Chippewa County Prep Volleyball Player of the Year: McDonell's Craker carves out own legacy in storied program

From the moment Maggie Craker stepped onto the floor with the McDonell volleyball team, she was one of the Macks' most important players.
As a freshman, Craker was thrust into the high-pressure situation of running the show on offense for one of the top Division 4 volleyball teams in the state.
Craker never looked overwhelmed and grew from into one of the top players in the area and the state. A two-time unanimous Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 all-state selection, Craker now steps off the volleyball court at McDonell as one of the all-time greats in a program with no shortage of talent.
Craker is the 2020 Chippewa County Player of the Year, repeating as the county's best following a dominant senior season in which she helped lead the Macks to a Division 4 state runner-up finish.
'This kid's going to be good'
Kat Hanson first met Craker when Craker was in seventh grade.
Hanson coached Craker's youth volleyball team, and it didn't take the youngster long to make an impression on the Division 4 state championship winning coach.
“This kid’s going to be good was my first thought," Hanson said of Craker.
Craker's ability to make changes on the fly at such a young age stuck out to Hanson, and by the time Craker reached high school, Hanson put those skills to the test as she immediately slotted in as the setter for McDonell's high-powered 2017 squad, a team that finished 44-5 and was ranked second in the state in Division 4 and fell to eventual state champion Clayton in five sets in the sectional semifinals. Craker shined as a freshman, doing her part on a veteran team against foes several years older than her.
“I think some of it is she didn’t realize how big of a moment she was in," Hanson said of Craker's freshman year. "She was just in them, and the pressure didn’t get to her. He had some very good leaders on that team, and the pressure wasn’t on her. As much as we needed her to do her job and the things, she was able to step in. We had a very simple offense that year, and because of that she was able to step in and effectively run that and didn’t miss a beat.”
Craker only improved from there, earning Division 4 all-state honors as a sophomore, junior and senior as she continually took on more and more as she grew older with the Macks.
She earned county player of the year honors last year while leading McDonell to a regional championship and a No. 2 ranking in the state before hitting a similar wall, falling to eventual state champion Clear Lake in the sectional semis.
Growing her game
As a freshman, Craker's job was simple — get the ball to the team's elite hitters.
But as she went into her sophomore and junior years, Craker started to be more involved in other ways on offense and on defense. Craker had more than 100 kills in her sophomore and junior years, including 145 in 2019.
“Setters have the stereotype of always wanting to be hitters, and at practice I’m always very aggressive," Craker said. "Going into my sophomore year, I learned to be very offensive as a setter, and I think it just built off that.”
Craker wasn't necessarily needed as an offensive threat this fall as the Macks boasted a deep group of hitters at the net. But she was able to add to that depth with 129 kills in significantly fewer matches compared to seasons past and gave opponents another thing to keep an eye on, whether she was swinging from the back row or sneaking kills into the middle of the opposing defense from her setter position.
“I think when you have a player of Maggie’s caliber, she already has the offense run through her and that’s part of the reason we made her a setter. She touches the ball every time it’s on our side of the court," Hanson said. "She is a dominant passer, she’s a dominant defender, hitter, blocker, all of it.”
Craker and her McDonell teammates entered the fall not knowing how long their season would last. But McDonell was able to see its year to a completion as the Macks won the Western Cloverbelt Conference title before winning the program's first sectional championship since 2010 and advanced to the team's first state title game in 11 years.
Opposing coaches have called Craker a "game-changer," and Hanson could point to several times she simply took a contest over when needed, such as in the team's sectional championship win in Turtle Lake.
“She’s probably awful to play against because there’s times she gets a ball up defensively that you think is going to be down or you think the ball is going to be tight in the net and she picks the ball as a setter or she comes up with a big dump kill or she stuffs a big hitter," Hanson said. "She just seemed to have a knack for those big moments that helps a team get out of a funk when we really needed it.”
McDonell once again entered the playoffs as the second-ranked team in the state and was able to advance all the way to the title game before falling to top-ranked Burlington Catholic Central in straight sets.
“I just think our team was super good at overcoming adversity, being really resilient and gritty through all the times," Craker said. "We just played hard no matter what the situation was. I think that is what made our team great this year.”
One of the best
Craker's volleyball story isn't fully written yet.
The senior dynamo committed to play collegiately at Western Illinois prior to the season. Western Illinois is a Division I school located in Macomb, Illinois, and plays in the Summit League. Craker took her first visit to the school prior to her junior year and quickly felt it was a place she wanted to be.
“When I visited I just loved everything," Craker said. "The town, the campus, I love their program. They’re on the build of becoming a great team.”
But where Craker would play in college was still up in the air entering the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the coaching staff reached out to Craker earlier in the year with interest, and things moved from there that helped her sign to become a Fighting Leatherneck.
The pressure was off knowing her college plans, but the uncertainty of how long her final high school season would last crept in. Craker, like many other athletes competing in the current environment, learned the value of living in the moment and not taking anything for granted.
One thing that won't be taken for granted is Craker's place in McDonell history.
In a program filled with many greats, she's earned her place in that top echelon.
“I think it’s pretty safe to say she’s up there with the top that have ever come through McDonell," Hanson said. "There’s some very good players that have come through McDonell and she’s one of them, and I think she goes down as one of the all-time best.
"But I think she’ll also be remembered for her competitive edge. I think she played with intensity all the time and got others around her to do the same, and I think that’s a hard thing to do and she was successful at that.”
First Team
Second Team
Isabelle Eslinger
Michaiah Galster
Marley Hughes
Jazmine Johnson
Sami Perlberg
Sidney Rice
Bella Seibel
2020 All-Chippewa County Volleyball Honorable Mentions
|Player
|Team
|Megan Bischel
|Bloomer
|Lexi Post
|Bloomer
|Lauryn Goettl
|Cadott
|Jada Kowalczyk
|Cadott
|Maddy Bauer
|Chi-Hi
|Alyssa Helland
|Cornell
|Jayda Turchen
|Cornell
|Leah Allard
|Lake Holcombe
|Allison Golat-Hattamer
|Lake Holcombe
|Annabelle Wincek
|Lake Holcombe
|Lauryn Deetz
|McDonell
|Ella Haley
|McDonell
|Lily Hoel
|Stanley-Boyd
|Kayte Licht
|Stanley-Boyd
|NOTE: All-County teams are picked by Herald staff with input by coaches.
