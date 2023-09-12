RICE LAKE — Three finishers in the top nine led the way to victory for the Bloomer girls cross country team on Tuesday at the Rice Lake invitational.

The Blackhawks finished with 88 points to top Rice Lake (132) and St. Croix Central (141) for the top spot with Chi-Hi ninth (246) and McDonell 26th (606).

Ciara Hartman won the race with a time of 17 minutes, 53.39 seconds as the freshman was more than 20 seconds in front of New Richmond's Marah Benedict in second (18:17.04). Aliya Hartman was third (19:32.51), Briella Hartman came home ninth (20:14.89), Sophie Strand was 40th and Liona Rufledt finished 41st.

Jordan Chen had a strong effort for the Cardinals in taking fifth in 19:41.43 and Noelle Simetkosky was 36th out of the 191 runners in the field. Mckenzie Simonson was 46th to lead the Macks.

The McDonell boys team finished third in the team scoring with a balanced effort of 210 points, behind only Hudson (20) and Hayward (180). Andrew Thaler was the top finisher for the Macks in 17th (17:01.89) with Harrison Bullard (44th), Ben Siegenthaler (45th) and Cooper Mittermeyer (50th) bringing home top-50 finishes. Bloomer was seventh in team scoring and had three in the top 14 led by Lucas Anderson in fourth (15:59.94). Seth Rogge (16:34.89) and Anders Michaelsen (16:41.67) were 13th and 14th, respectively.

Chi-Hi was 11th with a score of 298 and was led by Benjamin Cihasky in 11th (16:32.75) and Mason Fredrickson taking 16th (16:52.70).

Stanley-Boyd's Walker second at Neillsville

At Neillsville, Lucas Walker ran to a runner-up finish for the Stanley-Boyd boys at the Neillsville/Granton invite.

Walker timed in at 17:32.8 to finish just behind Mondovi's Landon Clark (17:27.5) in first. Teammate Breckin Burzynski was fifth (18:27.7) and Zach Haas was 13th (19:16.1) as the Orioles were sixth as a team with a score of 143. Cadott was two spots behind in eighth with 183, led by Saibyn Will (19th) and Beau Steinke (31th).

The Cadott girls were third with 76 points, close behind Marathon (60) and Bangor (69) in first and second, respectively. Iszy Sonnentag and Jaycee Stephens were fifth and sixth, respectively, for the Hornets with Sonnentag (22:25.8) finishing more than four seconds ahead of her senior teammate Stephens (22:30.2) as Bangor's Anna Fronk (19:37.3) won the race. Lyla Weggen was 22nd and Josie Roth was 26th for the Hornets.

Lucy Wundrow finished 15th to lead Stanley-Boyd, who ran incomplete.

Volleyball

McDonell 3, Eau Claire Regis 0

At McDonell, the Macks swept the Ramblers in a Western Cloverbelt opener (25-22, 25-18, 25-20).

Aubrey Dorn led McDonell (17-3, 1-0) with 12 kills to go with 13 digs and three aces. Kali Goulet added 10 kills and seven digs, Anna Thaler had nine kills and 12 digs and Alayna Crawford had five kills. Izzy Hartman and Claire Ruf had eight and seven digs, respectively, while Emily Cooper had 20 assists and two aces and Abby Bresina had 15 assists.

Bloomer 3, Cadott 0

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks beat the Hornets to open Western Cloverbelt play (25-5, 25-13, 25-22).

CC Seibel led a balanced effort on offense with 15 kills, followed by 13 from Katlyn Jones and Isabel Rubenzer. Amelia Herrick had 37 assists and our digs. Jones and Seibel had nine digs each and Addison Pecha added seven for Bloomer (16-3, 1-0).

Stanley-Boyd 3, Thorp 0

At Thorp, the Orioles scored a straight-set win over the Cardinals to open Western Cloverbelt play (25-16, 25-19, 25-16).

Kelly Lew had nine kills for the Orioles (5-15, 1-0) and Ava Prahl added five kills. Prahl had a team-high 13 digs, followed by Lauren Potaczek (11), Macie LaGrander (9), Bailey Sikora (8) and Lew (7). Prahl had three aes while Sikora and LaGrander added two aces each.

Lake Holcombe 3, Birchwood 1

At Holcombe, the Chieftains won the final two sets of an East Lakeland win over the Bobcats (25-11, 19-25, 25-14, 25-19).

Ava Story led the Chieftains (1-7, 1-3) with six kills, followed by five apiece for Abby Jones and Payton Birkenholz. Chloe Lee and Ella Hartzell had 15 and 14 digs, respectively, while Emmy Kirkman and Lee had six assists each. Hartzell and Kirkman had six aces apiece as Lake Holcombe had 25 for the match.

Monday

Bloomer wins home CloverCroix meet

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks picked up a team win at a home CloverCroix Conference meet hosted at Bloomer Memorial Golf Course.

Kaitlyn Bohl finished second for the Blackhawks with a 40, three strokes behind Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug at 37. Aubrie Bohl tied for fifth (53), Kelsey Kettner was seventh (54) and Dani Latz was tied for ninth (57) for the Blackhawks. Stanley-Boyd was fourth with a 299, led by Allie Goodman (60), Emily Brenner (77), Chloe Isenberger (79) and Piper Gilles (83).