’s long-range marksmanship is what first got him playing time but as he went through high school it became just one instrument of what would become a stellar toolbelt of basketball talents.

“I was on varsity (early) and coach told me I was going to be coming off the bench and be able to knock down shots,” Reuter said. “I knew if I wanted to be able to expand my role and to be a bigger part of the team and eventually live out my dream, I needed to be more complete and develop my skills on the offensive end and the defensive end as well.”