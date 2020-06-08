You are the owner of this article.
Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast: Episode 1-4 — New Auburn boys basketball coach Keenan Dahl
Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast: Episode 1-4 — New Auburn boys basketball coach Keenan Dahl

The latest full length episode of The Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast welcomes New Auburn boys basketball coach Keenan Dahl for a discussion on coaching multiple sports at small schools.

Dahl has coached five different sports (boys basketball, track and field, cross country, football, softball) with the Trojans and details the challenges and rewarding moments that can come with coaching at a school with an enrollment of fewer than 100 students.

What guests would you like to hear on the podcast? What topics would you like to hear discussed? Reach out to Brandon Berg (brandon.berg@lee.net, on Twitter @Brandon_Berg) to give your feedback.

Subscribe to The Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast wherever you find your podcasts or listen to episodes at Chippewa.com. Listen to previous episodes below.

