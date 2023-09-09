Scores and Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire North
|2-0
|3-1
|Hudson
|2-0
|3-1
|Menomonie
|2-0
|4-0
|New Richmond
|2-0
|4-0
|Chippewa Falls
|0-2
|1-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0-2
|1-3
|River Falls
|0-2
|2-2
|Superior
|0-2
|0-4
Friday's Games
Menomonie 28, Chippewa Falls 20
Hudson 48, River Falls 26
New Richmond 31, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Eau Claire North 20, Superior 0
People are also reading…
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|0-0
|3-0
|Bruce
|0-0
|2-1
|New Auburn
|0-0
|1-2
|Prairie Farm
|0-0
|0-2
|Cornell
|0-0
|0-3
|Lake Holcombe
|0-0
|0-3
Thursday's Game
Alma Center Lincoln 58, Lake Holcombe 12
Friday's Games
McDonell 27, Owen-Withee 25
Gilman 77, Cornell 0
Thorp 54, New Auburn 0
Bruce 48, Athens 6
Prairie Farm at Greenwood, canceled
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Mondovi
|2-0
|4-0
|Neillsville/Granton
|2-0
|3-1
|Eau Claire Regis
|1-0
|2-1
|Elk Mound
|1-1
|2-2
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-1
|3-1
|Durand-Arkansaw
|0-1
|0-3
|Fall Creek
|0-2
|2-2
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-2
|0-4
Friday's Games
Mondovi 36, Stanley-Boyd 14
Elk Mound 47, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Neillsville/Granton 18, Fall Creek 7
Saturday's Game
Durand-Arkansaw at Eau Claire Regis
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Boyceville
|2-0
|4-0
|Spring Valley
|2-0
|4-1
|Clear Lake
|1-1
|2-2
|Glenwood City
|1-1
|3-1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|1-1
|2-2
|Turtle Lake
|1-1
|2-2
|Cadott
|0-2
|0-4
|Colfax
|0-2
|1-3
Friday's Games
Elmwood/Plum City 22, Cadott 8
Spring Valley 45, Colfax 6
Boyceville 44, Turtle Lake 6
Glenwood City 26, Clear Lake 19
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Cameron
|2-0
|3-1
|Cumberland
|2-0
|2-2
|Northwestern
|2-0
|4-0
|Bloomer
|1-1
|1-3
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1-1
|1-3
|Barron
|0-2
|0-4
|Saint Croix Falls
|0-2
|0-4
|Spooner
|0-2
|0-4
Friday's Games
Cameron 35, Bloomer 8
Cumberland 28, Spooner 14
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Barron 26
Northwestern 26, Saint Croix Falls 7
|Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Gilman
|0-0
|3-0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-0
|2-1
|Athens
|0-0
|2-1
|Owen-Withee
|0-0
|2-1
|Thorp
|0-0
|2-1
|Greenwood
|0-0
|0-2
Thursday's Game
Alma Center Lincoln 58, Lake Holcombe 12
Friday's Games
McDonell 27, Owen-Withee 25
Gilman 77, Cornell 0
Thorp 54, New Auburn 0
Bruce 48, Athens 6
Prairie Farm at Greenwood, canceled
Statewide Scores
Abbotsford 34, Iola-Scandinavia 12
Alma-Pepin 39, Augusta 0
Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 12
Amherst 19, Shiocton 0
Appleton East 42, Oshkosh North 7
Appleton North 34, Oshkosh West 9
Aquinas 45, Altoona 12
Arrowhead 27, Waukesha West 24
Auburndale 28, Oconto Falls 16
Badger 27, Waterford 3
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Ellsworth 0
Baraboo 23, Holmen 14
Belleville 59, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 14
Beloit Memorial 24, Union Grove 21
Black Hawk 30, Fennimore 0
