Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast: Episode 1-2 — Chippewa Falls football coach Chuck Raykovich
Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast: Episode 1-2 — Chippewa Falls football coach Chuck Raykovich

The first full-length episode of The Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast is now available with sports editor Brandon Berg's conversation with Chippewa Falls football coach Chuck Raykovich as they break down the double wing offense, how Coach Raykovich was introduced to the offense, what characteristics he looks for in players for certain positions and much more.

What guests would you like to hear on the podcast? What topics would you like to hear discussed? Reach out to Brandon Berg (brandon.berg@lee.net, on Twitter @Brandon_Berg) to give your feedback.

Subscribe to The Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast wherever you find your podcasts or listen to episodes at Chippewa.com.

