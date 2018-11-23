In many cases, numbers can tell a whole story.
But in the case of Chi-Hi senior defensive lineman Rico DeLeon, his gaudy statistics may not do him enough justice.
The Cardinal defender put forth a simply dominant campaign this fall for the Chi-Hi football team, helping the Cardinals make the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.
Individually, DeLeon earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State first team honors for his play in the trenches. He was his region's defensive player of the year and a co-defensive player of the year in the Big Rivers Conference.
DeLeon is also the 2018 Chippewa County Player of the Year, the first Chi-Hi player to earn the honor since running back Brad Huempfner in 2010.
“I’ve never had a kid like that," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. "I’ve had great defensive players that could find the ball but he ... I never had anybody from a down (lineman) position like that, that could run plays down on the other side.”
Gaining confidence
DeLeon has always loved the game of football, but he didn't start with the sport until he was in seventh grade. He's had the physical tools, but admits he was missing one thing needed to play.
“I always wanted to play but it was just confidence going out for it," DeLeon said. "I think that’s a lot with kids, just having the confidence to come out. Once I did that, I was pretty big, had some speed and that helped me out.”
DeLeon used his physical gifts to dominate on the youth fields, and it was it work ethic that initially caught the eye of Chi-Hi's Hall of Fame coach.
“I remember when he was in the eighth grade and he started coming into the weight room and he was just a skinny little kid that liked to work hard," Raykovich said.
That kid would grow to become a 6-foot-3, 235-pound wrecking ball. As a freshman playing with the lower levels of the program, DeLeon got a close-up look at what it would take to be successful from the 2015 Chi-Hi squad, a team that advanced to the Division 2 semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Homestead.
A three-year varsity player, DeLeon was a first team All-Big Rivers Conference selection on the defensive line a season ago after leading the team in fumble recoveries (five), sacks (three) and finishing third in tackles (36).
For DeLeon, the light really turned on while attending a football camp hosted by the University of Wisconsin. With many of the top recruits in the state taking part, DeLeon showed his dominant ability and caught the attention of many college coaches.
This fall, DeLeon put it all together with an eye-popping senior season. DeLeon had 102 total tackles, 32 for loss, while logging 4.5 quarterback sacks. And those numbers came even though teams decided to simply run away from the senior.
“If you look at his tackle stats, it’s phenomenal he made that many tackles and tackles for loss when people did run away from him," Raykovich said. "He made the majority of his plays in the backfield or on the edge when he was running them down from behind. He had a spectacular year.”
Blocked by two or even three players at a time, DeLeon still found a way to impact games.
“That’s what I’ve always dreamed about was getting recognized as (someone people say) ‘I’m not going to go towards this guy’," DeLeon said.
DeLeon was a game changer on defense but dabbled on the offensive side of the ball as a running back in a special package. Raykovich said he also ran routes as a receiver during skeleton drills in practice. DeLeon got that chance in a game in Chi-Hi's playoff loss at Kimberly.
“It was really fun to see him run a pass route and he probably could’ve played at receiver," Raykovich said. "He loves the game of football and never wanted to take himself out of a game or practice.”
DeLeon fractured his right hand and sprained the MCL in his left leg in Chi-Hi's seventh game of the season against eventual BRC champion River Falls, a 34-21 loss that was a one-score game until the final minutes. At the time, the loss looked to end any hope of the playoffs for the Cardinals. But DeLeon wanted to stay in the lineup and fought through.
The Cardinals beat Eau Claire North in week eight and entering the regular season finale against conference stalwart Hudson needed a victory to even be in the conversation for a playoff berth by virtue of the team's strength of schedule. DeLeon is asthmatic and wore a mask during the cold weather matchup against the Raiders, but led a stingy Cardinal defense to a 17-7 win that would help earn a playoff berth.
“I learned you’ve got to hustle hard," DeLeon said. "I made a lot of plays from hustling and coming down on the line hard. It’s hard but you make so many more plays when you hustle.”
Being a leader
As dominant as he's been in the trenches during games, DeLeon has been even more important to Chi-Hi off the field as a leader.
“He was always a vocal leader and never afraid to boost people up. But this year he took it a step further," Raykovich said.
Raykovich said DeLeon would speak to the freshmen on the team unprompted many times this fall, reminding the youngsters on the importance about doing the right things, making sure classwork gets done and following the athletic code.
“I think I have good leader traits. I always watch the movies and there’s the guy in the locker room giving the speeches. I always dream about that moment because that’s what Friday night lights are all about," DeLeon said. "You realize this sport is more than just football, you lead men and you help people out.
"You can change a teammate’s life by just talking to them every day and some kids all they need is someone to talk to, to get that grade up or to get in the weight room. They just need somebody to believe in them and tell them they can do it.”
This year Raykovich established a new program for seniors that wanted to be captains on the team. Each captain had to create a service project that would help out the school and a number of seniors took on the challenge. Offensive lineman Sawyer Lubs and DeLeon raised more than $1,300 for the Cardinal Landing, a program that helps provide necessities for students in need at the school.
DeLeon and Lubs felt strongly about the project because it helped those in need, even students who unknowingly could also be teammates. DeLeon added that he hopes the captains program continues on and grows in the coming years.
"Obviously we weren’t the greatest team but we showed that we have good people on this team," DeLeon said.
Looking ahead
DeLeon has garnered plenty of interest from Division I and Division II colleges and has not made a decision on his football future yet. Wherever he goes, DeLeon said he would like to pursue a degree in criminal justice.
"The division is not as big for me. It’s finding the right place to play and education," DeLeon said.
Regardless of where DeLeon ends up, the team and the school will be getting a impact player and leader on and off the field.
“I wish everybody could get to know the kid because he’s very likable," Raykovich said of DeLeon. "I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him down. He’s a very positive type of person and he’s the kind of kid that everybody wished they had a hundred of.”
