Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast: Episode 1-3 — McDonell volleyball coach Kat Hanson

The latest episode of The Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast is now available with sports editor Brandon Berg's conversation with McDonell volleyball coach Kat Hanson as they chat about Kat's mother Deb and her roots within the program, how Deb started the program from scratch and led it to a state championship, growing up around volleyball, returning to the program to lead it to a Division 4 state championship and much more.
What guests would you like to hear on the podcast? What topics would you like to hear discussed? Reach out to Brandon Berg (brandon.berg@lee.net, on Twitter @Brandon_Berg) to give your feedback.
Subscribe to The Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast wherever you find your podcasts or listen to episodes at Chippewa.com. Listen to previous episodes below.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!