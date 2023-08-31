Standings
Big Rivers W-L W-L Menomonie 0-0 2-0 New Richmond 0-0 2-0 River Falls 0-0 2-0 Chippewa Falls 0-0 1-1 Eau Claire Memorial 0-0 1-1 Eau Claire North 0-0 1-1 Hudson 0-0 1-1 Superior 0-0 0-2
Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North
River Falls at New Richmond
Central Wisconsin West (8-man) W-L W-L Bruce 0-0 1-0 McDonell 0-0 1-0 Cornell 0-0 0-1 Lake Holcombe 0-0 0-1 New Auburn 0-0 0-1 Prairie Farm 0-0 0-1
Cornell at Alma Center Lincoln
Owen-Withee at Prairie Farm
Cloverbelt W-L W-L Fall Creek 0-0 2-0 Mondovi 0-0 2-0 Stanley-Boyd 0-0 2-0 Eau Claire Regis 0-0 1-1 Elk Mound 0-0 1-1 Neillsville/Granton 0-0 1-1 Durand-Arkansaw 0-0 0-2 Osseo-Fairchild 0-0 0-2
Eau Claire Regis at Elk Mound
Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek
Mondovi at Osseo-Fairchild
Neillsville/Granton at Durand-Arkansaw
Dunn-St. Croix W-L W-L Boyceville 0-0 2-0 Glenwood City 0-0 2-0 Spring Valley 0-0 2-0 Clear Lake 0-0 1-1 Colfax 0-0 1-1 Elmwood/Plum City 0-0 1-1 Turtle Lake 0-0 1-1 Cadott 0-0
0-2
Glenwood City at Spring Valley
Elmwood/Plum City at Clear Lake
Heart O'North W-L W-L Northwestern 0-0 2-0 Cameron 0-0 1-1 Barron 0-0 0-2 Bloomer 0-0 0-2 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0-0 0-2 Cumberland 0-0 0-2 Saint Croix Falls 0-0 0-2 Spooner 0-0 0-2
Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer
Central Wisconsin East (8-Man) W-L W-L Athens 0-0 1-0 Gilman 0-0 1-0 Owen-Withee 0-0 1-0 Thorp 0-0 1-0 Alma Center Lincoln 0-0 0-1 Greenwood 0-0 0-1
Cornell at Alma Center Lincoln
Owen-Withee at Prairie Farm
Individual Stats
Passing Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT Carter Isenberger, S-B 18-27-301-3-0 Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi 20-40-205-2-1 Jordan Peters, Cadott 13-23-210-2-2 Collin Crane, Bloomer 20-33-198-1-1 Grant Smiskey, McDonell 4-5-103-0-1
Rushing Att-Yards-TD Easton Goodman, Cadott 41-317-4 Landon Karlen, S-B 19-209-3 Gabe Prince, Bloomer 26-134-2 Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi 20-116-1 Warren Bowe, Cadott 14-80-0 Rudy Kletsch, S-B 14-77-3 Jackson Omar, Bloomer 4-60-0 Jake LaGrander, S-B 13-55-1 Xander Neal, Chi-Hi 10-50-0 Madden Mahr, S-B 1-46-1
Receiving Catch-Yards-TD Madden Mahr, S-B 9-214-3 Zeke Strand, Bloomer 10-124-0 Easton Goodman, Cadott 8-97-0 Sam Hebert, Chi-Hi 3-65-1 David Anderson, McDonell 2-65-1 Cole Brunner, S-B 5-60-1 Axel Tegels, Cadott 2-52-0 Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi 4-47-1 Jaylyn Smith, Chi-Hi 4-41-0 Jake LaGrander, S-B 3-36-0
Scoring Points Easton Goodman, Cadott 28 Madden Mahr, S-B 24 Landon Karlen, S-B 22 Rudy Kletsch, S-B 18 Gabe Prince, Bloomer 18 Conner Roth, Cadott 14 Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi 12 Grant Smiskey, McDonell 12 Eli Stepp, McDonell 12 Cole Brenner, S-B
8
Team Stats
Offense YPG Games-Rush-Pass-Total Stanley-Boyd 2-226-167-393 Cadott 2-251.5-105-356.5 McDonell 1-152-103-255 Bloomer 2-115.5-99-214.5 Chippewa Falls 2-95.5-102.5-198 New Auburn 1-79-36-115 Cornell 1-14-10-24 Lake Holcombe 1-(-5)-0-(-5)
Defense YPG Games-Rush-Pass-Total McDonell 1-61-20-81 Cornell 1-140-101-241 Chippewa Falls 2-206-64-270 Stanley-Boyd 2-128-148-276 Cadott 2-54-129.5-283.5 New Auburn 1-315-43-358 Lake Holcombe 1-381-19-400 Bloomer 2-310.5-161-471.5 State Football Rankings
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments:
Large Division School FPV Record Points 1. Kimberly (5) 1-0 67 2. Middleton (1) 2-0 59 3. Mukwonago - 2-0 49 4. Kettle Moraine - 2-0 40 (tie) Hartland Arrowhead (1) 2-0 40 6. Waunakee - 2-0 36 7. Franklin - 2-0 32 (tie) Muskego - 2-0 32 9. Brookfield Central - 2-0 6 (tie) Sussex Hamilton - 2-0 6
Others receiving votes: Mount Horeb/Barneveld 5. Kaukauna 5. Neenah 3. La Crosse Central 2. River Falls 2. Marquette University 1.
