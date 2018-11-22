Grace Post has never viewed herself as an elite volleyball player.
It’s that sort of work ethic and drive that has helped her become just that.
Bloomer’s Post is the 2018 Chippewa County Volleyball Player of the Year, an award capping an impressive two-year varsity career that saw the senior hitter/defensive specialist rise to become a two-time all-state player and a dominant force at the net for the Blackhawks as the team moved one match away from state.
It’s a fire that also is carrying her to the college game, where she will play for NCAA Division II Minnesota-Duluth beginning next fall.
Quick ascension
Post started playing volleyball in fifth grade at the urging of her mother and in her own words was never a dominant player as a youth.
But she was a hard worker and that helped her improve.
Post did not crack the varsity lineup until her junior year, but that had more to do with the incredible depth the team had in front of her instead of being a gauge on Post’s own ability.
“As a freshman coming in you could see she had some skills,” Bloomer coach Liz Bohl said of Post.
So Post and a deep and talented class bided its time in the lower ranks. But this year’s senior class that boasts four all-county first team members (Jessica Barr, Bailey McConaughey, Chloee Swartz and Post), five members overall (Kenadi Poirier is a second-team member) and other solid contributors to the cause (Asypn Arendt, Rilee Luzinski and Karissa Lauer) had to wait behind an equally solid and deep class from 2016 that also advanced to the Division 2 sectional finals.
“I knew losing that sectional final game (in 2016), we did have another really good group coming in and I think it went both ways,” Bohl said. “I think this year’s seniors helped that previous group achieve because they were pushed and challenged in practice and on the flip side this year’s seniors were assisted by being challenges as younger players by a good group ahead of them.”
And while the class didn’t make an impact at the varsity level until last year, it served as a challenge in practice each day for that 2016 squad that was one set from the state tournament.
“I remember we weren’t quite at that level yet, but being able to practice with them helped us get up to that level,” Post said of those practices as a sophomore.
That group helped to maintain the team’s high expectations a season ago, earning a No. 2 seed in the Division 2 playoffs before being upset at home in four sets by No. 3 Rice Lake in the regional finals.
“I don’t think any of us were very happy and none of us expected to lose, especially on our home court,” Post said. “I think it made all of us, especially us seniors, really want to work for that.”
The Blackhawks battled through injuries and illness down the stretch this season, but earned a top seed in the playoffs and won the team’s second regional title in three years before scoring a five-set win over Amery in the sectional semifinals.
Bloomer fell to Mosinee in four sets in the sectional championship, denying the program its first-ever trip to state.
Explosive athlete
Post does not have the textbook height or reach advantages most coaches look for in a frontline hitter, but more than makes up for that with her explosiveness and athletic ability.
Listed at 5-foot-10, her vertical jump helps her tower over opposing blockers and added strength through offseason workouts helped her become a serious force at the net.
“Grace works hard and she is a competitor,” Bohl said. “She’s able to take over a game and I’ve been able to witness that first hand and it’s not something I’ve seen many players do.”
Post had 425 kills with a 28.2 kill percentage this year while adding 220 digs, 43 aces and 36 blocks. She was a Division 2 all-state honorable mention selection as a junior before earning firs-team Division 2 honors this fall.
In the spring she can be found in the jump pits and on the track for the Bloomer track and field team. Last spring, Post was a part of the team’s 400-meter relay team that finished sixth at the Division 2 state championships while also qualifying for state in the long jump.
Post was at her best in Bloomer’s biggest matches this season. The senior had five of her team-best 23 kills in the first eight points in the final set win over Amery in the sectional semifinals. The stretch include four consecutive kills that helped the team open up an early advantage in the win.
Two days later as Bloomer rallied against Mosinee, Post again took over and drew the praise of Mosinee coach Justin Jacobs after his team’s win.
“(No.) 13, she came to play in that third set and it gave us some fits for a while. She’s a great ball player,” Jacobs said after the match.
On to Duluth
Post was able to get on the college radar early, even though she started at the varsity level later than most recruits. She was a steady presence at several camps and on the club circuit. It was at a camp in Duluth where she got the attention of the Bulldogs, a team that advanced to the second round NCAA Division II tournament this fall. She verbally committed to the program last winter and signed her letter of intent last week.
“It says a lot about her and her efforts to get noticed by attending the camps, playing the club ball and lifting the weights,” Bohl said. “You can tell she’s strong and that definitely impacted her vertical, the speed she hits at, her serving and all of that.”
Post leaves a strong legacy at Bloomer, both individually and as a part of a strong senior class.
As she prepared to play varsity, Bohl and her staff knew they had something special in Post.
“It was a fun conversation to be a part of with our coaching staff,” Bohl said. “It was like ‘Oh my gosh, look what she’s doing’ and ‘how are you going to utilize this?’”
Safe to say both sides held up their end of the deal.
