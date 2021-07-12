CRBL Weekend Roundup: Jim Falls, Beef River split doubleheader

The Jim Falls Sturgeons and Beef River Bullfrogs each won one game in a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader on Saturday in Strum as Beef River won game on 6-2 before the Sturgeons took the second game 4-2.
Wesley Boyarski and Brandon Jaenke each had two hits in the opening game for Beef River (3-16) including a double each while Ryan Gray doubled and drove in one. Jaenke also struck out 13 in seven innings while allowing two earned runs to pick up the victory on the mound.
Tristin Hable had two hits including a home run while driving in two for the Sturgeons.
Ryan Krumenauer had four of Jim Falls' eight hits in the second game, doubling and driving in three runs. Justin Toman also doubled in the win as the Sturgeons scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull away. Isaac Lindstrom struck out seven in allowing two earned runs in four innings before Krumenauer tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts for the save for Jim Falls (3-15).
Eau Claire Cavaliers 1-4, Tilden 0-3
At Casper Park, the Cavaliers earned a pair of victories over the Tigers.
Paul Petit outdueled PJ LeQuia in a tight victory in game one by a score of 1-0. Petit had seven strikeouts while scattering two hits and one walk in seven scoreless innings to earn the win. LeQuia had four strikeouts while allowing one earned run on six hits and two walks in seven innings.
Mitch Voller had two hits and Tanner Halvorsen drove in a run for the Cavaliers while Dane Weiland had a double for the Tigers.
One run in the fifth inning was the difference for the Cavaliers in a 4-3 win to complete the sweep. Gabe O'Brien was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Voller had two hits and a stolen base for Eau Claire. Cole Zwiefelhofer drove in two while Jon Schoch added an RBI for the Tigers (12-4).
Halvorsen struck out 10 in five innings while allowing three unearned runs to earn the victory for the Cavs (15-1).
Osseo 5-8, Eau Claire Bears 2-9
At Osseo, the Merchants and Bears split a doubleheader as the Merchants won game one 5-2 before the Bears took game two 9-8.
Storm Standiford was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in to lead the Merchants in the opening win. Preston Gamorth allowed an earned run on three hits with a pair of strikeouts in 5.2 innings before Luke Eide struck out three in 1.1 innings of scoreless relief. Nate Kent was 2-for-2 with two runs scored for the Bears.
Three runs in the third and six in the fourth pushed the Bears to a tight win in the second game. Brady Burzynski was 2-for-3 with one run batted in while Alex Jinkins and Nick Degan each drove in one run for the victorious Bears (11-7).