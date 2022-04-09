Chippewa County Prep Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Around-the-year effort transforms McDonell's Deetz into complete force

Lauryn Deetz hasn't always been the best player on the court.

But she's always wanted to be.

The McDonell senior was a four-year contributor for the program as she helped the team go to new heights while achieving plenty of her own during a storied prep career.

She is a three-time All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team honoree, two-time Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state selection and ends her career among the all-time leaders in several categories with the Macks.

Deetz is the 2021-22 Chippewa County Player of the Year — the first McDonell player to win the award in a decade.

Love

Basketball has always been Lauryn Deetz's game.

But she would be the first to admit it's a game she hasn't always excelled at. Different people find their footing with athletics at different times, and as a youngster Deetz admittedly "wasn't that good" and saw many others playing at a higher level. That drove her to keep working at it.

As a freshman, Deetz played in all 24 games for McDonell and averaged 5.8 points per game, primarily as a point guard and defensive specialist. It was between her freshman and sophomore season where Deetz said her game took the biggest step forward. Deetz started that season with a 20-point effort in a win over win over Mondovi, nearly double her previous single-game high. She went on to average close to 15 points, five rebounds and four assists per game in earning her first all-conference first team spot.

Her junior season was similar as she averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in earning WBCA Division 5 all-state honorable mention and first team all-conference while leading the Macks to the Division 5 state tournament for the very first time.

Deetz's drive to be great was apparent to McDonell coach Don Cooper early on, and he said he has never coached another player that motivated to be great.

“You always say hard work will achieve success, and I’ve never had a girl that worked so hard to achieve the success that she’s achieved," Cooper said.

In addition to the work done during practice, Cooper said Deetz would frequently stay after for extra work. In the offseason, she'd play in leagues, and when she wasn't playing on the court during the summer, Deetz would put herself through four hour practices, working on ball handling with and without ankle weights and gloves along with her shooting and defense.

“My parents knew the goals I wanted to reach, and they kept pushing me to get there and also the coach that helped me through it. And it was also me mentally being like, ‘I really, really want this, and I’m not going to get this any other way if I don’t work for it,'" Deetz said.

Target

Coming off its state tournament appearance with nearly the entire team back, McDonell came into the season with a target on its back.

The Macks wanted to compete for a Western Cloverbelt championship with the goal of making another trip to state in an improved Division 5 sectional field.

McDonell started the season strong with a 58-36 victory over Ladysmith, a Division 4 team that went on to post a 23-4 record and win the Heart O'North Conference title. Deetz scored a game-high 19 points to go with 13 rebounds and three assists in a win she said helped set the tone for the team.

The Macks were as good as advertised during the season — with their only losses coming to Western Cloverbelt champion Osseo-Fairchild before the Thunder were hit hard by injuries and a 43-41 loss to Division 2 regional champion Rice Lake in a game where the Macks were without a few key players, including Deetz. The road back to state was tougher this season against familiar foes as McDonell grinded out wins over Prairie Farm and Northwood in sectionals. Deetz scored a team-high 20 points in the semifinal win over the Panthers before hitting two key free throws late in the sectional title win over the Evergreens.

Deetz scored eight first-half points for the Macks in a 36-35 state semifinal loss to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, a game in which she was injured late in the first half.

“Basketball’s always been my love and passion and just knowing this is the last time I could touch the court really pushed me that much harder to get out there and do my best even though it hurt,” Deetz said after the game.

For the season, Deetz averaged 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game while earning WBCA Division 5 All-State first team honors. She was named to the All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team for a third straight year and was named the conference's co-player of the year with Osseo-Fairchild's Brooke McCune.

Legacy

Prior to last season, the McDonell girls basketball program had made one trip to any state tournament. The Macks advanced to the championship game of the Division 2 WISAA tourney in 2000 in the final season before that organization was dissolved and the Macks and other private schools joined the WIAA.

For her career, Deetz graduates second in program history in rebounds and assists and third in scoring. For Cooper, the legacy Deetz leaves goes beyond any stat she compiled.

“The legacy she left was the hard work and attributed to success from what you do in the offseason to put in that hard work to achieve that success," Cooper said. "I think that’s the biggest legacy she’s going to leave with us.”

Cooper said it's an example other younger players have started following.

When Deetz first started playing basketball, she didn't know where it would lead. But she knew she loved it.

So she went well above and beyond the work it took to play the game to help her talent and ability catch up to her passion.

“It’s fun, it’s enjoyable," Deetz said of basketball. "It takes a team to do it but you also as an individual need to work on yourself in order for your team to succeed. It’s kind of like if one man’s suffering, you all kind of suffer, so you really need the team bonding and really need to physically and mentally be ready to do it all.”

Deetz and teammate Destiny Baughman will play in this summer's WBCA Division 5 All-Star game, and as she and her fellow seniors leave the program, they've set an example that Deetz hopes the younger classes can follow and build upon.

“I think going back-to-back (to state) really says something for how good our team has been, especially our group of seniors," Deetz said. "In the future, I just hope they can keep building on like we have the last couple years.”

Recent Winners 2020-21: Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott 2019-20: Caelan Givens, Chi-Hi 2018-19: Caelan Givens, Chi-Hi 2017-18: Tahlia Walton, Stanley-Boyd 2016-17: Lexi Hanley, Chi-Hi 2015-16: Jamie Reit, Stanley-Boyd 2014-15: Jamie Reit, Stanley-Boyd 2013-14: Jamie Reit, Stanley-Boyd 2012-13: Janna Fjelstad, Chi-Hi 2011-12: Sarah Schoch, McDonell

Also Considered Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe • The Chieftains senior was a force on both ends of the court this winter. The Central Connecticut commit averaged 17.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.7 steals, 4.5 assists and 4.2 blocks per game this winter and earned Division 5 all-state honorable mention honors.

