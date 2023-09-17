BLOOMER — Aliya, Briella and Ciara Hartman want to compete.

It doesn't matter what the sport is.

The freshman triplets are showing that this fall on the cross country course for a powerhouse Bloomer program as the Blackhawks are aiming high on both the boys and girls squads.

The Hartmans have made the sizable jump from middle school to varsity competition and not missed a beat. The youngest of the triplets, Ciara, has won each of the first three races of the season entering Friday night's meet in Marshfield and currently owns Chippewa County's top time. Aliya is the oldest and has three finishes of sixth or better while middle Briella has finished no worst than 11th and as high as fifth early on in the season.

The triplets started running competitively as youngsters in the annual Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days Races in Chippewa Falls, beginning with the 200-meter dash for kids and moving up to the timed events. From there the love for running expanded in middle school and this past summer in AAU competition. Ciara and Aliya finished 10th and 37th, respectively, in the 1,500-meter run in the 15-16 age group in Des Moines, Iowa and Briella was a Region 14 AAU Qualifier in both the 400 and 1,500.

Aliya, Briella and Ciara entered high school not sure what to expect but quickly found they and the team could hang with some of the best runners the area has to offer.

“I knew that we had some strong runners, but I wasn’t expecting anything big," Briella said. "But a few weeks into training we realized we are getting better, we are doing good together as a team and then that led into the next thing.”

The first meet of their high school careers came at the River Falls Extreme Meet on Aug. 24, an event only 4,000 meters compared to the standard 5,000 in other meets but one that makes up for it with tough running conditions. Ciara won the race with a time of 16 minutes, 57.03 to win by nearly a minute with Aliya sixth and Briella 11th. Junior teammate Liona Rufledt finished 10th and freshman Sophie Strand took 28th out of 85 runners as the Blackhawks were second as a team, trailing only Eastview (Minn.) — a school with an enrollment of more than 2,000 students.

The triplets admitted to being intimidated early on at the prospect of racing runners several years their senior, but it hasn't shown on the course as Ciara won the Spooner invite with Aliya fourth, Briella fifth, Strand 18th and Alena Otto 27th to take first as a team on Aug. 31. But the team's most impressive effort so far came this past Tuesday in besting 26 other teams to win the Rice Lake invitational. Ciara won the race in 17:53.39 with Aliya third, Briella ninth and Strand and Rufledt 40th and 41st to win over Rice Lake by a significant margin.

“I think they’ve just been in that athletic mindset since they were little because they play basketball, they did soccer and they’ve done so many other sports that they just embrace it and their parents have always supported that," Bloomer coach Carla Favilla said of the triplets. "So they’ve just been OK with being really good and excelling at everything."

The drive to win comes from their will to compete.

“We’re really competitive,” Aliya said.

“Definitely the competition and it challenges you mentally," Ciara added about running. "After a run the feeling is like no other.”

“And also how it’s like you versus you," Briella said. "You just trying to better yourself.”

It helps the team is full of strong runners on both the boys and girls teams. The Bloomer boys are coming off a Cloverbelt Conference championship and just missed advancing to the Division 2 state championships as a team last fall.

Favilla credits the team's captains for helping the Hartmans and Bloomer's other freshmen for being successful, putting together practices during the summer to help show what high school cross country is all about. Most middle school meets are typically around 3,200 meters so the jump to 5,000 can be daunting for some.

“For them to come in, it was surprising they transitioned so well from running a middle school race to a high school race but we definitely have conversations with the whole team about that," Favilla said.

The boys are a senior-heavy team while the girls are made up mostly of underclassmen including a large and talented freshman group including the Hartmans. So this year stands as a golden opportunity for both rosters to have fun and plenty of success together.

“It’s really great motivation to keep practicing and see how much further we can go," Ciara said.

Following Friday night's meet, Bloomer is back in action on Thursday in Barron before traveling to Cumberland on Sept. 26. October starts with a meet in Amery on Oct. 3 before the Blackhawks and others head for Lake Wissota Golf Course and the Cloverbelt Conference Championships on Oct. 14. One week later the Blackhawks will be back in Rice Lake for Division 2 sectionals on Oct. 21.

“It is exciting, but it’s also very nerve racking," Favilla said of the team's success. "We’re constantly making sure we’re trying to keep them healthy.”

