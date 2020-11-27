Chippewa County Prep Volleyball Player of the Year: McDonell's Craker carves out own legacy in storied program

Craker wasn't necessarily needed as an offensive threat this fall as the Macks boasted a deep group of hitters at the net. But she was able to add to that depth with 129 kills in significantly fewer matches compared to seasons past and gave opponents another thing to keep an eye on, whether she was swinging from the back row or sneaking kills into the middle of the opposing defense from her setter position.

“I think when you have a player of Maggie’s caliber, she already has the offense run through her and that’s part of the reason we made her a setter. She touches the ball every time it’s on our side of the court," Hanson said. "She is a dominant passer, she’s a dominant defender, hitter, blocker, all of it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Craker and her McDonell teammates entered the fall not knowing how long their season would last. But McDonell was able to see its year to a completion as the Macks won the Western Cloverbelt Conference title before winning the program's first sectional championship since 2010 and advanced to the team's first state title game in 11 years.

Opposing coaches have called Craker a "game-changer," and Hanson could point to several times she simply took a contest over when needed, such as in the team's sectional championship win in Turtle Lake.