Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire North
|2-0
|3-1
|Hudson
|2-0
|3-1
|Menomonie
|2-0
|4-0
|New Richmond
|2-0
|4-0
|Chippewa Falls
|0-2
|1-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0-2
|1-3
|River Falls
|0-2
|2-2
|Superior
|0-2
|0-4
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North
Hudson at Menomonie
Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls
Superior at New Richmond
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|0-0
|3-0
|Bruce
|0-0
|2-1
|New Auburn
|0-0
|1-2
|Prairie Farm
|0-0
|0-2
|Cornell
|0-0
|0-3
|Lake Holcombe
|0-0
|0-3
Thursday's Game
McDonell at Bruce
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe at New Auburn
Cornell at Prairie Farm
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Regis
|2-0
|3-1
|Mondovi
|2-0
|4-0
|Neillsville/Granton
|1-0
|2-1
|Elk Mound
|1-1
|2-2
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-1
|3-1
|Durand-Arkansaw
|0-1
|0-3
|Fall Creek
|0-2
|2-2
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-2
|0-4
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild
Elk Mound at Durand-Arkansaw
Neillsville/Granton at Mondovi
Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Boyceville
|2-0
|4-0
|Spring Valley
|2-0
|4-1
|Clear Lake
|1-1
|2-2
|Glenwood City
|1-1
|3-1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|1-1
|2-2
|Turtle Lake
|1-1
|2-2
|Cadott
|0-2
|0-4
|Colfax
|0-2
|1-3
Friday's Games
Glenwood City at Cadott
Spring Valley at Clear Lake
Colfax at Turtle Lake
Saturday's Game
Elmwood/Plum City at Boyceville
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Cameron
|2-0
|3-1
|Cumberland
|2-0
|2-2
|Northwestern
|2-0
|4-0
|Bloomer
|1-1
|1-3
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1-1
|1-3
|Barron
|0-2
|0-4
|Saint Croix Falls
|0-2
|0-4
|Spooner
|0-2
|0-4
Friday's Games
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer
Cumberland at Barron
Cameron at Northwestern
Spooner at Saint Croix Falls
|Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Gilman
|0-0
|3-0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-0
|2-1
|Athens
|0-0
|2-1
|Owen-Withee
|0-0
|2-1
|Thorp
|0-0
|2-1
|Greenwood
|0-0
|0-2
Thursday's Game
Thorp at Alma Center Lincoln
Friday's Games
Owen-Withee at Athens
Gilman at Greenwood (canceled)
Individual Stats
|Passing
|Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
|Carter Isenberger, Stanley-Boyd
|33-62-539-5-3
|Grant Smiskey, McDonell
|26-39-446-2-0
|Collin Crane, Bloomer
|32-54-411-3-1
|Mason Von Haden, Chippewa Falls
|49-82-396-3-2
|Jordan Peters, Cadott
|16-40-249-3-5
|Rushing
|Att-Yards-TD
|Easton Goodman, Cadott
|93-581-5
|Dawson Moulton, McDonell
|66-509-6
|Landon Karlen, Stanley-Boyd
|38-273-4
|Jackson LeMay, Chippewa Falls
|42-241-1
|Gabe Quinn, New Auburn
|35-203-3
|Rudy Kletsch, Stanley-Boyd
|26-188-4
|Gabe Prince, Bloomer
|43-187-3
|Jake LaGrander, Stanley-Boyd
|34-159-1
|Warren Bowe, Cadott
|26-143-0
|Chris Elmhorst, New Auburn
|20-109-1
|Receiving
|Catch-Yards-TD
|Madden Mahr, Stanley-Boyd
|15-355-5
|Zeke Strand, Bloomer
|16-289-2
|David Andersen, McDonell
|14-231-1
|Jackson LeMay, Chippewa Falls
|13-120-1
|Ryan Smiskey, McDonell
|6-117-0
|Sam Hebert, Chippewa Falls
|9-98-1
|Easton Goodman, Cadott
|8-97-0
|Jaylyn Smith, Chippewa Falls
|9-72-0
|Cole Brenner, Stanley-Boyd
|7-70-1
|Jake LaGrander, Stanley-Boyd
|6-70-0
|Scoring
|Points
|Madden Mahr, Stanley-Boyd
|42
|Landon Karlen, Stanley-Boyd
|36
|Dawson Moulton, McDonell
|36
|Easton Goodman, Cadott
|34
|Grant Smiskey, McDonell
|26
|Rudy Kletsch, Stanley-Boyd
|24
|Gabe Prince, Bloomer
|24
|Jackson LeMay, Chippewa Falls
|18
|Gabe Quinn, New Auburn
|18
Eli Stepp, McDonell
18
Team Stats
|Offense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|McDonell
|3-224-148.7-372.7
|Stanley-Boyd
|4-174.5-143-317.5
|Cadott
|4-221-62.3-283.3
|Bloomer
|3-111.7-137-248.7
|New Auburn
|3-211.7-19.3-231
|Chippewa Falls
|4-121-97.8-218.8
|Lake Holcombe
|2-46-13.5-59.5
|Cornell
|3-0.3-25.7-26
|Defense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|McDonell
|3-152.3-85-237.3
|Cadott
|4-168-82.8-250.8
|Chippewa Falls
|3-176-89.5-265.5
|Stanley-Boyd
|4-144-147.8-291.8
|New Auburn
|3.216.7-97-313.7
|Bloomer
|4-229.3-146.8-376.1
|Lake Holcombe
|3-260-121.3-381.3
|Cornell
|3-241.3-153.3-394.6
State Football Rankings
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
(First-place votes in parentheses)
LARGE DIVISION
School....Record....Pts....Last Week
1, Kimberly (7)....3-0....84....1
2, Kettle Moraine (2)....4-0....78....4
3, Mukwonago....7-0....74....3
4, Waunakee....4-0....60....5
5, Muskego....4-0....55....6
6, Franklin....4-0....39....7
7, Sussex Hamilton....4-0....28....8
8, Kakauna....4-0....18....10
9, Brookfield Central....4-0....17....9
10, Middleton....3-1....15....2
Others receiving votes: Verona 11, Appleton North 10, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 4, Neenah 1, Lake Geneva Badger 1.
MEDIUM DIVISION
School....Record....Pts....Last Week
1, Columbus (5)....4-0....85....2
2, Port Washington (3)....4-0....82....1
3, Lodi (1)....4-0....68....3
4, Baldwin-Woodville....4-0....58....6
5, Plymouth....4-0....53....5
6, Little Chute....4-0....49....8
7, Two Rivers....4-0....33....10
8, Wauk. Cath. Memorial....2-2....15....NR
9, Green Bay Notre Dame....3-1....14....NR
10, Northwestern....4-0....8....NR
Others receiving votes: Rhinelander 7, Appleton Xavier 5, Brodhead/Juda 5, Westby 3, Kewaunee 3, Ellsworth 2, New Berlin West 2, Pewaukee 2.
SMALL DIVISION
School....Record....Pts....Last Week
1, Kenosha St. Joseph (4)....4-0....84....1
2, Fond du Lac Springs (4)....4-0....77....2
3, Cashton....4-0....72....3
4, Bangor....4-0....55....4
5, Colby....4-0....51....6
6, Marshall....4-0....41....5
7, Aquinas (1)....3-1....29....8
8, Mondovi....4-0....26....7
9, Edgar....3-1....19....9
10, Pepin/Alma....4-0....11....NR
Others receiving votes: Auburndale 9, Lancaster 8, Eau Claire Regis 5, Weyauwega-Fremont 4, Darlington 3, Black Hawk/Warren Ill. 1.