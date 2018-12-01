The third annual Northwest Tipoff Classic was held on Saturday at UW-Stout in Menomonie. The event showcases a full day of boys basketball actions from many teams from the area. Chippewa and Dunn County had several teams in action.
Cadott 57, Elmwood/Plum City 39
The Hornets overcame a slow start to beat the Wolves to open the day.
Mason Poehls led the Hornets (2-1) with 19 points while Coy Bowe added 15 in the win. Elmwood/Plum City jumped out to a 13-4 lead before the Hornets answered with a 17-1 run to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Cadott opened the second half scoring 12 of the first 18 points to help pull away to the team's second victory of the season.
Nic Forster scored nine points for Elmwood/Plum City (1-2).