Blair-Taylor 44, Whitehall 20
Boyceville 44, Turtle Lake 6
Bradley-Bourbonnais, Ill. 57, Kingdom Prep 14
Brookfield Central 50, West Allis Hale 27
Bruce 48, Athens 6
Cameron 35, Bloomer 8
Campbellsport 17, Mayville 7
Catholic Central 42, Dominican 18
Catholic Memorial 34, Pewaukee 13
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Barron 26
Chilton 43, Valders 36
Clayton 61, Winter 19
Cochrane-Fountain City 20, Melrose-Mindoro 13
Coleman 35, Bark River-Harris, Mich. 14
Crandon 28, Tomahawk 20
Crivitz 47, Clintonville 25
Cumberland 28, Spooner 14
D.C. Everest 17, Marshfield 14
Darlington 40, Southwestern 0
DeForest 47, Portage 35
Delavan-Darien 24, Whitewater 14
Eau Claire North 20, Superior 0
Edgar 48, Rosholt 0
Edgerton def. East Troy, forfeit
Eleva-Strum 36, Independence 6
Elk Mound 47, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Elkhorn Area 49, Wilmot 21
Elmwood-Plum City 22, Cadott 8
Fox Valley Lutheran 42, New London 8
Franklin 28, Racine Park 0
Gibraltar 53, Algoma 50, OT
Gilman 77, Cornell 0
Glenwood City 26, Clear Lake 19
Grafton 54, Whitnall 15
Grantsburg 58, Adams-Friendship 13
Greendale 42, Shorewood 0
Hamilton 61, West Allis Central 6
Hartford 37, West Bend East 29
Highland 28, Boscobel 7
Homestead 16, Nicolet 13
Horicon 46, Palmyra-Eagle 34
Hortonville 55, Appleton West 6
Howards Grove 28, Manitowoc Lutheran 20
Hudson 48, River Falls 26
Hurley def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit
Janesville Parker 28, Janesville Craig 17
Johnson Creek 52, Cambria-Friesland 25
Kaukauna 16, Neenah 9
Kenosha Indian Trail 56, Kenosha Tremper 0
Kenosha St Joseph 59, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Kettle Moraine 41, Oconomowoc 6
Kewaskum 27, Waupun 6
Kewaunee 34, Oconto 6
Kiel 41, Roncalli 12
Kimberly 22, Fond du Lac 21
Kohler 44, New Holstein 21
La Crosse Logan 27, Reedsburg Area 12
Ladysmith 47, Webster 6
Lake Country Lutheran 36, St Thomas More 7
Lakeside Lutheran 48, Big Foot 0
Lancaster 56, Mauston 26
Lena 44, Sevastopol 18
Little Chute 35, Waupaca 11
Lodi 43, Turner 0
Lourdes Academy 21, Fall River/Rio 13
Luther 29, Royall 8
Luxemburg-Casco 56, Shawano 14
Madison Memorial 49, Madison East 18
Marathon 48, Assumption 7
Markesan 34, Dodgeland 12
Marquette University 49, Brookfield East 0
Martin Luther 28, Brown Deer 0
McDonell Central 27, Owen-Withee 25
McFarland 41, Jefferson 21
Medford Area 50, Lakeland 14
Menomonee Falls 56, Germantown 21
Menomonie 28, Chippewa Falls 20
Milw. King 39, Milwaukee Hamilton 8
Milwaukee Riverside University 48, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 8
Mineral Point 31, River Ridge 22
Mishicot 33, Peshtigo 6
Mondovi 36, Stanley-Boyd 14
Monroe 34, Evansville 7
Mosinee 42, Ashland 0
Mount Horeb 41, Sauk Prairie 7
Mukwonago 55, Waukesha South 0
Muskego 42, Waukesha North 6
Neillsville 18, Fall Creek 7
New Berlin Eisenhower 35, Pius XI Catholic 7
New Berlin West 29, Wauwatosa West 21
New Glarus 20, Edgewood 14
New Lisbon 38, Brookwood 12
New Richmond 31, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Newman Catholic 37, Laona-Wabeno 0
North Crawford 54, Princeton 0
Northwestern 26, St. Croix Falls 7
Oak Creek 43, Racine Horlick 0
Oakfield 53, Kickapoo 0
Omro 28, North Fond du Lac 0
Onalaska 29, La Crosse Central 28
