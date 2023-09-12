Each week during the fall, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott

The Cadott senior had a big Saturday as the Hornets volleyball team won its home invitational. Kowalczyk finished with a team-best 34 kills, 38 digs, three aces and three blocks. Cadott opens the Western Cloverbelt season Tuesday at Bloomer.

Gubgnit Mason, Chi-Hi

The junior scored a pair of goals on Thursday as the Cardinal boys soccer team earned its first win of the season with a 5-2 triumph over Rice Lake. Chi-Hi plays at Eau Claire North on Tuesday.

Dawson Moulton, McDonell

The sophomore running back had a big night on the ground Friday, running for 289 yards and three scores as the football team earned a 27-25 victory at Owen-Withee. McDonell opens Central Wisconsin West Conference play Thursday at Bruce.

Addy Seaholm, Chi-Hi

The junior had two strong efforts on the golf course this past week for the Cards, taking second at Tuesday's Big Rivers meet at Lake Wissota before tying for sixth on Thursday at an 18-hole invite in Hudson. Chi-Hi plays a Big Rivers event at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax on Tuesday.

Lucas Walker, Stanley-Boyd

The senior ran well in a pair of cross country events for the Orioles, finishing third at Thursday's home invite before taking fifth Saturday at the Abbotsford/Colby invite. Stanley-Boyd runs at Neillsville on Tuesday.

IN PHOTOS: Best photos from the fall high school sports season Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23 Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Greenwood at McDonell football 8-25-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Menomonie Volleyball Sprawl 8-26-23 Menomonie Volleyball Sprawl 8-26-23 Menomonie Volleyball Sprawl 8-26-23 Wisconsin Rapids at Chi-Hi boys soccer 8-29-23 Wisconsin Rapids at Chi-Hi boys soccer 8-29-23 Mondovi at Bloomer girls tennis 8-31-23 Mondovi at Bloomer girls tennis 8-31-23 Greenwood at New Auburn football 8-31-23 Thorp at McDonell football 9-1-23 Thorp at McDonell football 9-1-23 Thorp at McDonell football 9-1-23 Birchwood at Cornell volleyball 9-5-23 Birchwood at Cornell volleyball 9-5-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23