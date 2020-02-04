Sarah and Aaron Houle are both valuable pieces of the lineup for their respective basketball teams at Northland College in Ashland.
The junior center Sarah is averaging 5.7 points per game in 16 contests for the Lumberjills. Sarah is leading the team in rebounds per game (5.5) and is second in field goal percentage (43.5 percent) for the team. The Chi-Hi graduate has scored 12 points on two occasions this season, most recently in an 84-70 victory over Martin Luther on Jan. 19 in Ashland. The women’s team is 4-14 overall and returns to action on Wednesday at the College of St. Scholastica.
The senior guard Aaron has played in 17 of the team’s 20 games and is averaging 1.9 points points per contest. He is averaging more than 13 minutes per contest and is tied for eighth on the team in assists (14) and averages more than rebound per game.
Aaron tallied a season-best eight points in 20 minutes of action against Maranatha Baptist in an 80-68 victory on Nov. 16.
The Lumberjacks are 5-15 thus far this season and are at the College of St. Scholastica on Wednesday.
Reit heating up recently for UW-Milwaukee
Stanley-Boyd grad Jamie Reit is making an impact with the UW-Milwaukee women’s basketball team during her senior season with the Panthers.
Reit is fifth on the team in scoring, averaging more than six points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds per contest. She is averaging more than 23 minutes per game through 22 contests and has a team-high 20 steals.
Reit’s best scoring performance of the season came in the team’s season opener against Parkside on Nov. 6 where she scored 31 points in 38 minutes, making 4 of 6 attempts from 3-point range with three steals and seven rebounds. Reit also hit double digits in points against Northern Illinois, Green Bay and her in her last two games versus Northern Kentucky (11) last Thursday and at Wright State (15) last Saturday.
UW-Milwaukee is off until a matchup at home against Green Bay on Saturday and is 8-14 overall with a 5-6 record in Horizon League play.
Robarge seeing time for UW-Superior
Chi-Hi graduate Thomas Robarge is finding his way onto the floor for the Yellowjacks in his sophomore season.
Robarge has played in 13 of the team’s first 20 games and played a season-high 12 minutes in UW-Superior’s most recent game, an 89-49 win over Northland College on Saturday. The sophomore scored three points while dishing out two assists. Robarge has made his last four attempts from 3-point range overall and is 5-for-9 from long distance this season.
He scored a season-high eight points a few weeks ago with two 3-pointers and two free throws in five minutes of action at Finlandia.
The Yellowjacks are 13-7 overall and are tied with Bethany Lutheran and Northwestern atop the Upper Midwest Ahtletic Conference standings, each with 10-1 records in league play.
Thomas’ younger brother Tyler has seen action in 11 games in his freshman season for Division II Michigan Tech, scoring four points against Finlandia on Dec. 11.
Sykora scoring for Silver Lake College
McDonell graduate Hannah Sykora has quickly developed into a key scorer for Silver Lake College.
Sykora is averaging 12.3 points per game in her freshman season with the Lakers, scoring a season-best 23 points against Mount Mary University in a 67-51 defeat on Jan. 28 before nearly matching that in a 70-60 win over Fisk on Jan. 31. Sykora is averaging 31.9 points per game and has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game.
The Lakers are 5-20 thus far this season and play at Lincoln College on Friday.