Ozaukee 21, Oostburg 20, OT
Pardeeville 21, St. Mary 18
Pecatonica 46, Parkview 0
Phillips 74, Luck 44
Pittsville 60, Pacelli 14
Platteville 14, Brodhead 6
Plymouth 35, Berlin 8
Port Washington 30, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 15
Potosi 50, Cuba City 21
Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 7
Racine Case 37, Kenosha Bradford 21
Racine Lutheran 37, Brookfield Academy 9
Racine St. Catherine's 34, Shoreland Lutheran 14
Randolph 47, Deerfield 33
Random Lake 27, Hilbert 7
Reedsville 28, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14
Rhinelander 13, Hayward 7
Rice Lake 34, Amery 0
River Valley 33, Dodgeville 7
Saint Croix Central 49, Osceola 6
Saint Francis 64, Living Word Lutheran 34
Seymour 14, Denmark 7
Sheboygan Falls 49, Ripon 6
Shell Lake 64, Mellen 12
Slinger 28, Cedarburg 14
Somerset 44, Prescott 36
South Milwaukee 44, Cudahy 8
Southern Door 34, Bonduel 14
Sparta 21, Tomah 20
Spring Valley 45, Colfax 6
St Mary's Springs 37, Laconia 7
Stevens Point 41, Wisconsin Rapids 9
Stoughton 43, Fort Atkinson 41
Stratford 42, Manawa 0
Sturgeon Bay 22, Marinette 19
Sun Prairie 34, Beaver Dam 19
Sun Prairie West 10, Milton 9
Thorp 54, New Auburn 0
Three Lakes 58, Port Edwards 7
Two Rivers 35, Brillion 0
Unity 41, Edgerton 28
Verona 28, Middleton 21
Waterloo 15, Cambridge 7
Watertown 30, Oregon 27
Watertown Luther Prep 57, University School of Milwaukee 21
Waunakee 63, Monona Grove 0
Wausau West 49, Wausau East 14
Wautoma 21, Poynette 7
Wauwatosa East 28, Milwaukee Lutheran 12
Wauzeka-Steuben 14, Ithaca 6
West Salem 50, Arcadia 6
Westby 35, Viroqua 7
Westosha Central 49, Burlington 7
Weyauwega-Fremont 40, Nekoosa 20
Whitefish Bay 35, West Bend West 10
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 22, Lomira 15
Winneconne 24, Freedom 14
Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield 0
Wisconsin Lutheran 28, Greenfield 27
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Spencer 0
Xavier 37, Wrightstown 20
Box Scores
Menomonie 28, Chi-Hi 20
|Menomonie
|7
|13
|0
|8
|28
|Chi-Hi
|0
|7
|7
|6
|20
First Quarter—Menomonie: John Higbie 1 run (Ryan Dingwall kick), 2:17.
Second Quarter—Menomonie: John Higbie 1 run (Ryan Dingwall kick), 8:00.
Chi-Hi: Xander Neal 19 run (Luke McIntyre kick), 4:31.
Menomonie: Steele Schaefer 2 run (Kick failed), 22.0
Third Quarter—Chi-Hi: Mason Von Haden 1 run (Kick failed), 27.0.
Fourth Quarter—Menomonie: Steele Schaefer 10 run (Charlie Behrend run), 9:07.
Chi-Hi: Jackson LeMay 51 run (Luke McIntyre kick), 6:54.
Rushing—Menomonie: Steele Schaefer 21-114, Hayden Weir 10-49, John Higbie 8-37, James Hoff 1-7, Charlie Behrend 1-5, Brady Goodman 1-2, Brady Johnson 5-(-15). Chi-Hi: Jackson LeMay 10-87, Xander Neal 4-28, Mason Von Haden 5-20, Sam Hebert 1-16, Carter Bowe 1-11, Preston Alger 2-7, Jackson Bohland 1-6. Passing—Menomonie: Brady Johnson 11-14-201-0-0. Chi-Hi: Mason Von Haden 10-12-81-0-0, Jaylyn Smith 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Menomonie: Brady Goodman 4-91, Charlie Behrend 2-42, Steele Schaefer 2-30, Isaac Ellison 2-24, Brody Thornton 1-14. Chi-Hi: Jackson LeMay 5-63, Jackson Bohland 2-11, Sam Hebert 2-7, Preston Alger 1-0. Total Yards—Menomonie: 199-201-400. Chi-Hi: 175-81-256.
