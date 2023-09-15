RICE LAKE — The Chi-Hi volleyball team was down to its last point.

But the Cardinals mounted a rally to score a five-set Big Rivers Conference win over Rice Lake on Thursday evening (25-13, 23-25, 25-16, 16-25, 17-15). Rice Lake led 14-8 in the fifth set before the Cardinals mounted a furious rally to win the set and the match.

Paige Steinmetz had 22 kills to lead the Cardinals (19-3, 2-1) while adding three aces and 14 digs. Sophie Robinson also finished in double figures with 13 kills while adding 13 assists, three aces and a team-best 20 digs. Maddie Hunt had nine kills, Mykle Buhrow led the Cards with five of the team's 14 aces and 17 digs and Taylor Mosher had 16 digs.

Lake Holcombe 3, Bruce 0

At Bruce, the Chieftains swept the Red Raiders for an East Lakeland win (25-15, 25-21, 25-20).

Abby Kane led Lake Holcombe (2-7, 2-3) with nine kills, followed by eight from Ava Story. Chloe Lee and Emmy Kirkman had nine assists apiece while Ella Hartzell and Kirkman led the team with 11 digs each.

Boys Soccer

Chi-Hi 8, Menomonie 0

At Dorais Field, the Cardinals swept the Mustangs in a Big Rivers battle.

Colby Stoll and Gubgnit Mason each had three goals with Stoll adding three assists and Mason assisting on two. Grant Von Haden had one goal and one assist, Aaron Christie had a goal and Hunter Woodford assisted on one for the Cardinals (2-3-1, 2-1-0).

Girls Golf

Bloomer wins CloverCroix meet

At Cadott, the Blackhawks edged Colfax/Elk Mound to win a CloverCroix Conference meet hosted at Whispering Pines Golf Course.

Bloomer shot a 210 to best Colfax/Elk Mound (213) atop the standings with Stanley-Boyd fourth (291).

Aubrie Bohl and Kaitlyn Bohl tied for second place for the 'Hawks, each shooting a 48. Elise Rothbauer and Illa Nelson were a part of a tie for sixth as each shot a 57 as well for Bloomer. Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug earned medalist honors with a 38.

Allie Goodman shot a 62 to lead Stanley-Boyd.

Cross Country

New Auburn boys seventh at Conway invite

At Chetek, the Trojans finished seventh as a team at the Dan Conway invite.

New Auburn scored a 175 to finish in seventh as Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (38) edged Cameron (45) for first. Easton Rust finished 28th to lead the Trojans with Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Owen Hamholm winning the race in 18 minutes, 15.8 seconds.

Alex Dixon finished 31st for Lake Holcombe, which ran incomplete.

Lake Holcombe's Emma Wright was 34th in the girls race as the Chieftains were incomplete. Cameron's Inez Schmidt won the girls race in 21:07.3 and Cameron (36) bested Durand (68) for the team title.

Girls Tennis

Eau Claire Memorial 7, Chi-Hi 0

At Chi-Hi, the Old Abes bested the Cardinals in a Big Rivers dual.

The closest matches for Chi-Hi came at No. 4 singles as Georgia Romanowski fell 0-6, 3-6 and at No. 2 doubles where the team of Emma McIlquham and Olivia Butek were defeated 2-6, 1-6.

Wednesday

Girls Golf

Chaffee ties for second at River Falls

At River Falls, Chi-Hi junior Sarah Chaffee tied for second at a Big Rivers event hosted at River Falls Golf Course.

Chaffee shot a 41 to finish tied with New Richmond's Amelia Brinkman for second, three strokes behind Hudson's McKenna Zignego (38). Addy Seaholm tied for 12th (48), Ella Petz was part of a tie for 18th (51) and Sadie Elwood tied for 25th (56) to round out the golfers for the Cardinals as Chi-Hi was fourth in the team standings with a 196, trailing Hudson (180), River Falls (183) and New Richmond (183).

