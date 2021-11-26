Chippewa County Prep Volleyball Player of the Year: Passion meets potential as Chi-Hi's Perlberg grows into all-around force

Sami Perlberg wasn't always a volleyball-first athlete.

Now it's hard to imagine it any other way.

The Chi-Hi junior outside hitter put together her third strong varsity season this fall, earning Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State honorable mention and All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors in leading the Cardinals one set away from the program's first trip to state.

One swing

Perlberg's volleyball journey started in the fourth grade when she joined the Cardinal Crush youth program. She split her time between volleyball and soccer, but was more mindful of her play on the pitch than on the court.

As a freshman she quickly made the leap to the varsity team.

“I was really surprised," Perlberg said of making varsity. "I didn’t think I was that good.”

Perlberg had made an impression on Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke the previous spring when he coached Perlberg in the Cardinal Crush program. During a drill it took one swing off Perlberg's arm for Heidtke to see she was someone that would make an impact sooner than later with the high school squad.

Perlberg and Maddy Bauer cracked the varsity lineup in their first season and had their challenges, but also showed plenty of growth.

“It’s a big jump for a freshman to come in and play varsity and I knew they would definitely struggle but I think they both performed well their freshman year but Sami will tell you ‘Yeah, I was really bad’," Heidtke said. "That’s just how she refers to it but really it just took her a while to adapt to the varsity level game and now she’s playing it so well.”

Perlberg notched 248 digs, 149 kills and 27 aces in earned All-Chippewa County second team and All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention honors in 2019. One year later the Cardinals started to show what they could do with an 11-3 effort in a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. A young lineup came close to matching the previous season's win total in significantly fewer matches and only lost to one team — eventually state-bound River Falls.

“I think everyone on the team really connected," Perlberg said of the team's improvement in 2020. "We all liked each other and were really good friends and just the team chemistry really helped us.”

Perlberg had 164 digs, 105 kills and 23 aces in the abbreviated season and guaranteed All-Chippewa County second team honors. But it wasn't just her skill that grew, it was her love for the game.

Next step

As a freshman, Perlberg had simple things to learn when moving to the varsity level.

She had to adjust to having blockers at the net as well as the speed of the game. But the more she played, the more she wanted to keep going. An athletic and dominant hitter at the net, Perlberg's game is hardly one dimensional as she can play throughout rotation.

“I like it because I really like playing back row to and I like that I have the opportunity to play both, so I work hard at both," Perlberg said on being versatile.

True improvement comes not only through hard work, but with working hard at something you love. Perlberg's volleyball game has grown just as her passion for the sport has as well.

“It’s not uncommon for Sami to be like ‘Yeah, I was watching Nebraska and Wisconsin play on YouTube’, not even live matches," Heidtke said. "She goes back and watches old college matches because she’s just fallen in love with the game and that’s a huge piece on why she’s become so effective this year. She’s learned by watching and really treating volleyball as a course and she’s studying it and she wants to be the best at it.”

Perlberg's junior campaign was a true breakout for her as well as the Cardinals program as a whole. She had a team-high 337 kills — hitting just shy of 31 percent — and was second to All-Chippewa County second team libero Ella Hutzler in team digs. Perlberg teamed up with fellow all-county first teamers Sophie Robinson and Paige Steinmetz to form a three-headed monster on offense with the all-county first team setter Bauer directing traffic.

“I think that one of the most impressive things for her this year was just the way our offense was set up," Heidtke said of Perlberg. "She had to do a lot of work on her own. She was matched up with other teams’ best blockers a lot.”

The Cardinals posted a 37-3 overall record, winning the team's first regional title since 2013 and advancing to the sectional finals for the first time since 2013. There Chi-Hi battled back from a pair of deficits to force a fifth set before falling to River Falls.

“We wanted to really go as hard as we could this year," Perlberg said of the team.

One more

The future remains bright for both Perlberg and the Cardinal program.

Chi-Hi will return the majority of its roster next season and after just missing out on a trip to state the Cardinals will no doubt be hungry to take the next step.

Individually Perlberg has come so far in such a small period of time, quickly growing from a timid and wide-eyed freshman to a dominant force wherever she is on the floor.

“My coaches and my team really helped me improve this year," Perlberg said.

In the offseason Perlberg plans on playing club volleyball while focusing on weight training to stay in shape and be ready for next fall — another season that could be truly historic for both Perlberg and the program.

“She has dreams to play college volleyball and had some colleges looking at her which is awesome," Heidtke said. "But what I love about her is she watched state volleyball on her Chromebook when she had a free period at school and she came into my office and said ‘I watched River Falls play and the team they played against has a girl going to Minnesota and she’s really good. I have to work harder and get better’. Instead of being like oh well we were close she wants to get better and not even be the next level, be the level above that.

"That’s just her dream, she wants to keep going at it and I’m so glad to have her here. I’d rather have her on our side than the other."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.