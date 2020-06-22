Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast: Episode 1-6 — Cadott wrestling coach Josh Spaeth

The latest episode of The Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast welcomes Cadott wrestling coach Josh Spaeth to the program and discusses the challenges and rewards of maintaining a wrestling program.
Spaeth discusses youth involvement, commitment and guidelines the Hornets follow as the program maintains a high level of success each season.
What guests would you like to hear on the podcast? What topics would you like to hear discussed? Reach out to Brandon Berg (brandon.berg@lee.net, on Twitter @Brandon_Berg) to give your feedback.
Subscribe to The Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast wherever you find your podcasts or listen to episodes at Chippewa.com. Listen to previous episodes below.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!