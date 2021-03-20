Chippewa County Prep Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Rise of Cadott's Kowalczyk coincides with program's return to competitiveness

The 2020-21 All-Chippewa County girls basketball team with first team, second team and honorable mention selections.
CADOTT — Jada Kowalczyk made an immediate impact doing what she loved most.
But it was what she would go on to add that truly made the biggest difference.
The Cadott senior is the 2020-21 Chippewa County Girls Basketball Player of the Year, an honor that comes at the end of a standout career with the Hornets. Kowalczyk led Chippewa County in scoring this year at 15.8 points per game while grabbing just shy of eight rebounds per contest.
Kowalczyk is a two-time All-Western Cloverbelt Conference team selection and has been the driving force in the renaissance of the Cadott program in recent years.
“She got to where she’s at all through hard work,” Cadott coach Dave Hazuga said of Kowalczyk.
Immediate impactKowalczyk has been in the middle of things ever since she walked through the doors as a high school freshman, starting every game she’s been able to in her four years as a Hornet.
Hazuga saw Kowalczyk and her classmates play in middle school and saw the potential, but didn’t want to get too far ahead of himself in predicting what that group and Kowalczyk might be capable of at the prep level.
As a freshman Kowalczyk averaged 7.5 points per game in earning All-Chippewa County honorable mention accolades playing mostly in the post, showing the ability to be physical and be a difference-maker near the basket on both ends of the floor.
“You’ve got to be strong, you’ve got to be confident and power your way through everybody and just hope for the best,” Kowalczyk said of playing in the post.
Kowalczyk and Hazuga created a gameplan to help the talented youngster continue to hone her game as she added new skills throughout her career. She added a slashing element to her game as a sophomore in raising her scoring average by a point while pulling down 8.7 rebounds per game to garner second team All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County honors.
Next came the long-range shooting element, something Kowalczyk wasn’t excited about doing at first but would later see results from. Both Kowalczyk and Hazuga point to the summer between her sophomore and junior season as the time the light went on. Working out on her own as well as playing AAU basketball helped Kowalczyk set herself up for an eye-opening season — not just for her, but for the program as well.
Step forwardThe 2019-20 season proved to be the most successful one thus far of the 21st century for the Hornets.
Cadott finished with a 13-11 record, the most wins for the program in a single season as well as the team’s first winning campaign since 1998-99. The Hornets won their first playoff game since 2001 and Kowalczyk’s production ballooned as did the team’s win total. Kowalczyk averaged 16.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in earning first team All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County honors and while she became more of a rounded threat, it always came back to what she could do near the basket.
“I feel like I made more moves in the post to make it easier for me to score and then get fouls,” Kowalczyk said. “(I) kept on doing that and down by the post is where I got stronger and it helped me out a lot there.”
That constant work was showing in a big way not just for Kowalczyk, but for the team as well. A Cadott program that had just two seasons with at least seven wins in the previous 17 years was no longer a bottom feeder in the Western Cloverbelt, it was a team others would need to respect.
“Last year was really the breakout year for the program since the late 90s and it’s not a coincidence that she’s been the leading, driving force behind that,” Hazuga said.
Cadott maintained that competitiveness this year amid the unique circumstances of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Cadott won five of its first six games overall before suffering a tight 48-46 loss to eventual league champion Osseo-Fairchild on Dec. 29. The team lost two games to start January before scheduling circumstances elsewhere in the Western Cloverbelt limited the Hornets to just one game in a three-week stretch before the team struggled to the finish with six losses in their final seven games.
Unfortunately for Kowalczyk and some of her teammates, they were not exempt from the circumstances of the season as they missed the final three games of the season while in quarantine from a close-contact situation at school. Kowalczyk was 27 points away from the 1,000-point plateau and the team had earned a No. 2 seed in its Division 4 regional when seniors Meadow Barone, Mckenzie Prokupek and Kowalczyk had to step away. All three were multi-year contributors for the Hornets and were unable to see their careers to a finish on the court as Cadott fell to Marathon 38-36 in the regional semifinals.
‘The perfect example’Kowalczyk’s career numbers and accolades can speak for themselves but still may not ultimately do justice to her impact on the Cadott program.
The younger Hornets squad showed plenty of fight in its three games without the seniors, falling in tight contests to Eau Claire Regis and Marathon while playing without the trio of contributors and Kowalczyk believes those players can build on that in the coming years.
“We’re definitely going to miss it but we’re glad we left our mark with leaving it there, making our team grow and hopefully they can continue what we left here,” Kowalczyk said.
Kowalczyk is the first Cadott player to earn Chippewa County Player of the Year since Erin Crank in 1997-98 and just the second in history to achieve the accolade.
Hazuga called Kowalczyk ‘the perfect example’ of how a player should approach athletics, combining the competitive fire and determination to improve and win with the perspective of growth it takes to compete.
“Even players after her, they might not have the statistical career she did but her attitude towards basketball and how you play a sport really signifies what it takes to have success in a program,” Hazuga said.
And it’s a legacy that might continue to shine in the coming years.
“She’s a tough act to follow for what she did on the court,” Hazuga said. “But she doesn’t have to be a tough act to follow for the example that she set.”