Chippewa County Wrestler of the Year: Stanley-Boyd's Brenner pins his way through third Division 2 state championship season

Never satisfied

Wrestling can be a team sport, but it is one made up of individual performances. Grapplers have nobody but themselves to depend on when the first whistle sounds and a match starts. “(In) team sports, you can get hidden,” Burzynski said. “Your mistakes can get covered up, and your teammates can bail you out. Not so much when you’re out on the mat by yourself. It’s just up to you.” It is unquestioned work ethic for Brenner that has made those mistakes few and far between. Brenner’s dominance continued as a junior as he went unbeaten on the way to a championship at 120. A technical fall and pinfall win moved him into the final, where he earned a rematch against Larson, who was going for his third consecutive state championship. But Brenner would deny him of the opportunity with a 7-4 decision victory to clinch back-to-back crowns. Brenner dislocated his elbow between his sophomore and junior seasons and wore a brace throughout the whole season. While the injury impacted what Brenner could do, he wouldn’t let it keep him from his continual quest to get better. “There’s not a lot you can do when you hurt yourself, but what you can do you need to take advantage of,” Brenner said. “Because my elbow was dislocated and I wasn’t wrestling, I’d go to the gym all the time and I just worked my legs super hard, get my legs as strong as I could.” Weight training became a key part of Brenner’s regimen later in high school, pairing his already honed technical skills with power and explosiveness. The previous years helped build to a crescendo that was a little lighter as hoped as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacted the amount of matches this winter. But it was still just as impressive to see. Brenner won all 18 of his matches in his senior season by pinfall. He pinned Northwestern’s Markus Brown in 4:43 to claim the state title at 132, the first time this season a wrestler lasted until the third period against Brenner. “I just stuck to my stuff. I really didn’t switch up anything,” Brenner said of his dominant senior season. “Maybe I got a little stronger. I hit the weights a lot harder and otherwise I really didn’t switch anything up. I got to my stuff and finished the matches like they should be.”