STANLEY — The McDonell boys and Cadott girls each ran to victory in team competition on Thursday at the Stanley-Boyd cross country invitational.

The Macks earned five of the top-11 finishing scoring spots to finish with 36 points, ahead of the Chippewa Valley Lightning (105), Stanley-Boyd (112) and Cadott (116) while the Cadott girls scored 38 points and beat out McDonell (50), Chippewa Valley (63) and Thorp (83) at the top of the standings.

Andrew Thaler won the boys race for McDonell with a time of 17 minutes and 28.1 seconds, a little more than eight seconds in front of Eau Claire Immanuel's Micah Fossum (17:36.5). Harrison Bullard was seventh (18:29.2), Cooper Mittermeyer finished eighth (18:31.0) and Ben Siegenthaler was ninth (18:31.5) with Owen Clark to lead the Macks. The hometown Orioles were led by Lucas Walker in third (17:58.0), Breckin Burzynski taking fifth (18:19.7) and Zach Haas in 15th. Saibyn Will and Beau Steinke were 17th and 18th, respectively, for Cadott and Luke Schraufnagel was sixth (18:21.5) to lead the Cardinals, who were eighth as a team with 158 points. Alex Dixon was 37th for Lake Holcombe as the Chieftains ran incomplete.

Thorp's Shaylie Zarza won the girls race in 22:13.5, just over 10 seconds ahead of McDonell's Mckenzie Simonson (22:39.9). Iszy Sonnentag finished third in 22:29.6 to lead Cadott in the team victory, followed by Jaycee Stephens taking fifth (22:59.3) and the trio of Lyla Weggen (13th), Cortney Weggen (14th) and Josie Roth (15th). The Macks were runner-up as a team on the strength of near-the-front finishes by Simonson, Olivia Heidtke (sixth, 23:19.6), Gretta Sokup (10th, 24:14.3) and Alexis Ryan (16th). Anna Ciolkosz came home 17th and Emma Mohr was 21st for the Cardinals.

Stanley-Boyd ran incomplete and were led by Lucy Wundrow (seventh, 23:55.2) and Addy Mahr (18th).

Boys Soccer

Chi-Hi 5, Rice Lake 2

At Dorais Field, the Cardinals bested the Warriors for their first win of the season.

Gubgnit Mason scored twice while Grant Von Haden, Issak Dahl and Colby Stoll each added goals in the win. Aaron Christie, Stoll, Griffen Yohnk and Liam Dawitz each had one assist and Mitchell Schroetter made four saves for the Cardinals (1-3-1, 1-1-0).

Girls Golf

Chi-Hi's Chaffee wins Hudson inviite

At Hudson, junior Sarah Chaffee won the Hudson girls golf invitational for Chi-Hi at Kilkarney Golf Course.

Chaffee finished with an 80 to best Hudson's Olivia Grothaus and McKenna Zignego, each two strokes back with 82s. Addy Seaholm finished in a three-way tie for sixth place with a 91 as the Cardinals were sixth as a team with a 389 behind Hudson (353), River Falls (368) and Eau Claire Memorial (379).

Ella Petz was 19th with a 101 and Isabelle Collicott tied for 26th with a 117 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals.

Bloomer's Bohl second in Cadott

At Cadott, Kaitlyn Bohl was second in a CloverCroix Conference event hosted by Stanley-Boyd at Whispering Pines Golf Course.

Bohl shot a 45 with Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug winning with a 36. Aubrie Bohl was sixth (55), Kelsey Kettner tied for ninth (58) and Elise Rothbauer (62) was 11th as the Blackhawks were second to Colfax/Elk Mound (199) as a team with a 220.

Allie Goodman shot a 57 to lead Stanley-Boyd as the Orioles were third in team scoring with a 281. Emily Brenner (69), Chloe Isenberger (76) and Piper Gilles (79) were the other scorers for the Os.

Girls Tennis

Eau Claire North 5, Chi-Hi 2

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals scored a pair of singles victories in a Big Rivers dual loss to the Huskies.

Jillian Wik and Georgia Romanowski scored solo wins with Wik picking up a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles and Romanowski captured a 6-1, 6-1 triumph at No. 4 singles.

Football

Alma Center Lincoln 58, Lake Holcombe 12

At Holcombe, the Hornets earned an 8-man victory over the Chieftains.

Jace Paul completed 15 of 24 passes for 236 yards and five touchdowns for the Hornets (2-1). Ben Ross caught 13 of those passes for 222 yards and four scores while Luke Anderson added 159 rushing yards and two scores on 16 carries in the win. Alma Center Lincoln outscored the Chieftains 28-0 in the third quarter to pull away from what was a 24-0 halftime lead.

Brian Strzok returned a punt for a touchdown for Lake Holcombe (0-3).

