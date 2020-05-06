Chippewa River Baseball League: League shifts to 10-game regular season, currently set to begin June 7

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recently the Chippewa River Baseball League announced a schedule change for the upcoming 2020 season.

In accordance with the extension of Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order through May 26, the CRBL canceled games scheduled in April and May and revised its original 20-game season for the league’s 11 teams down to a 10-game schedule that is currently scheduled to begin on June 7.

The revised schedule will have each team compete in one 9-inning game against every league opponent, dropping the total games in the league for the season from 110 to 55.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic the CRBL has decided to reduce the league schedule to ten regular season games starting June 7th,” CRBL league president Rick Danielson said in a press release following the April 22 announcement. “This is dependent on the social guidelines and could change again in the future. We felt this was in the best interest of the league for our players and fans. We are just hoping to get some kind of a baseball season in at this point.”

The last interruption for the league, or versions of the league, was between 1942-1945 when no league games were played as the United States was involved in World War II.