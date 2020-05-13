Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast: Episode 1-1 — An Introduction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast is a new, season-based podcast from sports editor Brandon Berg that digs deep into topics of interest with Chippewa Valley guests.

The first episode of the first season of the Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast is an introduction, hosted by Brandon Berg. Berg breaks down his expectations for what the series will and won't be and also shares a sneak peak at the first episode on his interview with Chippewa Falls football coach Chuck Raykovich and their discussion about the Double Wing Offense.

What guests would you like to hear on the podcast? What topics would you like to hear discussed? Reach out to Brandon Berg (brandon.berg@lee.net, on Twitter @Brandon_Berg) to give your feedback.

Subscribe to The Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast wherever you find your podcasts (if it isn't there now it should be soon) or listen to episodes at Chippewa.com.

