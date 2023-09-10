It's a challenge the Chi-Hi football program relishes.

Since 2013 the Cardinals have established and built its Veterans Appreciation Night effort, an evening to celebration those who have served to protect the United States home and abroad while also helping homeless veterans in the area. Chi-Hi football coach Chuck Raykovich first learned of the homeless veteran issue from college fraternity brother Scott Merrier who is involved with The Hands Foundation, a non-profit organization specializing in helping veterans in need.

All veterans received free admission to the game and were recognized on the field before the game against Menomonie. A pregame flyover was coordinated and members of both teams held a large American flag on the field. At the end of the first quarter the program hosted a 'Miracle Minute' fundraiser where fans gave more than $2,500 which will go to purchasing winter boots from Mason Shoe in Chippewa Falls to give to veterans in need. The game also marked the start of the team's winter clothing drive as the Cardinals will be collecting new or gently used winter clothing and personal hygiene products for veterans in need before varsity, junior varsity and c-team games at Dorais Field. In addition Jacobson's Hardware has collection bins for items at both of its Chippewa Falls locations.

Each year the Cards have added to their effort. This year included the addition of special camouflage jerseys and shirts for coaches as well as pregame fireworks as well as naming the team's defensive calls after parts of the military. With all the enhancements over the years, it presents a challenge as Chi-Hi looks for ways to continue to make the event bigger and better.

But that's a challenge the team embraces.

“We’ve got a few months to think about the next one," Raykovich said. "All of our defensive calls tonight were in honor of the military forces.”

Menomonie coach Mike Sinz was pleased his team could be a part of the festivities.

“It’s awesome. We told our guys from the first meeting we had on Labor Day that our word of the week was pride," Sinz said. "You should feel pride that you’re playing in a game like this. Chippewa is a huge rival and I’m happy that Coach Rayko had us be a part of it because obviously I have a ton of respect for Coach Rayko and I’m just happy that we were a part of it.”

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi football hosts Menomonie 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-8-23