Chippewa County Prep Football Player of the Year: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Sauerwein stays hungry in follow-up to breakout junior season

That worked set the stage for another eye-opening season with the Knights.

Resilience

Nobody had an idea what the fall football season would look like.

Athletes in sports are often told to compete like it’s their last game and for additional reasons out of their control, each time senior players hit the gridiron they knew it could be their last.

“Every year you can have an injury in a game like I ended up having and that can end your season but this year even more so than others you really had to play every snap like it was your last. You never know,” Sauerwein said. “After our first game, that could have been the end of my senior year.”

The Knights came into the season with significant roster turnover following the graduation of last year’s senior class. New contributors developed as the season went along but that happened while Lake Holcombe/Cornell had a constantly changing active roster, including Baldry who missed the final two games of in-person coach due to quarantining.