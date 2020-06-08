Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast: Episode 1-4 — New Auburn boys basketball coach Keenan Dahl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The latest full length episode of The Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast welcomes New Auburn boys basketball coach Keenan Dahl for a discussion on coaching multiple sports at small schools.

Dahl has coached five different sports (boys basketball, track and field, cross country, football, softball) with the Trojans and details the challenges and rewarding moments that can come with coaching at a school with an enrollment of fewer than 100 students.

What guests would you like to hear on the podcast? What topics would you like to hear discussed? Reach out to Brandon Berg (brandon.berg@lee.net, on Twitter @Brandon_Berg) to give your feedback.

