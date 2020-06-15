You are the owner of this article.
Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast: Episode 1-5 — Bloomer girls basketball coach Nikki Seibel
Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast: Episode 1-5 — Bloomer girls basketball coach Nikki Seibel

The latest full length episode of The Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast welcomes Bloomer girls basketball coach Nikki Seibel to the program where she discusses playing for and coaching alongside her father, Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Lon Wilson.

Seibel has won 116 games since taking over at her alma mater in 2014 including a trip to the Division 3 state tournament in 2017.

What guests would you like to hear on the podcast? What topics would you like to hear discussed? Reach out to Brandon Berg (brandon.berg@lee.net, on Twitter @Brandon_Berg) to give your feedback.

Subscribe to The Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast wherever you find your podcasts or listen to episodes at Chippewa.com. Listen to previous episodes below.

