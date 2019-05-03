It might be an understatement to say baseball and softball are family traditions in the Baier and Rosenow households.
Both families have lengthy legacies in their respective sports and one look at the McDonell baseball and softball coaching staffs can show that.
Ryan Baier is in his first season leading the McDonell baseball program and has three family members on his staff with his father Rick, uncle Randy and brother Nolan. Chelsea Seckora (maiden name Rosenow) is in her ninth season leading the McDonell softball team and has had her father Rich Rosenow by her side as an assistant coach for each season while Chelsea’s mother Ruth is the statistician for the team.
The Baiers are synonymous with baseball, not just with the Macks but also with the Tilden Tigers of the Chippewa River Baseball League. Ryan Baier is the manager of the Tigers while Rick and Randy put together stellar careers as players for Tilden.
So when Ryan was going to take over as baseball coach at his alma mater, naturally one of his first moves would be to gauge his dad and uncle’s interest in joining his staff. It was something Ryan was already thinking about before he was hired.
“This was a no brainer,” Rick said of joining the staff. “I like doing it and when he got the job I said yeah, I’m in.”
Rick had previously worked as an assistant coach under longtime McDonell coach Eric Wedemeyer.
Rick and Randy graduated from McDonell in 1988, helping the Macks win a WISAA state championship in their senior season. But it took hard work to get there, a lesson the veterans are hoping to impart on this year’s young Macks team. McDonell won just one game in Rick and Randy’s freshman season, but improved to the point where they became champions.
“That’s one of the things we remind these guys. We understand that we’ll struggle, there will be times where we will struggle but continue to play, continue to get better,” Randy said.
As long as Ryan can remember, he’s been around the game of baseball. The 2012 McDonell graduate played on three Division 4 state runner-up teams during his playing career, while Nolan was the cleanup hitter on 2014’s state runner-up squad. But Ryan’s memories for baseball go back as far as when he was 5 years old, shagging fly balls in the outfield before Tigers games. And of course there were also those family pickup baseball games that could happen at any time.
“What are we going to do? We’re going to go play baseball,” Ryan said. “That’s just what we’ve always fallen back on.”
Ryan earned his first victory as a head coach on April 26 with a 14-12 win over Stanley-Boyd. The Macks have been competitive in the Western Cloverbelt as they gain experience with a young roster.
“We all graduated from here and we all just want to give back what we’ve learned and what we know and try to get the program back on track and try to get the kids excited about the game again,” Ryan said.
Like Ryan, Chelsea Seckora’s memories with her game go back as far as she can remember. Throughout that process, her father Rich has been by her side, first as a coach and now as a peer. Seckora was a standout player for Chi-Hi before playing collegiately at Winona State University. When Seckora returned to the area after graduating college and was offered the coaching job, she knew who was going to be there with her.
“It wasn’t too different because he was my coach all the way from when I was four all the way through high school, and he was very active helping me out when I played at Winona State as well,” Seckora said. “It’s really nice having your dad and the person that taught you how to play softball being your assistant coach, because when it comes to differences of philosophy and opinion, we don’t really have any.”
Rosenow and Seckora have been working together on the sport of softball in some way for around 30 years.
Rich was a three-sport athlete at Chi-Hi and two-sport athlete at UW-River Falls before returning as an assistant coach for the Chi-Hi softball program, in addition to coaching his daughters Chelsea and Lindsay in traveling softball and basketball leagues. Rosenow works with the team’s pitchers, something he started with when Lindsay was an All-Big Rivers Conference hurler at Chi-Hi.
Ruth has been there as well as the team’s scorekeeper, something she’s been doing for Chelsea since she first started playing t-ball.
The Rosenows led the Macks to plenty of success this decade with four trips to state and Division 5 championships in 2017 and 2018.
“It’s been unbelievable,” Rich said of the success. “You don’t win any games without players. We’ve had such good players and such hard working players.”
The Macks, once again looking strong, are ranked third in the latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 5 state poll.
With her father and mother by her side, Seckora has enjoyed a tremendous amount of success in the 2010s leading the Macks. And she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I don’t think it really gets any better,” Seckora said. “If you’re going to celebrate success and have fun, there’s nobody better to do it with than your family.”
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell baseball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell softball 4-26-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-18-19
“I don’t think it really gets any better. If you’re going to celebrate success and have fun, there’s nobody better to do it with than your family.” Chelsea Seckora, McDonell softball coach