Chippewa County Prep Football Player of the Year: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Sauerwein stays hungry in follow-up to breakout junior season

Most people would take a look at what Tate Sauerwein accomplished during his junior season with the Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team and be pleased.
Sauerwein is not one of those people.
After running for 1,071 yards and 11 touchdowns while making 70 tackles including seven for loss in a standout junior season, Sauerwein went back to work and upped the ante in his senior season.
Sauerwein is the 2020 Chippewa County Player of the Year, repeating as the honoree following a dominant senior season that still has some things to be achieved.
‘I know what we have to do’
It didn’t take Brandon Baldry long to tell Lake Holcombe/Cornell had something special on its hands with Sauerwein coming into the 2019 season.
After joining the Knights staff as an assistant coach under Troy Story, Baldry took over the reigns of the offense and in the first week of practice received an email from Sauerwein that outlined the junior’s desires and goals for football. Soon after Sauerwein put his motivations into action, opening eyes at the team’s scrimmage after taking a sweep and running through three players and past another on his way to the end zone.
“I said well, I know what we have to do now,” Baldry said of the play.
Sauerwein ran for more than 1,000 yards in helping Lake Holcombe/Cornell qualify for the Division 6 playoffs on a team with many solid skill players. He entered high school at 150 pounds but an impressive workout regimen helped him get up to 210 pounds by his senior year, growing stronger and more explosive each year along the way.
Sauerwein was named the Lakeland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region pick at running back as a junior. It was a set of accomplishments that would satisfy many — but not Sauerwein.
“Getting named player of the year in conference is great and all but until you reach the top all-state or all-american you’ve got a lot of work to do,” Sauerwein said.
So Sauerwein got back to work, maintaining his weight room plan while adding more speed and agility workouts. He opened eyes at the Blue-Grey All-American Combine in Hendersonville, Tenn. and was the only competitor from Wisconsin at any of the nation’s eight camps that had more than 1,100 players take part.
He had the most bench reps (24) at 185 among running backs and had the fifth-best shuttle time among running backs. He worked out at offseason camps with the University of Minnesota-Duluth and University of Minnesota-Mankato but had others he was looking forward to halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
That worked set the stage for another eye-opening season with the Knights.
Resilience
Nobody had an idea what the fall football season would look like.
Athletes in sports are often told to compete like it’s their last game and for additional reasons out of their control, each time senior players hit the gridiron they knew it could be their last.
“Every year you can have an injury in a game like I ended up having and that can end your season but this year even more so than others you really had to play every snap like it was your last. You never know,” Sauerwein said. “After our first game, that could have been the end of my senior year.”
The Knights came into the season with significant roster turnover following the graduation of last year’s senior class. New contributors developed as the season went along but that happened while Lake Holcombe/Cornell had a constantly changing active roster, including Baldry who missed the final two games of in-person coach due to quarantining.
“There wasn’t really a week where we didn’t have a key player out and by the end of the year we only had one starting lineman left,” Sauerwein said. “It was crazy that not only we got to continue playing but that people stepped up as well.”
The one constant throughout the fall was Sauerwein.
He wasted no time making an impression on one of the Lakeland’s newest teams, eventual conference champion Hurley as Northstars coach Scott Erickson referred to Sauerwein as a ‘tough hombre’ after a 39-6 Hurley win. Sauerwein ran for 88 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown while making 17 total tackles.
He ran for at least 149 yards in each of his next five games including a 273-yard, three touchdown effort against Ladysmith on Oct. 9. For the season he ran for 1,146 yards on just 137 carries (an average of more than eight yards per carry) and was among the statewide leaders in rushing yards throughout much of the regular season, according to WisSports.net.
The only thing that could slow Sauerwein down was an injury as the running back displaced his fibula in the team’s final game of the season against Unity.
Sauerwein also caught and threw for a touchdown while making 115 tackles including 12 for loss with four sacks and an interception on defense in less than seven full games.
“This team was Tate’s team. This team revolved a lot offensively and defensively with Tate on what different ways we could get him the ball,” Baldry said. “The underclassmen as well as the senior class, a lot of those guys stepped up to key roles throughout the season to take some pressure off of Tate.”
A breakthrough junior season on the gridiron put Tate Sauerwein on the map.
Up next
Thankfully, the injury won’t keep Sauerwein from his next football activity next month when he takes part in the Blue-Grey Football High School All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 18.
A 4-6 week recovery period has gone quickly and on Monday Sauerwein will be able to resume all running, sprinting and jumping activities and as he prepares for next month.
“I wasn’t worried about not being able to play in the game (after the injury). I was worried about not being able to play at my highest potential in that game,” Sauerwein said.
Sauerwein has already shown what he can do at the Blue-Grey combine and now is eager to showcase his skills in game action.
“I’m excited to compete because lots of times you hear oh, you’re just a big fish in a small pond,” Sauerwein said. “Well I’m going to a bigger pond to see if that’s what it’s all about.”
Sauerwein said he will be playing football in college but no decision has been made. One could come following next month’s All-American Bowl.
Baldry said Sauerwein’s legacy within the Lake Holcombe/Cornell program will be for doing what was best for his teammates and what he has built himself into being — a two-way, dominant football force. That came through hard work, dedication and a sharp focus on what he wanted to achieve.
It’s a legacy that could yield results for years after he’s moved on.
“He’s going to be missed dearly for the dedication and the four years he put in and hopefully it shows some of those freshman kids that if you put the time in during the season and a lot of Tate’s success happened outside the football season,” Baldry said. “You get to play the games during the season but how you perform reflects what you’ve done outside of the school and outside of football season.”
