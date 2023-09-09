The Chippewa Steel opened the North American Hockey League season on Saturday night with a 6-1 defeat to Kenai River at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The Brown Bears (1-0) scored three goals in the third period to pull away from what was a 3-1 lead entering the final frame. Dylan Contreras netted a hat trick for Kenai River with one goal in each period while Blake Norris, Nicholas Stevens and Hayden Walters had one goal apiece.

Joe Kelly lit the lamp for the Steel (0-1) with his unassisted goal in the final minute of the second period.

Carter Wishart stopped 20 shots in net for the Steel while Conor Sullivan stopped 42 of 43 shots faced for the Brown Bears.

Volleyball

Chi-Hi wins Merrill invite

At Merrill, the Cardinals went unbeaten with straight-set wins over Edgar, Merrill, Athens, Wittenberg-Birnamwood and Tomahawk.

Sophie Robinson had a team-high 36 kills for the Cardinals with Maddie Hunt (31), Lauren Ludy (18), Mykle Buhrow (16) and Riley Terhark (15) also finishing in double figures. Robinson also had 10 aces, Barrett Boisvert and and Olivia Sanborn had six apiece and Paige Steinmetz added five. Buhrow had 31 digs, followed by Robinson and Taylor Mosher with 23 and 22, respectively. Boisvert also had 122 assists for Chi-Hi (18-3).

McDonell wins Roesler Memorial

At McDonell, the Macks won the Deb Roesler Memorial tournament with straight set wins over Loyal, Cameron, Elk Mound, Osseo-Fairchild and Baldwin-Woodville.

Aubrey Dorn had 29 kills, 14 digs, 12 blocks and seven aces for the Macks (16-3). Emily Cooper and Abby Bresina had 54 and 49 assists, respectively, with Cooper adding 28 digs and four aces. Kali Goulet let the Macks with 34 kills and 26 digs, Anna Thaler had 26 kills and 16 digs, Alayna Crawford added 17 kills and three blocks and Claire Ruf chipped in with 14 kills. Izzy Hartman had 21 digs and Morgan Wirtz had 12 aces as McDonell won the 20th anniversary tournament for the event named after the program's late longtime coach.

Bloomer 3-2 at Osceola

At Osceola, the Blackhawks earned victories over Ladysmith, Osceola and Barron while falling to Rice Lake and St. Croix Falls.

Katlyn Jones had 55 kills to lead the Blackhawks (15-3) while adding 33 digs. CC Seibel finished with 28 kills and a team-high 45 digs, Mazi Day finished with 25 kills and 35 digs and Isabel Rubenzer had 24 kills and 22 digs. Amelia Herrick compiled 118 assists with Addison Pecha adding 16 digs.

Cadott unbeaten at home invite

At Cadott, the Hornets put together a 5-0 day with straight set wins over Onalaska Luther, Mondovi, Turtle Lake, Unity and Thorp.

Emma Kowalczyk had 34 kills, 38 digs, three aces and three blocks for the Hornets. Haley Mathison was close behind with 33 kills while adding eight blocks. Kendall Webster had 21 kills, five aces and 22 digs, Makenna Harel finished with 38 digs, three aces and four kills and Karlee Davis had 55 assists, 13 aces and 22 digs.

Cross Country

Chi-Hi boys eighth at Menomonie Relays

At Menomonie, the Cardinals boys finished in eighth as the Menomonie Relays.

Benjamin Cihasky was 10th overall with a time of 16 minutes, 56.2 seconds. Mason Fredrickson finished 16th and Cole Giiles was 50th as the Cardinals scored 224 points. Hudson (24) rolled to the team title with five of the top-nine scoring runners.

The Chi-Hi girls were ninth with a score of 216 as Holmen (47) won with Eau Claire Memorial (85) second. Jordan Chen had the fifth best girls time in 20:21.3 with Noelle Simetkosky 22nd.

Stanley-Boyd's Walker fifth at Abby/Colby

At Colby, Lucas Walker finished fifth to lead Stanley-Boyd at the Colby/Abbotsford invite.

Walker completed the course with a time of 17:12.09 to finish fifth as Marshfield Columbus' Isaac Scheer won in 16:40.95. Zach Haas and Breckin Burzynski were 18th and 20th near the front for the Orioles, who ran incomplete. Stevens Point Pacelli won the team title with 68 points, followed by Rhinelander (108).

Lucy Wundrow was 29th for to lead the Oriole girls as Medford's Meredith Richter won the race in 19:23.11. Medford (30) bested Colby (51) with Stanley-Boyd running incomplete.

