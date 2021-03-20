Chippewa County Prep Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Rise of Cadott's Kowalczyk coincides with program's return to competitiveness

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I feel like I made more moves in the post to make it easier for me to score and then get fouls,” Kowalczyk said. “(I) kept on doing that and down by the post is where I got stronger and it helped me out a lot there.”

That constant work was showing in a big way not just for Kowalczyk, but for the team as well. A Cadott program that had just two seasons with at least seven wins in the previous 17 years was no longer a bottom feeder in the Western Cloverbelt, it was a team others would need to respect.

“Last year was really the breakout year for the program since the late 90s and it’s not a coincidence that she’s been the leading, driving force behind that,” Hazuga said.

Cadott maintained that competitiveness this year amid the unique circumstances of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Cadott won five of its first six games overall before suffering a tight 48-46 loss to eventual league champion Osseo-Fairchild on Dec. 29. The team lost two games to start January before scheduling circumstances elsewhere in the Western Cloverbelt limited the Hornets to just one game in a three-week stretch before the team struggled to the finish with six losses in their final seven games.