Plenty has changed for the Chi-Hi and Eau Claire North football teams since the Cardinals beat the Huskies 42-14 nearly a year ago.

The Huskies have won four of their last eight games since that defeat including a 20-6 win over Menomonie, the first win against the Mustangs for Eau Claire North since 1991. A Huskies team that has not won more than two games in a season since 2009 already has three wins on its resume and sits in a four-way tie for the Big Rivers lead entering Friday's matchup at Carson Park.

The resurgent Huskies (3-1, 2-0) have found a winning formula under second-year coach Matt McGinnis and enter Friday on a three-game winning streak with victories over La Crosse Logan (35-34), Eau Claire Memorial (14-7) and Superior (20-0) after opening the season with a 21-0 loss at La Crosse Central.

“They’ve found some success last year and at the start of this year so far," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of Eau Claire North.

Running back Cameron Olson shoulders a heavy load in the Huskies offense with 100 carries through four games, running for 540 yards and two touchdowns according to WisSports.net. Quarterback Peyton McCracken provides a potent element through the air, completing 43 of 66 passes so far for 532 yards and six touchdowns. McCracken's favorite target as been wide receiver TJ Johnson with 14 catches for 187 yards.

The Cardinals (1-3, 0-2) are coming off a 28-20 loss to unbeaten Menomonie last Friday at Dorais Field. Although on a three-game losing streak since a 17-14 win over Holmen to start the season, Chi-Hi has been competitive against three top-flight foes with losses to D.C. Everest, Hudson and Menomonie by a combined 23 points. For a young team that started the season with 20 new starters, that is encouraging for Raykovich and the staff.

“I don’t want to beat a dead horse but as young as this team is we feel like we’re three or four plays away from maybe being undefeated,” Raykovich said, “and the last three teams that beat us their combined record is 11-1. So we’ve faced some very good competition and the boys have hung in there and done a commendable job.”

Friday's game carries a lot of weight for both teams. The Cardinals want to get in the win column in conference play and keep a manageable path towards a possible playoff berth. The Huskies are currently tied with Menomonie, Hudson and New Richmond for the top spot in the Big Rivers and following Friday's match will see those teams in the next three weeks.

“We’ve just got to keep getting better," Raykovich said. "I think we’ve been getting better every day, every day, every day, every day, every week, every week and we’ve just got to keep that climb.”

Friday's game is Chi-Hi's first matchup at Carson Park against the Huskies since 2018. The teams did not play in 2020 when Eau Claire North opted to play in the alternate spring season amid the COVID-19 pandemic and 2021's matchup was forfeited by the Huskies due to COVID reasons.

Chi-Hi leads the all-time series 39-20 and has won seven in a row and 16 of the last 17 versus Eau Claire North.

