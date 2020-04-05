Chippewa County Prep Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Chi-Hi's Givens rewrites school's record book on way to repeating as Chippewa County's top player

“It was not easy for me," Givens said of missing time. "I love watching the game of basketball but not when I should be playing.”

She scored a then season-high 20 points in her return, a 65-44 win over Holmen on Feb. 10 before a 23-point performance in the team's 68-66 regular season finale win over Big Rivers Conference champion River Falls on Feb. 21. Overall, Givens averaged 19.5 points in her final four games of the season after returning.

For Givens, her career will also be remembered for the amount of court time from youth to varsity she was able to spend with her classmates with largely the same group playing together on varsity for the last three years.

“It definitely went to our advantage," Givens said of this year's senior group playing together so long. "Growing up with those girls you kind of have a feel for everyone’s game and they have a feel for yours. You just start to work off each other more and that’s why we had such good success. We knew each other’s strengths and how to bring out the best in each other.”

Adding to her game

Givens has added to her repertoire each year, according to Bestul.