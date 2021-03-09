Coming Wednesday: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey state championship section

Wednesday's editions of The Chippewa Herald and Dunn County News will feature special sections celebrating the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team's state championship.
It's been quite a run. Here's full coverage of Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls' 3-2 overtime victory over the University School of Milwaukee in Saturday afternoon's state championship game, as well as previews and recent action
Watch Now: Prep Girls Hockey State Championship: Schemenauer's overtime game-winning goal lifts Chippewa Falls/Menomonie past University School of Milwaukee for state championship
Joey Schemenauer's overtime game-winning goal delivered the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey co-op a state championship on Saturday with a 3-2 win over the University School of Milwaukee in Wisconsin Rapids.
Prep Girls Hockey State Championship Notebook: Ausman's goal early in third sparks Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's surge
Ella Ausman's goal early in the third period served as the spark to break the ice for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team in its 3-2 state championship win over the University School of Milwaukee on Saturday.
Prep Girls Hockey State Championship Preview: Deep Chippewa Falls/Menomonie offense to be tested by stellar goaltending from University School of Milwaukee
Ten different players have scored goals in the playoffs for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team. That scoring depth will be tested in Saturday's state championship game against a strong University School of Milwaukee defense in Wisconsin Rapids.
Prep Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior Polzin named Ms. Hockey Wisconsin, Menard named GWHCA Coach of the Year
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior Sidney Polzin has been named Ms. Hockey Wisconsin for the 2020-21 season while Sabers coach Tony Menard has be…
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team has gone from the basement of the Big Rivers Conference into the penthouse of the co-op's first state tournament berth. The Sabers have hit several important milestones along the way while reshaping the program's culture.
Prep Girls Hockey State Notebook: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's Rudiger follows in family's hockey tradition
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior Kendall Rudiger is following a family legacy with hockey that dates back to her father playing for the Menomonie boys hockey team that won the 1991 state championship.