Medium Division School FPV Record Points 1. Port Washington (1) 2-0 56 (tie) Lodi (2) 2-0 56 3. Ellsworth - 2-0 43 4. Columbus (2) 2-0 41 5. Baldwin-Woodville (1) 2-0 28 (tie) Plymouth - 2-0 28 7. Pewaukee - 1-1 21 8. Prairie du Chien - 2-0 19 (tie) Brodhead(Juda - 2-0 19 10. Little Chute - 2-0 18
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 16. Freedom 7. Catholic Memorial 6. Stratford 5. Two Rivers 5. Grafton 4. Lake Mills 4. New Berlin West 4. Brookfield Academy 1. West Salem 1. Westby 1. Northwestern 1. Racine St. Catherine's 1.
Small Division School FPV Record Points 1. Kenosha St. Joseph Cath. (3) 2-0 57 2. St. Mary's Springs (2) 2-0 55 3. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 2-0 41 4. Cashton - 2-0 39 5. Bangor - 2-0 31 6. Coleman - 2-0 23 7. Marshall - 2-0 17 8. Aquinas (1) 1-1 16 9. Cambria-Friesland - 2-0 9 10. Colby - 2-0 8 (tie) Mondovi - 2-0 8
Others receiving votes: Regis 7. Pepin/Alma 7. Edgar 5. Auburndale 4. Darlington 3.
IN PHOTOS: Cadott, Stanley-Boyd football clash in opener 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Brodee Burish (52), Jordan Peters (3), Nolan Blum (23)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott warms up before Friday's game.
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Axel Tegels (87)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Local veterans carry out the American flag as a part of pre-game festivities.
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Warren Bowe (2)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Cole Malecki (76), Brodee Burish (52)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (7)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (7)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Brodee Burish (52)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Axel Tegels (87)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Carter Isenberger (12)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Conner Roth (28), Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Axel Tegels (87) and Jordan Peters (3) team up for a tackle.
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Axel Tegels (87) and Jordan Peters (3) team up for a tackle.
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Rudy Kletsch celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Rudy Kletsch celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Nolan Blum (23)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Nolan Blum (23)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Chase Sturm (40)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Madden Mahr (6)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Madden Mahr (6)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Braden Ciszak (left) and Madden Mahr (right) celebrate after Mahr's 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Cadott on Friday evening in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, River Valley Media Group
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd celebrates after Madden Mahr's kickoff return for a touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Jesse Allard (86)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Ashton Bremness (30)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Chase Sturm (40) knocks the ball loose from Cadott's Jordan Peters (3).
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Chase Sturm (40) knocks the ball loose from Cadott's Jordan Peters (3).
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Robert Poole celebrates after recovering a fumble.
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Robert Poole and teamates celebrate after recovering a fumble against Cadott last Friday in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, River Valley Media Group
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Conner Roth (28)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Riley Weltzin (79)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Willy Graham (70)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Conner Roth (28)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Conner Roth tackles Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen.
BRANDON BERG, River Valley Media Group
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Wyatt Engel (70) celebrates a quarterback sack with Jordan Peters (3).
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Carter Isenberger (12)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Jake LaGrander (17)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Jordan Peters (3), Stanley-Boyd's Chase Sturm (17)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Jordan Peters (3), Stanley-Boyd's Chase Sturm (17)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Chase Sturm (40), Cadott's Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Rudy Kletsch (83)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Rudy Kletsch (83)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Brodee Burish (52)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Grant Dusick (10)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Rudy Kletsch (83)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Carter Isenberger (12)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Dawson Ewer (14) celebrates after recovering a fumble.
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd's Jake LaGrander (17)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Cadott's Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-18-23
Stanley-Boyd celebrates after Troy Trevino recovers a fumble.
BRANDON BERG
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!