The Chippewa Steel got a 6-0 win over the Janesville Jets in North American Hockey League action on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Chippewa Are…

The Chippewa Steel hosted the Janesville Jets in a North American Hockey League matchup on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

2018's Top Stories

(In Chronological Order)

• Cadott's Brady Spaeth finishes second at state wrestling: The sophomore powered his way to his second podium finish in as many seasons, falling by pinfall to Boyceville's Brock Schlough by pinfall in their Division 3 championship match at 152 pounds.

• McDonell boys basketball earns Division 5 state runner-up finish: The Macks made their third straight trip to Madison and brought home hardware for the second time, advancing to the title game before falling to Bangor 91-67.

• McDonell football returns after 1-year hiatus: The program's first season of 8-man football in 2017 was halted before it began when it was canceled due to a low number of players. The team returned in 2018 and played a full schedule.

• Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg and Dorian Anderson win team boys wheelchair track and field state championship: The duo dominated wheelchair division at the state track meet, winning the team championship one season after Wiberg tied for the top spot.

• Chi-Hi softball returns to Division 1 state: The Cardinals made their 12th trip overall to the state tournament, knocking off Stevens Point in the sectional finals 4-1. Chi-Hi won its 10th straight Big Rivers Conference championship along the way.

• McDonell softball defends Division 5 state championship: The Macks went 2-for-2 in championships for the state's newest division, topping Oakfield 5-2 to defend its title from 2017.

• McDonell/Regis girls soccer team qualifies for Division 4 state tournament for first time: The Saints broke new ground in 2018, advancing to the state tournament for the first time with a 2-1 victory over La Crosse Aquinas for a sectional championship.

• Bloomer volleyball advances to Division 3 sectional finals: The Blackhawks moved one game away from state for the second time in three seasons. Bloomer also won a share of its fourth straight Heart O'North Conference crown.