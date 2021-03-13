Chippewa County Wrestler of the Year: Stanley-Boyd's Brenner pins his way through third Division 2 state championship season

The All-Chippewa County wrestling first team and honorable mentions for the 2020-21 season, led by a strong contingent of grapplers from the state-qualifying Cadott Hornets.
Confidence is everything. Once Blaine Brenner got it, he was all but unstoppable. And that has helped carry the Stanley-Boyd senior to a level few others have been to. Brenner is the 2020-21 Chippewa County Wrestler of the Year on the heels of a truly dominant senior campaign with the Orioles. Brenner went 18-0 this season en route to his third Division 2 state championship after taking the top spot at 132 pounds, a title that comes after championships at 106 pounds and 120 pounds in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Brenner is just the fourth wrestler in county history to win three state titles, joining Cadott’s John Burns (1979-81), Bloomer’s Mark Poirier (1985, 1987-88) and Chi-Hi’s Joe Henning (1999-2000, 2002) as he caps his career with a 133-8 prep record. It’s a legacy that got kick-started with a jolt of belief.
Getting going
Brenner wrestled as a youngster but didn’t start to get serious about the sport until fifth grade. He was excited to follow in the footsteps of his father, Bob, who took second at state during his time on the mat with the Orioles. The younger Brenner had success in the youth ranks with three state podium finishes in middle school but knew he still had a long way to go. As a freshman, Brenner missed part of his first high school season after breaking his left ankle and tearing ligaments early in the season. He returned in time for the postseason and made a run to the state tournament at 106 pounds where he met then-sophomore Tommy Larson of East Troy. Brenner fell to Larson by a 7-5 decision as Larson went on to win the state championship. “He was definitely on the radar as a tough kid coming in,” Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said of Brenner. “We knew coming in as a freshman he was going to be something special.” Brenner began his sophomore campaign solidly enough, but something vital happened for him during the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse — he started to believe. Brenner won his first three matches of the day to setup a quarterfinal matchup against Lancaster’s Remington Bontreger. Bontreger scored a second-period pin of Brenner, but the light officially flipped on. Brenner finished the tournament with four straight wins, three by pinfall with an 11-0 major decision. His second-round pinfall win over Viroqua’s Cale Anderson earned him third place and marked a crucial turning point as Brenner stopped thinking so much about everything going on and just went out and trusted what he could do. “It’s huge. I think that was definitely one of the bigger things I struggled on when I was younger,” Brenner said of confidence. “I’d get so nervous I’d throw up then I started to realize it’s just a wrestling match and you’ve got to have fun with it. Go out there and do your thing. You practice it all the time. Just use what you practice.” That match would be the last time Brenner tasted defeat in a prep contest as he ended his career with 91 straight victories. He earned his first state title later that season and wasn’t scored upon in three state tournament victories that year, lastly pinning Winneconne’s Caleb Meunier in 1:21 for the title.
Never satisfied
Wrestling can be a team sport, but it is one made up of individual performances. Grapplers have nobody but themselves to depend on when the first whistle sounds and a match starts. “(In) team sports, you can get hidden,” Burzynski said. “Your mistakes can get covered up, and your teammates can bail you out. Not so much when you’re out on the mat by yourself. It’s just up to you.” It is unquestioned work ethic for Brenner that has made those mistakes few and far between. Brenner’s dominance continued as a junior as he went unbeaten on the way to a championship at 120. A technical fall and pinfall win moved him into the final, where he earned a rematch against Larson, who was going for his third consecutive state championship. But Brenner would deny him of the opportunity with a 7-4 decision victory to clinch back-to-back crowns. Brenner dislocated his elbow between his sophomore and junior seasons and wore a brace throughout the whole season. While the injury impacted what Brenner could do, he wouldn’t let it keep him from his continual quest to get better. “There’s not a lot you can do when you hurt yourself, but what you can do you need to take advantage of,” Brenner said. “Because my elbow was dislocated and I wasn’t wrestling, I’d go to the gym all the time and I just worked my legs super hard, get my legs as strong as I could.” Weight training became a key part of Brenner’s regimen later in high school, pairing his already honed technical skills with power and explosiveness. The previous years helped build to a crescendo that was a little lighter as hoped as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacted the amount of matches this winter. But it was still just as impressive to see. Brenner won all 18 of his matches in his senior season by pinfall. He pinned Northwestern’s Markus Brown in 4:43 to claim the state title at 132, the first time this season a wrestler lasted until the third period against Brenner. “I just stuck to my stuff. I really didn’t switch up anything,” Brenner said of his dominant senior season. “Maybe I got a little stronger. I hit the weights a lot harder and otherwise I really didn’t switch anything up. I got to my stuff and finished the matches like they should be.”
‘Climb the ladder’
In typical Brenner fashion, he didn’t give himself very much time to celebrate after joining an elite group of champions. Brenner is just one of 72 wrestlers in state history to win three championships and now owns three of six titles in Stanley-Boyd’s program history. But he didn’t rest of his laurels long; he’s already back working hard as he prepares to wrestle collegiately beginning this fall at the University of Minnesota. Brenner is eyeing some high-level tournaments around the country before he heads for the Twin Cities. This fall, Brenner enters new territory and wants to be ready to “just continue to climb the ladder and get to the top.” His coach believes Brenner’s legacy will not just be one of success, but of hard work and of someone who set a standard of commitment and work ethic for future groups to follow. No matter what Brenner is doing, he wants to win. And he has the confidence to do so. “He’s not satisfied with a small victory,” Burzynski said. “He wants to prove he’s the best.”
