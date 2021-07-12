CRBL Weekend Roundup: Jim Falls, Beef River split doubleheader

The Jim Falls Sturgeons and Beef River Bullfrogs each won one game in a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader on Saturday in Strum as Beef River won game on 6-2 before the Sturgeons took the second game 4-2.

Wesley Boyarski and Brandon Jaenke each had two hits in the opening game for Beef River (3-16) including a double each while Ryan Gray doubled and drove in one. Jaenke also struck out 13 in seven innings while allowing two earned runs to pick up the victory on the mound.

Tristin Hable had two hits including a home run while driving in two for the Sturgeons.

Ryan Krumenauer had four of Jim Falls' eight hits in the second game, doubling and driving in three runs. Justin Toman also doubled in the win as the Sturgeons scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull away. Isaac Lindstrom struck out seven in allowing two earned runs in four innings before Krumenauer tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts for the save for Jim Falls (3-15).

Eau Claire Cavaliers 1-4, Tilden 0-3

At Casper Park, the Cavaliers earned a pair of victories over the Tigers.