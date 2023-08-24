Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Chippewa Falls
|0-0
|1-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0-0
|1-0
|Hudson
|0-0
|1-0
|Menomonie
|0-0
|1-0
|New Richmond
|0-0
|1-0
|River Falls
|0-0
|1-0
|Eau Claire North
|0-0
|0-1
|Superior
|0-0
|0-1
Chippewa Falls at D.C. Everest
La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire North
La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial
Marshfield at New Richmond
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Bruce
|0-0
|0-0
|Cornell
|0-0
|0-0
|Lake Holcombe
|0-0
|0-0
|McDonell
|0-0
|0-0
|New Auburn
|0-0
|0-0
|Prairie Farm
|0-0
|0-0
New Auburn at Owen-Withee
Bruce at Alma Center Lincoln
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Elk Mound
|0-0
|1-0
|Fall Creek
|0-0
|1-0
|Mondovi
|0-0
|1-0
|Stanley-Boyd
|0-0
|1-0
|Durand-Arkansaw
|0-0
|0-1
|Eau Claire Regis
|0-0
|0-1
|Neillsville/Granton
|0-0
|0-1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-0
|0-1
Elk Mound at Saint Croix Central
Prescott at Durand-Arkansaw
Neillsville/Granton at Loyal
Altoona at Osseo-Fairchild
Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Boyceville
|0-0
|1-0
|Colfax
|0-0
|1-0
|Glenwood City
|0-0
|1-0
|Spring Valley
|0-0
|1-0
|Turtle Lake
|0-0
|0-1
|Cadott
|0-0
|0-1
|Clear Lake
|0-0
|0-1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0-0
0-1
Elmwood/Plum City at Blair-Taylor
Spring Valley at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Cameron
|0-0
|1-0
|Northwestern
|0-0
|1-0
|Barron
|0-0
|0-1
|Bloomer
|0-0
|0-1
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-0
|0-1
|Cumberland
|0-0
|0-1
|Saint Croix Falls
|0-0
|0-1
|Spooner
|0-0
|0-1
Saint Croix Falls at Grantsburg
Spring Valley at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis
|Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-0
|0-0
|Athens
|0-0
|0-0
|Gilman
|0-0
|0-0
|Greenwood
|0-0
|0-0
|Owen-Withee
|0-0
|0-0
|Thorp
|0-0
|0-0
New Auburn at Owen-Withee
Bruce at Alma Center Lincoln
Individual Stats
|Passing
|Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
|Carter Isenberger, S-B
|10-17-166-1-0
|Collin Crane, Bloomer
|15-22-144-1-0
|Jordan Peters, Cadott
|5-11-116-1-0
|Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi
|11-17-97-1-0
|Zach Asher, Bloomer
|0-1-0-0-0
|Rushing
|Att-Yards-TD
|Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi
|20-116-1
|Easton Goodman, Cadott
|24-110-1
|Gabe Prince, Bloomer
|18-94-1
|Madden Mahr, S-B
|1-46-1
|Rudy Kletsch, S-B
|9-31-2
|Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi
|5-30-0
|Jake LaGrander, S-B
|7-20-1
|Nolan Blum, Cadott
|5-16-0
|Xander Neal, Chi-Hi
|2-15-0
|Jaylyn Smith, Chi-Hi
|2-14-0
|Receiving
|Catch-Yards-TD
|Madden Mahr, S-B
|4-136-1
|Zeke Strand, Bloomer
|7-89-0
|Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi
|4-47-1
|Axel Tegels, Cadott
|1-44-0
|Jaylyn Smith, Chi-Hi
|3-25-0
|Nolan Blum, Cadott
|2-30-0
|Gabe Prince, Bloomer
|2-23-1
|Jackson Bohland, Chi-Hi
|1-22-0
|Cole Brenner, S-B
|3-15-0
|Josh Reidt, Bloomer
|2-15-0
|Scoring
|Points
|Conner Roth, Cadott
|14
|Rudy Kletsch, S-B
|12
|Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi
|12
|Madden Mahr, S-B
|12
|Gabe Prince, Bloomer
|12
|Easton Goodman, Cadott
|8
|Landon Karlen, S-B
|8
|Nolan Blum, Cadott
|6
|Jake LaGrander, S-B
|6
|Luke McIntyre, Chi-Hi
5
Team Stats
|Offense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|Chippewa Falls
|1-179-97-276
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-104-166-270
|Cadott
|1-153-116-269
|Bloomer
|1-87-144-231
|Cornell
|0-0-0-0
|Lake Holcombe
|0-0-0-0
|McDonell
|0-0-0-0
|New Auburn
|0-0-0-0
|Defense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|Chippewa Falls
|1-242-0-242
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-153-116-269
|Cadott
|1-104-166-270
|Bloomer
|1-368-117-485
|Cornell
|0-0-0-0
|Lake Holcombe
|0-0-0-0
|McDonell
|0-0-0-0
|New Auburn
|0-0-0-0
IN PHOTOS: Cadott, Stanley-Boyd football clash in opener 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