McDonell 27, Owen-Withee 25
|McDonell
|0
|13
|7
|7
|27
|Owen-Withee
|12
|0
|0
|13
|25
Rushing—McDonell: Dawson Moulton 33-289, Grant Smiskey 5-9, Daniel Fritz 3-4. Owen-Withee: Colin Dallman 19-83, Dominic Sherwood 12-51, Tim Stock 13-41, Keyton Degroot 1-3, Sully Poehler 1-1. Passing—McDonell: Grant Smiskey 11-17-125-1-0. Owen-Withee: Dominic Sherwood 2-5-121-2-0. Receiving—McDonell: David Andersen 4-44, Daniel Fritz 1-43, Eli Stepp 1-20, Cael Holm 4-17, Miles Flanagan 1-1. Owen-Withee: Vince Henke 2-121. Total Yards—McDonell: 307-125-442. Owen-Withee: 181-121-302.
Elmwood/Plum City 22, Cadott 8
|Cadott
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|Elmwood/Plum City
|6
|0
|16
|0
|22
First Quarter—Elmwood/Plum City: Blake Allen 28 run (Conversion failed), 8:24.
Third Quarter—Elmwood/Plum City: Blake Allen 6 run (Blake Allen run), 8:57.
Elmwood/Plum City: Blake Allen 1 run (Blake Allen run), 2:27.
Fourth Quarter—Cadott: Jordan Peters 2 run (Easton Goodman run), 5:13.
Rushing—Cadott: Easton Goodman 27-77, Warren Bowe 2-20, Jordan Peters 5-12, Nolan Blum 2-6, Ashton Bremness 2-5, Conner Roth 2-4. Elmwood/Plum City: Blake Allen 29-172, Aaden Birtzer 11-57, Logan Auth 3-18, Owen Kober 2-4, Riley Bechel 1-(-2). Passing—Cadott: Jordan Peters 0-6-0-0-0. Elmwood/Plum City: none. Receiving—Cadott: none. Elmwood/Plum City: none. Total Yards—Cadott: 124-0-124. Elmwood/Plum City: 249-0-249.
Mondovi 36, Stanley-Boyd 14
|Mondovi
|8
|14
|8
|6
|36
|Stanley-Boyd
|8
|6
|0
|0
|14
First Quarter—Mondovi: Jake Linse 3 run (Peyton Snider run), 4:16.
Stanley-Boyd: Landon Karlen 68 kickoff return (Landon Karlen run) 4:07.
Second Quarter—Mondovi: Jake Linse 4 run (Austin Remington pass from Jake Linse) 11:26.
Mondovi: Peyton Snider 9 run (Pass failed) 7:18.
Stanley-Boyd: Madden Mahr 57 pass from Carter Isenberger (Run failed), 0:18.
Third Quarter—Mondovi: Peyton Snider 41 run (Lince run), 7:27.
Fourth Quarter—Mondovi: Braedon Larson 2 pass from Jake Linse (Pass failed), 5:24.
Rushing—Mondovi: Peyton Snider 31-158, Jake Linse 27-79. Stanley-Boyd: Jake LaGrander 6-25. Passing—Mondovi: Jake Linse 9-17-63-1-0. Stanley-Boyd: Carter Isenberger 9-15-136-1-2. Receiving—Mondovi: Austin Remington 4-48. Stanley-Boyd: Madden Mahr 4-98. Total Yards—Mondovi: 288-63-351. Stanley-Boyd: 19-136-155
Thorp 54, New Auburn 0
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thorp
|26
|6
|6
|16
|54
Rushing—New Auburn: Gabe Quinn 22-86, Braden Lotts 8-38, Chris Elmhorst 7-31, Elliott Gotham 8-19, Austin Woolever 1-2. Thorp: Logan Hanson 14-229, Denzel Sutton 5-100. Passing—New Auburn: Gabe Quinn 4-13-11-0-3. Thorp: Denzel Sutton 5-9-203-2-0. Receiving—New Auburn: Justin Melland 2-6, Braden Lotts 1-4, Chris Elmhorst 1-1. Thorp: Braden Schultze 3-110, Dylan Mattson 1-65, Logan Hanson 1-28. Total Yards—New Auburn: 176-11-187. Thorp: 329-203-532.