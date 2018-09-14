CADOTT — The Stanley-Boyd football team has dominated its rivalry recently with Cadott but needed to rally from a deficit to defeat the Hornets in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup 29-22 on Friday evening.
Cadott held a 22-14 edge heading into the final quarter, but the Orioles collected two touchdowns to get the win.
Stanley-Boyd (3-2, 2-2) ran for 156 yards as a team while throwing for 136. The Orioles were held out of the end zone until the second half when the team scored on four of its final five possessions.
Brady Spaeth had 32 carries for 176 and a touchdown to lead the Hornets (1-4, 1-4).
Mason Poehls completed five of his 11 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Coy Bowe was on the end of one of those scores as he gained 58 yards on three catches. Noah Kahl caught the other touchdown.
The win was the 13th in a row for the Orioles over the Hornets.
Stanley-Boyd travels to Osseo-Fairchild and Cadott hosts Fall Creek next Friday.
Phillips 49, McDonell 22
At Phillips, the Macks were defeated by Loggers.
Mike Scheidler led the way offensively for the McDonell (0-5). He caught five passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 74 yards rushing.
Kendren Gullo tossed three scores as he was 22 for 50 passing for 270 yards. Adam Waldusky hauled in nine catches for 85 yards.
The Macks play in a exhibition game at Alma Center Lincoln next Saturday.
Unity 34, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13
At Cornell, the Knights suffered their first loss of the season in a North Lakeland conference matchup with the Eagles.
The Knights trailed 33-0 before scoring all of their points in the fourth quarter as Unity ran for 390 yards in the win.
Kaden Kinney had a nine-yard touchdown run and Ty Anderson added a 10-yard scoring reception from Kinney for Lake Holcombe/Cornell's points.
Luke Geist was six of 13 for 112 yards passing while Kinney threw for 81.
Wyatt Viegut ran for 36 yards on 12 carries. Kinney had 58 yards receiving on two catches.
The Knights (4-1, 2-1) are at Saint Croix Falls on Friday.
